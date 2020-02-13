Lions general manager denies report team is looking to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford

This offseason could end up being one of the most wild when it comes to quarterback movement. Tom Brady is free to explore options other than the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Chargers have made the decision to move on from Philip Rivers and who knows what's going to happen with Cam Newton in Carolina? One quarterback that will be staying put apparently is Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions.

Very late on Wednesday night, a report from WDIV-TV's Bernie Smilovitz indicated that the Lions were looking to move Stafford, and trade talks concerning Detroit's signal caller had been underway "for a couple weeks." Before much of the football world had woken up, Lions general manager Bob Quinn refuted the report.

"100% False!!" Quinn wrote in a text message to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Stafford played in eight games last season and threw for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Sunday morning before the Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, it was revealed that Stafford had a back injury and would be inactive, which ended his consecutive starts streak at 136 games. He ended up being shut down for the rest of the season.

The 3-12-1 Lions had their worst season in a decade, and with it came the right to pick No. 3 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. With several talented quarterbacks in this class, some thought the Lions would look to bring a new quarterback to Detroit.

Needless to say, it would be a big decision to move on from the quarterback the Lions drafted No. 1 overall in 2009, and also would mean a big cap hit. In 149 career games, Stafford has thrown for 41,025 yards, 256 touchdowns and 134 interceptions. Last October, Stafford reached 40,000 career passing yards in his 147th career game played, which is the fewest games needed in NFL history to accomplish the feat.