Round 1, Pick 25 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Cooper DeJean is a versatile, athletic cornerback, aka exactly what the Packers need. He predominantly lined up as an outside corner, but he also spent some time in the slot as well as at inside linebacker and along the line of scrimmage. DeJean is more than capable of playing press man coverage, and he possesses the tools to recover when falling behind in coverage. His zone coverage work is just as good. DeJean routinely keeps his eyes on the quarterback, which allows him to identify plays before the snap. His hands and anticipation are strong as evidenced by his seven interceptions the last two years, including a school single-season record three pick-sixes in 2022. In 2023, he didn't allow a touchdown on 374 coverage snaps. DeJean was even athletic enough to be the Hawkeyes' punt returner, and he thrived in that spot across the last two seasons, leading the Big Ten in punt yards (406) in that span.

From From New York Jets Round 2, Pick 41 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst loves having strong depth along the offensive line, and after releasing All-Pro, injury-plagued left tackle David Bakhtiari this offseason, this pick makes sense. He only allowed two sacks on 705 career pass-blocking snaps, and he is the ideal frame for an NFL offensive tackle. His length (arms measuring 34 1/4") allows him to keep pass-rushers at pay along with his powerful grip. Suamataia has great anticipation for countermoves, and is great at negating them by maintaining a strong center of gravity. As a run-blocker, he plays through the whistle with aggression. His presence could allow right tackle Zach Tom to move inside the either right guard or center down the road.

Round 2, Pick 58 Jaden Hicks S Washington State • Soph • 6'3" / 212 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 4th Gutekunst spoke about his desire to place a young guy next to free agent signee Xavier McKinney at safety when talking at the league's owners meetings in Orlando. This pick allows him to do just that. Hicks lined up at a relatively high rate at both the strong and free safety spots at Washington State, possessing a versatility the Packers love.

Round 3, Pick 88 Trey Benson RB Florida State • Jr • 6'1" / 223 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 99th POSITION RNK 4th RUYDS 906 YDS/ATT 5.8 REYDS 227 TDS 15 The Packers need a new RB2 with Aaron Jones now on the Minnesota Vikings and AJ Dillon returning to back up the newly signed Josh Jacobs. However, Dillon is on an incredibly cheap one-year deal, so it wouldn't be surprising for 2024 to be his last season in Green Bay. Benson could be an ideal complement to Jacobs. His 51% forced missed tackle rate in 2022 set Pro Football Focus' single-season record since they started to track the statistic in 2014, among rushers with at least 100 carries in a season. Jacobs will likely get a bulk of the goal line work, but Benson was adept and wrapping up drives with 23 rushing touchdowns since 2022. That figure led the ACC and ranked as the ninth-most in college football across the last two seasons. Given his medical eval goes well, Benson had a brutal knee injury in 2020, then he could easily be a Packer.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 3, Pick 91 Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 322 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 112th POSITION RNK 8th Christian Mahogany was a right guard at Boston College, and he earned First-Team All-ACC accolades playing right guard. However at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he played left guard and center. Mahogany showcased sturdiness at the point of attack. He can provide nice depth for Green Bay right away.

Round 4, Pick 126 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 6th Leonard Taylor III is a blue chip talent: he was the number four overall recruit in the 2021 high school class, according to 247Sports. However, he picked a poor time to record his worst collegiate season, registering career-lows in tackles (19), tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (1.0) in 2023. This would be a bet on unrealized potential.

Round 5, Pick 169 Drake Nugent IOL Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 301 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 125th POSITION RNK 11th This is one of the best centers in college football. Nugent allowed only one sack in Michigan's 2023 national championship season, which made him a 2023 First-Team All-Big Ten selection and a Rimington Trophy finalist. He stands his ground against the bull rush, and his ability to reach block is better than his athletic testing might suggest. Nugent is a "watch the tape" prospect. The Packers don't take too many of those, but Nugent would be worth it to push center Josh Myers.

Round 6, Pick 202 Brennan Jackson LB Washington State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 145th POSITION RNK 11th Washington State edge rusher Brennan Jackson is Gutekunst's type of player: athletic. His 8.97 Relative Athletic Score was one of the best among edge rushers at the NFL Scouting Combine, and his tape was also solid. Jackson totaled a career-highs with 8.5 sacks (tied for fourth in the Pac-12) and 12.5 tackles for loss (fourth-most in Pac-12), but his pass-rush moves could use refinement. He'll overuse the bull rush at time, but with more coaching, Jackson could flourish.

Round 6, Pick 219 Jaylan Ford LB Texas • Sr • 6'3" / 242 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 136th POSITION RNK 9th Green Bay is thin at inside linebacker following the release of former All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell, and Ford has the desired frame to be an every down player at the postilion. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection in each of the last two seasons thanks to being a steady tackler and his ability to run deep in coverage with wideouts. Ford also has a nose for the football as evidenced by six career interceptions and four career forced fumbles.

Round 7, Pick 245 Trevin Wallace LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'2" / 241 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 189th POSITION RNK 17th Like they did a year ago at tight end, the Packers double-dip at inside linebacker. Trevin Wallace profiled as one of the most athletically explosive players inside backers at the Combine with RAS of 9.65 after posting strong results in the 40 (4.51 seconds), vertical jump (37.5") and the broad jump (10' 7"). He possesses solid size and high-level burst, which manifests nicely when blitzing. The knock on Wallace is getting off of blocks and playing the run. If he can improve in that area, Wallace could be a huge steal.