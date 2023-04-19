The days and weeks leading up to the NFL Draft can be a hectic time for some prospects. Even with the pro days and NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, draft hopefuls are oftentimes on the move to various spots across the country to go on pre-draft visits with prospective teams. And then there are those who are simply waiting out the clock like Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

The 22-year-old told the NFL Network on Wednesday that he has gone on zero official pre-draft visits. Kancey has been considered a possible first-round pick this year and CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards even has him being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 30 overall in his latest mock draft. He's also CBS Sports' No. 3-ranked defensive lineman in this class and the No. 30 overall prospect.

So, does this mean his hopes of hearing his name called on Day One are now in jeopardy? No. The mere fact that Kancey did not go on any official top-30 visits doesn't necessarily indicate that his draft stock is falling. Really, it could just mean that teams already know everything they need to about him to have an informed view heading into the draft.

After all, Kancey has already put out an impressive résumé that includes an ACC Defensive Player of the Year award last year with Pitt. At the combine, he also set a 40-yard dash record for defensive tackles, breaking Aaron Donald's mark. With all that in mind, he's set himself up quite well and teams have taken notice, even if they may not need to meet with him in the latter stages of the pre-draft process.

It's also important to note that this doesn't include potential meetings with teams during the NFL Scouting Combine. Kancey acknowledged at that time that he did meet with "a couple of teams" so there is certainly interest in him.

Oftentimes, pre-draft visits are used by teams to get updated medicals on a prospect and to conduct interviews, especially if there are any off-field concerns. And that doesn't seem to be the case with Kancey, which is the logical reason why he did not meet with any teams officially pre-draft.