Super Bowl LVII is upon us, and it should be a good one: the Chiefs and Eagles are the NFL's last two standing, and they're also evenly matched across the board. But what about after Sunday's championship? What then? Well, the 2023 offseason will kick into high gear. Free agency is up first, along with a trade market that could be headlined by several big-name quarterbacks. Then comes the 2023 NFL Draft, perhaps the biggest event of the year in terms of foundational team-building.
When is the 2023 draft? What teams are positioned to make premium picks? Here's everything you need to know:
When is the draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:
- Thursday, April 27: Round 1 (8 p.m.)
- Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)
Where is the draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft will be hosted at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the first time the city or state has featured the event.
How to watch
The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed through fuboTV (try for free). CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.
2023 NFL Draft order
All but the final two selections of the first-round draft order are set, with the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup set to determine the 30th and 31st picks. Keep in mind there are only 31 picks in the first round this year, after the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round selection due to multiple violations of NFL rules. Here's the tentative lineup for Day One:
- Bears
- Texans
- Cardinals
- Colts
- Seahawks (via Broncos)
- Lions (via Rams)
- Raiders
- Falcons
- Panthers
- Eagles (via Saints)
- Titans
- Texans (via Browns)
- Jets
- Patriots
- Packers
- Commanders
- Steelers
- Lions
- Buccaneers
- Seahawks
- Chargers
- Ravens
- Vikings
- Jaguars
- Giants
- Cowboys
- Bills
- Bengals
- Saints (via Broncos)
- Chiefs/Eagles
- Chiefs/Eagles
Mock draft central
Half the fun of draft season is projecting all the different scenarios up top, and our draft experts will have you covered with first-round forecasts (and more) all offseason. You can find updated projections from Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole right here at our mock draft hub. Three of the four analysts have different picks for the No. 1 selection.
Prospect rankings
We've also got updated rankings of the top 2023 draft prospects at CBS Sports. Here's the latest top 20:
- Will Anderson (EDGE), Alabama
- Jalen Carter (DL), Oregon
- Bryce Young (QB), Alabama
- C.J. Stroud (QB), Ohio State
- Myles Murphy (DL), Clemson
- Will Levis (QB), Kentucky
- Cam Smith (CB), South Carolina
- Peter Skoronski (OT), Northwestern
- Michael Mayer (TE), Notre Dame
- Brian Branch (S), Alabama
- Jordan Addison (WR), USC
- Christian Gonzalez (CB), Oregon
- Devon Witherspoon (CB), Illinois
- Antonio Johnson (S), Texas A&M
- O'Cyrus Torrence (OL), Florida
- Tyree Wilson (EDGE), Texas Tech
- Jahmyr Gibbs (RB), Alabama
- Bijan Robinson (RB), Texas
- Anthony Richardson (QB), Florida
- Joey Porter Jr. (CB), Penn State