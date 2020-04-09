2020 NFL Draft: Lions involved in discussions to trade back from No. 3 pick, per report
A team looking to land a top QB prospect could be eyeing Detroit's top selection
The Detroit Lions might end up having their pick of the litter when it comes to premier non-quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, however, the team is already engaged in discussions about potentially trading back from the third overall pick.
"Teams wanting to move up have been receptive," Rapoport added, indicating Detroit is the one initiating talks to swap picks.
It's no surprise the Lions are reportedly looking to auction off their No. 3 pick. Detroit recently acquired additional third- and fifth-round picks by trading Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, but with a number of teams picking behind them potentially in the market for a top quarterback prospect, they could be attempting to leverage their position for a sizable haul. And after a 3-12-1 finish in 2019, they could arguably use as many picks as they can get.
The Cincinnati Bengals are a virtual lock to take consensus top QB Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, and the Washington Redskins have indicated Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young is their favorite in their No. 2 spot. The Miami Dolphins (No. 5), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6), Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 9) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 12) could potentially all be interested in moving up to secure one of the other top QBs of the 2020 class.
There have been four trades for top-five QB selections in the last four years. The Eagles and Los Angeles Rams moved up to the No. 2 and No. 1 spots for Carson Wentz and Jared Goff, respectively, in 2016. The Chicago Bears moved up to No. 2 for Mitchell Trubisky the following year. And the New York Jets moved up to No. 3 for Sam Darnold in 2018.
