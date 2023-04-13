From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The rumor that Houston is most interested in Bryce Young has been going around for awhile. It is not crazy to think the Panthers knew before making the trade and that information prompted them to move up the board.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd There has been a lot of dialogue that Houston could trade out of this pick or take a non-quarterback if Bryce Young is unavailable. I liked Davis Mills coming out of Stanford but C.J. Stroud represents an upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The trade package offered could prove to be too tantalizing for Arizona to stick and make this pick. However, Jonathan Gannon comes from a Philadelphia environment that had a wealth of front-line defenders so beginning that foundation with Will Anderson Jr. is also intriguing.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis sounds locked into the idea of selecting a rookie quarterback. Most would expect Anthony Richardson to go in this situation but my gut says it would be Will Levis. If I think about it any longer, I may change my mind again, though.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th The Seahawks have options but Anthony Richardson is a young, talented prospect who can sit and learn behind Geno Smith for a year or two. The plan allows them to marry the present with the future.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Detroit continues investing in its defensive front with Jalen Carter. The Lions have now added Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, James Houston and Carter over a two-year period.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Christian Gonzalez has the athletic frame and profile of a top prospect. Las Vegas has a bigger need at offensive line but Gonzalez is a better value than the options available at those spots.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd In an ideal world, the Falcons would add a pass rusher here and Tyree Wilson falls to them at No. 9 overall. They have a few quality young players to build around with DeAngelo Malone, Arnold Ebiketie and now Wilson.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Peter Skoronski has positional flexibility to play any of the five spots on the offensive line but Braxton Jones played well enough at left tackle to earn an extended look. The selection of Skoronski is more about getting the five best linemen on the field.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles historically invest in their offensive and defensive lines. Depth allows them to lose important in free agency without missing a beat. It is an important strategy as the bill on Jalen Hurts comes due in the coming years.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Tennessee signed Andre Dillard to a massive contract in free agency with the expectation that he would play left tackle but that leaves a gaping hole at right tackle. Darnell Wright moves into that role, which allows the Titans to get the five best linemen on the field.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd After taking C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall selection, Houston adds a lynchpin to its defensive front. Lukas Van Ness is a young, powerful player who has a very high athletic profile.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The mystery of Mekhi Becton drags on as it remains unclear whether New York has an interest in replacing its left tackle. Paris Johnson Jr. is the replacement in the event that the Jets have elected to move on from the former No. 11 overall selection.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd New England drafts another Georgia offensive tackle to replace Isaiah Wynn. Trent Brown remains on the right side as Broderick Jones provides stability on the opposite side.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Christian Watson proved himself as a competent vertical, big-play threat last year. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a crisp route-runner who Jordan Love can trust to be in the right place. He needs outlets that he can trust as he looks to gain confidence early in his tenure as the starter.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Devon Witherspoon has a physical play style that allows him to mirror match up the boundary or crash the backfield. Washington gets a significant upgrade on the boundary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd A run on offensive tackles leaves Pittsburgh to address another important position of need. The Steelers add a highly talented prospect who should benefit from the presence of veteran Patrick Peterson.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Detroit signed a few veterans on short-term deals and while that is a quality plan for the upcoming season, it lacks a long-term vision. Deonte Banks gives the Lions some stability on the boundary.

Round 1 - Pick 19 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Jensen nearly walked away from the game before coming back at the request of Tom Brady. They also lost Shaq Mason, Donovan Smith and Alex Cappa in consecutive offseasons. It is a lot of turnover for one offensive line. Tristan Wirfs is a building block but O'Cyrus Torrence gives them a bit more stability.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Over two years, Seattle has added edge rushers Boye Mafe and Myles Murphy, as well as defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones. It is a good start to turning that unit into a strength.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles will likely not find any suitors for Austin Ekeler via trade so the two parties are on a path of a mutual parting of ways after the season. In the meantime, Bijan Robinson gives them a player capable of wearing down defenses late.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore adds Quentin Johnston to go along with Rashod Bateman and now Odell Beckham Jr. Lamar Jackson has a wealth of pass catchers at his disposal.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 5th It is important for a franchise to get five years of control with Hendon Hooker considering he is coming off a torn ACL. Minnesota restarts the financial clock at quarterback with the selection of Hooker.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville continues building up front with edge rushers Travon Walker and Josh Allen. The Jaguars now add an interior defender with the athletic profile to rush the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Opinions on Cam Smith are all over the board but he is not given the same grace as other prospects for his physical play style. New York needs viable long-term contributors on the boundary and Smith can be that player.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas added strong veteran leadership in the form of Stephon Gilmore to pair with Trevon Diggs at cornerback. Brian Branch brings instincts, leadership and accountability to the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo is not concerned about having a tight end who can seal the edge. The Bills need the horsepower to keep up with Patrick Mahomes in the AFC. Dalton Kincaid is a fluid playmaker at the position capable of making plays after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd The tight end from northern Kentucky finds his way back home as Joe Burrow gets another weapon in the pass game. Michael Mayer is a well-rounded player who is capable of positively impacting the run game as well.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Keion White DL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th New Orleans adds another big, physical edge rusher to replace Marcus Davenport. He joins a defensive front that has Cam Jordan and Payton Turner.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th When considering the sheer size of Jordan Davis, Philadelphia needs an interior defender to complement him. Calijah Kancey gives the Eagles more juice to rush from the interior.