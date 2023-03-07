The 2023 NFL Combine has come to a close, and the reality is that not every prospect falls into the winners or losers category. CBSSports.com takes a look at six who may not have tested like elite prospects, but should not see their draft stock impacted.

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Anderson did not have a bad performance at the NFL Combine but expectations were much higher for him relative to his peers. At 6-foot-3.5-inches, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.60 seconds and did not do any other testing. Fans are accustomed to a Travon Walker-type going to Indianapolis and blowing the doors off the stadium, but Anderson did enough when combined with what he has shown on tape. The hype has come down a bit to a more reasonable place, and that still lends to the Alabama pass rusher being one of the first non-quarterbacks off the board and an immediate impact NFL player.

Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Branch ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds and did not post particularly noteworthy jumps. He has never been an uber-athletic player. What he lacks in explosive qualities, he makes up for with instincts and preparation. He was never likely to go in the top half of the first round but I still see him as that type of player.

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Jones did not run fast and he did not look quick. Nothing on his tape should have prepared folks to expect otherwise. The Buckeye has always been more of a Day 2 prospect, but his presence in the first round of mock drafts was also not surprising. Offensive tackle is a critical position on the football field and there is a shortage of quality players capable of filling it. There are players every year, like Tytus Howard and Alex Leatherwood, taken in the back half of the first round because some team missed the run on the position earlier.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

The theme to this list is expectation versus reality. Mayer is a big body who uses that body incredibly well, but he has never been confused for an explosive athlete. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds with modest jumps. Teams did not expect more from him. His tape tells the tale of a reliable player with a well-rounded skillset. There are no concerns about how he will transition to the next level.

Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Skoronski actually tested relatively well. One talking point coming into the week was his shorter than desired arms. The traditional NFL model wants offensive tackles with 33 inch arms or longer. The Wildcat's arms measured 32 1/4 inches. Teams expected him to fall below that threshold, so the reality is that his stock will not be impacted much, if at all. The teams that saw him as an offensive tackle prior to his measurement will still see him that way. The teams that saw him as an interior player prior to the measurement will still see him that way.

O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

Torrence tested near the bottom of every athletic category. It may hurt his stock a bit but it will not be drastic. He was already projected towards the end of the first round or early Day 2. Explosion is not his play style. He is a technical, powerful offensive guard and a lack of other quality interior offensive linemen available in this draft class aids him.

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Check out the latest CBSSports.com prospect rankings!