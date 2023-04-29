The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night in Kansas City, and quarterbacks went early and often, with Bryce Young starting the party as the No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers. C.J. Stroud followed suit as the No. 2 pick of the Texans, and the Colts got their own quarterback of the future two spots later.
Check out every first-round draft pick below:
(Note: There are only 31 picks in the first round since the Miami Dolphins forfeited their 21st overall selection due to a tampering violation.)
For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our NFL Draft podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
1. Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young
Team needs: CB, TE, OG, DL, OT, S
Free agents signed: RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton
Free agents lost: QB Sam Darnold, QB P.J. Walker
2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud
Team needs: DL, S, LB, EDGE, CB
Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum
Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen
3. Houston Texans (via trade): EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
Team needs: DL, S, LB, EDGE, CB
Free agents signed: WR Robert Woods, S Jimmie Ward, DL Sheldon Rankins, QB Case Keenum
Free agents lost: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, QB Kyle Allen
4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson
Team needs: EDGE, OG, S, LB, CB
Free agents signed: EDGE Samson Ebukam, DL Taven Bryan, LB E.J. Speed, WR Ashton Dulin
Free agents lost: LB Bobby Okereke, CB Brandon Facyson
5. Seattle Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon
Team needs: S, LB, DL, OG, QB, TE
Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed
Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton
6. Arizona Cardinals (via trade): OT Paris Johnson Jr.
Team needs: DL, EDGE, RB, TE, OG, C, CB
Free agents signed: EDGE Kyzir White, OG Will Hernandez, OT Kelvin Beachum, K Matt Prater
Free agents lost: EDGE Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy
7. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Tyree Wilson
Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, DL, LB, S
Free agents signed: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, LB Robert Spillane, DL Jerry Tillery
Free agents lost: QB Derek Carr, QB Jarrett Stidham, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
8. Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson
Team needs: QB, LB, CB, S, DL, WR
Free agents signed: S Jessie Bates III, OT Kaleb McGary, QB Taylor Heinicke, EDGE Kaden Elliss
Free agents lost: CB Isaiah Oliver
9. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade): DT Jalen Carter
Team needs: RB, LB, WR, CB, TE
Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White
10. Chicago Bears (via trade): OT Darnell Wright
Team needs: EDGE, C, TE, RB, LB
Free agents signed: LB Tremaine Edmunds, OG Nate Davis, LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE DeMarcus Walker
Free agents lost: RB David Montgomery, OT Riley Reiff
11. Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski
Team needs: OT, OG, WR, LB, C, EDGE
Free agents signed: OT Andre Dillard, EDGE Arden Key, OT Daniel Brunskill, LB Luke Gifford
Free agents lost: OG Nate Davis, EDGE DeMarcus Walker, WR Robert Woods, LB David Long
12. Detroit Lions (via trade): RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB
Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone
Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott
13. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Lukas Van Ness
Team needs: S, DL, OG, LB, OT
Free agents signed: CB Keisean Nixon, LS Matthew Orzech
Free agents lost: WR Allen Lazard, DL Jarran Reed
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade): OT Broderick Jones
Team needs: LB, S, WR, EDGE, CB
Free agents signed: DL Larry Ogunjobi, CB Patrick Peterson, OG Nate Herbig, LB Cole Holcomb
Free agents lost: CB Cam Sutton, LB Robert Spillane
15. New York Jets: EDGE Will McDonald IV
Team needs: OT, TE, LB, S, DL
Free agents signed: WR Allen Lazard, DL Solomon Thomas, K Greg Zuerlein
Free agents lost: DL Nathan Shepherd, DL Sheldon Rankins, RB James Robinson, OG Nate Herbig
16. Washington Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes
Team needs: TE, QB, OG, LB, RB
Free agents signed: OT Andrew Wylie, OG Nick Gates, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Danny Johnson
Free agents lost: QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb
17. New England Patriots (via trade): CB Christian Gonzalez
Team needs: OT, TE, WR, DL, LB
Free agents signed: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson, OT Riley Reiff
Free agents lost: WR Jakobi Meyers
18. Detroit Lions: LB Jack Campbell
