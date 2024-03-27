As is typically the case, the LSU pro day was a star-studded affair, and this year it was Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. -- all likely top-half-of-the-first-round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft -- working out in front of the NFL world in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Before the aerial display took place, Daniels and Nabers weighed-in, a critical development in their respective pre-draft processes, as neither were measured or weighed at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Here's how that weigh-in went for each:

For the hand-size lovers out there, Daniels' were 9 3/8-inches, plenty big by NFL quarterback standards.

As for Nabers, turns out he's almost identical to his listed size of 6-foot and 200 pounds. He then ran a blistering 4.32-second 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical and 10-foot-9 broad jump. The dude exudes explosiveness on film and in shorts. Clearly. While I wouldn't particularly characterize Nabers' workout as something we learned about him, we can never be sure how athletic a player will test until, well, he tests. And he blew his 40-yard dash, vertical, and broad jump out of the water.

Nabers' acceleration and pure speed are key reasons why he's my No. 1 wideout in this draft class, slightly ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr.

Both checked boxes before they even stepped on the field. There was some thought Daniels would be closer to 200 pounds, but being 10 pounds over was certainly a positive development for him. And his frame has plenty of room to add weight, if that's something his NFL team wants from him in the future.

The first impression I had from Daniels' throwing session was that the ball erupted out of his hand with little to no effort. I have no concerns about Daniels' arm strength or talent, but some analysts don't view him as a high-caliber velocity producer. Daniels cranked the MPH on his throws underneath and at the intermediate level all pro day long.

We can't call it a flawless workout from Daniels, though. There was a clear miss on a rope near the sideline, and a seam throw failed to lead the receiver down the middle of the field. Daniels also slightly missed on two long-ball attempts early in the session before heating up late.

The deep misses weren't so egregious or frequent that they've set off alarms, but were surprising given how spectacular Daniels' deep-ball touch was over the past two seasons as LSU's passer.

Other than that, Daniels' measurements and velocity were impressive. It was a rock-solid workout for an elite quarterback prospect and his stellar duo of receivers.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.

