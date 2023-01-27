Mike Tomlin is one of the most underappreciated coaches in the NFL. The accomplishment of finishing with a .500 record or better each of his 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers is remarkable, especially considering the quarterback struggles over the past half-decade. Pittsburgh may have finally found an answer to its quarterback situation moving forward but other questions on the roster persist.

Here is one mock draft scenario that would allow Pittsburgh to fill multiple needs:

No. 17 overall: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Jones is a physically gifted offensive tackle but, as a young player, is still developing. Over the past two years, Pittsburgh has used first-round selections on quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris. Those investments will go to waste if they are not protected.

The Steelers currently start Dan Moore and Chuks Okorafor on the edge.

Round 2: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Pittsburgh plays the fifth highest rate of man coverage in the NFL. Forbes has great size and elite ball production, recording at least three interceptions each of the last three seasons. The Mississippi native has accumulated 14 total interceptions, including an SEC-record six returned for touchdowns during his career.

Cameron Sutton is scheduled to hit free agency but one would think the AFC North franchise brings him back.

Round 2: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

The Steelers have tried essentially everything to find reliable linebacker play. They selected Devin Bush No. 10 overall in 2019. Undrafted free agent Robert Spillane stepped up and provided them with some good moments. They also traded for Myles Jack. None graded out well this season.

Campbell plays with great awareness and does a good job of breaking his feet down in space to play with balance.

Round 3: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

Adebawore is a versatile defensive lineman and that is a trait that Pittsburgh has coveted along the front. He is an intelligent, physical player who has powerful hands. He should be able to hold his gaps and play the run down the line. His pass-rush potential is limited because he is not going to be able to overwhelm professionals with strength in the same manner as he did in college. The Missouri native accumulated 11.5 sacks and lands in an ideal situation for a defensive lineman coming into the NFL.

Round 4: Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida

Gouraige could stick at tackle or transition inside. He played left tackle for the Gators but was sent on some pulling assignments. He shows patience to run the arc and good lateral mobility to cut off inside moves. He checks the box for arm length but needs to do a better job of sinking his hips to absorb contact. As the Steelers look to upgrade depth along the offensive line, Gouraige is a quality investment.

Round 7: Ikenna Enechukwu, EDGE, Rice and Drake Thomas, LB, NC State

Enechukwu is an impressive looking prospect with average top-end speed. He uses long arms to get off blocks and control the edge. The Missouri native lacks top-end explosion but should have no problem fulfilling a role for a team. Thomas adds depth to that Pittsburgh front seven.