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, WR, QB
Free agents signed: CB Cam Sutton, RB David Montgomery, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Alex Anzalone
Free agents lost: RB Jamaal Williams, S Deshon Elliott
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Calijah Kancey
Team needs: OT, S, LB, WR, TE
Free agents signed: CB Jamel Dean, EDGE Anthony Nelson, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield
Free agents lost: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches
20. Seattle Seahawks: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Team needs: S, LB, DL, OG, QB, TE
Free agents signed: DL Dre'Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed
Free agents lost: RB Travis Homer, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton
21. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Quentin Johnston
Team needs: DL, OT, RB, S, CB
Free agents signed: OT Trey Pipkins, LB Eric Kendricks, DL Morgan Fox
Free agents lost: ---
22. Baltimore Ravens: WR Zay Flowers
Team needs: CB, RB, OG, EDGE, OT
Free agents signed: RB Justice Hill, CB Trayvon Mullen
Free agents lost: OG Ben Powers, TE Josh Oliver
23. Minnesota Vikings: WR Jordan Addison
Team needs: OG, LB, S, DL, QB, CB
Free agents signed: TE Josh Oliver, CB Byron Murphy, C Garrett Bradbury, EDGE Marcus Davenport
Free agents lost: DL Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Eric Kendricks
24. New York Giants (via trade): CB Deonte Banks
Team needs: OG, S, LB, EDGE, CB
Free agents signed: LB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, RB Matt Breida, WR Jeff Smith
Free agents lost: OG Nick Gates
25. Buffalo Bills (via trade): TE Dalton Kincaid
Team needs: C, DL, CB, S, OT, WR
Free agents signed: C Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty, QB Kyle Allen, S Jordan Poyer
Free agents lost: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum
26. Dallas Cowboys: DT Mazi Smith
Team needs: OG, S, RB, C, EDGE
Free agents signed: S Donovan Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch
Free agents lost: C Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, WR Noah Brown
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade): OT Anton Harrison
Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE
Free agents signed: S Andrew Wingard
Free agents lost: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz
28. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Myles Murphy
Team needs: OT, OG, DL, TE, RB
Free agents signed: OT Orlando Brown Jr., LB Germaine Pratt, RB Trayveon Williams
Free agents lost: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine
29. New Orleans Saints: DT Bryan Bresee
Team needs: LB, CB, LB, OG, WR
Free agents signed: QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, RB Jamaal Williams, DL Khalen Saunders
Free agents lost: EDGE Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, EDGE Marcus Davenport, QB Andy Dalton
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Nolan Smith
Team needs: RB, LB, WR, CB, TE
Free agents signed: RB Rashaad Penny, CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Free agents lost: OT Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, DL Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, EDGE Kyzir White
31. Kansas City Chiefs: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Team needs: DL, RB, TE, S, LB
Free agents signed: OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Charles Omenihu
Free agents lost: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Juju Smith-Schuster, OT Andrew Wylie, S Juan Thornhill
With The First Pick Newsletter
With The First Pick Newsletter
Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns (7-10)
Team needs: LB, EDGE, RB, OT, TE
Free agents signed: EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, LB Sione Takitaki
Free agents lost: QB Jacoby Brissett, OG Hjalte Froholdt, DL Taven Bryan, EDGE Chase Winovich
Los Angeles Rams (5-12)
Team needs: CB, TE, QB, OT, S, LB
Free agents signed: ---
Free agents lost: K Matt Gay, QB Baker Mayfield, LS Mathew Orzech
Miami Dolphins (9-8)
Team needs: DL, OG, TE, WR, LB
Free agents signed: LB David Long, QB Mike White, RB Jeff Wilson, RB Raheem Mostert, EDGE Duke Riley
Free agents lost: ---
Denver Broncos (via trade with 13-4 49ers)
Team needs: C, OG, S, DL, TE
Free agents signed: OT Mike McGlinchey, OG Ben Powers, EDGE Zach Allen, LB Alex Singleton
Free agents lost: DL Dre'Mont Jones, FB Andrew Beck, RB Mike Boone, TE Eric Saubert
San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
Team needs: OT, OG, CB, WR, TE
Free agents signed: DL Javon Hargrave, C Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold, CB Isaiah Oliver, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
Free agents lost: OT Mike McGlinchey, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, EDGE Samson Ebukam, EDGE Charles Omenihu