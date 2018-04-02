Player Blurb: Sam Jones, G, Arizona State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

At his best climbing to the second level to block linebackers. Good not great strength, mobility, effectiveness against counter moves. Adequate skill-set across the board. Mid-round pick. Right guard in NFL.

College Recap:

Sam Jones arrived at ASU out of Thunder Ridge High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where he was an all-state selection and top-five recruit in the state. He redshirted in 2014 and was a limited starter in 2015, playing both left guard and right tackle. Jones, 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, became a regular starter as a third-year sophomore in 2016 before an injury sidelined him after seven games. Still, he was considered a strong candidate for the team's best offensive lineman. As a fourth-year junior in 2017, Jones was named team captain by a vote of players, a rare honor for a non-senior. Jones was considered a vocal leader who helped run ASU's offseason workouts and summer conditioning. He was the player who addressed the team on their final day before the start of preseason camp, and continued as a mainstay starter at left guard, where he graded out as ASU's second-best offensive lineman (and No. 4 guard in the Pac-12) by Pro Football Focus. As a result of his strong season he decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. - Chris Karpman