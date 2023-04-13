The 2023 NFL Draft is two weeks away, which means the world will finally learn who the Carolina Panthers are taking No. 1 overall. What will be the fall out from their choice? In this thought exercise, the Texans take a quarterback at No. 2 overall despite some buzz that they could pass on the position if their quarterback of choice is already gone. It creates a rush on the position that leads to five going in the first round.
The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers. There are only 31 picks as a result of the Dolphins' pick being forfeited due to tampering violations.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
The rumor that Houston is most interested in Bryce Young has been going around for awhile. It is not crazy to think the Panthers knew before making the trade and that information prompted them to move up the board.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
There has been a lot of dialogue that Houston could trade out of this pick or take a non-quarterback if Bryce Young is unavailable. I liked Davis Mills coming out of Stanford but C.J. Stroud represents an upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
The trade package offered could prove to be too tantalizing for Arizona to stick and make this pick. However, Jonathan Gannon comes from a Philadelphia environment that had a wealth of front-line defenders so beginning that foundation with Will Anderson Jr. is also intriguing.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Indianapolis sounds locked into the idea of selecting a rookie quarterback. Most would expect Anthony Richardson to go in this situation but my gut says it would be Will Levis. If I think about it any longer, I may change my mind again, though.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
The Seahawks have options but Anthony Richardson is a young, talented prospect who can sit and learn behind Geno Smith for a year or two. The plan allows them to marry the present with the future.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Detroit continues investing in its defensive front with Jalen Carter. The Lions have now added Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, James Houston and Carter over a two-year period.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Christian Gonzalez has the athletic frame and profile of a top prospect. Las Vegas has a bigger need at offensive line but Gonzalez is a better value than the options available at those spots.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
In an ideal world, the Falcons would add a pass rusher here and Tyree Wilson falls to them at No. 9 overall. They have a few quality young players to build around with DeAngelo Malone, Arnold Ebiketie and now Wilson.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Peter Skoronski has positional flexibility to play any of the five spots on the offensive line but Braxton Jones played well enough at left tackle to earn an extended look. The selection of Skoronski is more about getting the five best linemen on the field.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Eagles historically invest in their offensive and defensive lines. Depth allows them to lose important in free agency without missing a beat. It is an important strategy as the bill on Jalen Hurts comes due in the coming years.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Tennessee signed Andre Dillard to a massive contract in free agency with the expectation that he would play left tackle but that leaves a gaping hole at right tackle. Darnell Wright moves into that role, which allows the Titans to get the five best linemen on the field.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
After taking C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall selection, Houston adds a lynchpin to its defensive front. Lukas Van Ness is a young, powerful player who has a very high athletic profile.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
The mystery of Mekhi Becton drags on as it remains unclear whether New York has an interest in replacing its left tackle. Paris Johnson Jr. is the replacement in the event that the Jets have elected to move on from the former No. 11 overall selection.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
New England drafts another Georgia offensive tackle to replace Isaiah Wynn. Trent Brown remains on the right side as Broderick Jones provides stability on the opposite side.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Christian Watson proved himself as a competent vertical, big-play threat last year. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a crisp route-runner who Jordan Love can trust to be in the right place. He needs outlets that he can trust as he looks to gain confidence early in his tenure as the starter.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Devon Witherspoon has a physical play style that allows him to mirror match up the boundary or crash the backfield. Washington gets a significant upgrade on the boundary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
A run on offensive tackles leaves Pittsburgh to address another important position of need. The Steelers add a highly talented prospect who should benefit from the presence of veteran Patrick Peterson.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Detroit signed a few veterans on short-term deals and while that is a quality plan for the upcoming season, it lacks a long-term vision. Deonte Banks gives the Lions some stability on the boundary.
Round 1 - Pick 19
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Ryan Jensen nearly walked away from the game before coming back at the request of Tom Brady. They also lost Shaq Mason, Donovan Smith and Alex Cappa in consecutive offseasons. It is a lot of turnover for one offensive line. Tristan Wirfs is a building block but O'Cyrus Torrence gives them a bit more stability.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Over two years, Seattle has added edge rushers Boye Mafe and Myles Murphy, as well as defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones. It is a good start to turning that unit into a strength.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Los Angeles will likely not find any suitors for Austin Ekeler via trade so the two parties are on a path of a mutual parting of ways after the season. In the meantime, Bijan Robinson gives them a player capable of wearing down defenses late.
Round 1 - Pick 22
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Baltimore adds Quentin Johnston to go along with Rashod Bateman and now Odell Beckham Jr. Lamar Jackson has a wealth of pass catchers at his disposal.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
It is important for a franchise to get five years of control with Hendon Hooker considering he is coming off a torn ACL. Minnesota restarts the financial clock at quarterback with the selection of Hooker.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Jacksonville continues building up front with edge rushers Travon Walker and Josh Allen. The Jaguars now add an interior defender with the athletic profile to rush the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
Opinions on Cam Smith are all over the board but he is not given the same grace as other prospects for his physical play style. New York needs viable long-term contributors on the boundary and Smith can be that player.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Dallas added strong veteran leadership in the form of Stephon Gilmore to pair with Trevon Diggs at cornerback. Brian Branch brings instincts, leadership and accountability to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Buffalo is not concerned about having a tight end who can seal the edge. The Bills need the horsepower to keep up with Patrick Mahomes in the AFC. Dalton Kincaid is a fluid playmaker at the position capable of making plays after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
The tight end from northern Kentucky finds his way back home as Joe Burrow gets another weapon in the pass game. Michael Mayer is a well-rounded player who is capable of positively impacting the run game as well.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Keion White DL
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
New Orleans adds another big, physical edge rusher to replace Marcus Davenport. He joins a defensive front that has Cam Jordan and Payton Turner.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
When considering the sheer size of Jordan Davis, Philadelphia needs an interior defender to complement him. Calijah Kancey gives the Eagles more juice to rush from the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Anton Harrison has played left tackle for Oklahoma so his selection allows Jawaan Taylor to return to the right side, which is where he has called home to this point in his professional career.