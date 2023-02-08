Super Bowl LVII is upon us, and it should be a good one: the Chiefs and Eagles are the NFL's last two standing, and they're also evenly matched across the board. But what about after Sunday's championship? What then? Well, the 2023 offseason will kick into high gear. Free agency is up first, along with a trade market that could be headlined by several big-name quarterbacks. Then comes the 2023 NFL Draft, perhaps the biggest event of the year in terms of foundational team-building.

When is the 2023 draft? What teams are positioned to make premium picks? Here's everything you need to know:

When is the draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:

Thursday, April 27: Round 1 (8 p.m.)

Round 1 (8 p.m.) Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.) Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be hosted at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the first time the city or state has featured the event.

How to watch

The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed through fuboTV (try for free). CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.

2023 NFL Draft order

All but the final two selections of the first-round draft order are set, with the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup set to determine the 30th and 31st picks. Keep in mind there are only 31 picks in the first round this year, after the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round selection due to multiple violations of NFL rules. Here's the tentative lineup for Day One:

Bears Texans Cardinals Colts Seahawks (via Broncos) Lions (via Rams) Raiders Falcons Panthers Eagles (via Saints) Titans Texans (via Browns) Jets Patriots Packers Commanders Steelers Lions Buccaneers Seahawks Chargers Ravens Vikings Jaguars Giants Cowboys Bills Bengals Saints (via Broncos) Chiefs/Eagles Chiefs/Eagles

Mock draft central

Half the fun of draft season is projecting all the different scenarios up top, and our draft experts will have you covered with first-round forecasts (and more) all offseason. You can find updated projections from Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole right here at our mock draft hub. Three of the four analysts have different picks for the No. 1 selection.

Prospect rankings

We've also got updated rankings of the top 2023 draft prospects at CBS Sports. Here's the latest top 20: