Ravens seven round mock draft 2020: Baltimore loads up on defense in early rounds, receivers in late rounds

There are a lot of mock drafts out there, but there aren't many seven-round mocks predicting each and every pick that will be made in the 2020 NFL Draft. Fortunately for you, you can check out an in-depth seven-round mock draft recently created by CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso, whose predictions included the selections of all nine of the Ravens' upcoming draft picks.

Here's a look at Trapasso's prediction for each of the Ravens' draft picks, along with some analysis on how these players would fit on Baltimore's roster heading into the 2020 season.

Day 1

Round 1, 28th overall pick: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

The selection of Harrison could help the Ravens finally fill the void left by C.J. Mosley's departure during the 2019 offseason. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Harrison was extremely productive during his final season with the Buckeyes, tallying 16.5 tackles for loss along with 3.5 sacks, 75 tackles, and two fumble recoveries.

Day 2

Round 2, 60th overall pick: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

Round 3, 92nd overall pick: Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

Round 3, 106th overall pick: Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

After allowing Derrick Henry to run for 195 yards and a score in Tennessee's upset win over Baltimore, the Ravens are clearly looking to bolster their defense with young talent. In Davidson, the Ravens would acquire a player that made plays behind the line of scrimmage (he recorded 11.5 tackle for loss last season) as well as against opposing quarterbacks, recording 6.5 sacks in 2019.

Kareem, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end, has similar numbers to Davidson's 2019 stat line, with 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Scott, who recorded three picks and six passes defensed last season, could be a nice addition to a Ravens' secondary that finished sixth in the league in pass defense last season.

Day 3

Round 4, 129th overall pick: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Round 4, 134th overall pick: Julian Blackmon, S

Round 4, 143rd overall pick: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

Round 5, 170th overall pick: Kevin Dotson, OL, Lousiana

Round 7, pick 225: Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

Moss, who rushed for 15 touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry last season, could be a nice complementary piece for a Ravens' backfield that already includes Pro Bowler Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards. Blackmon, who recorded four interceptions and two forced fumbles next season, would add solid depth to Baltimore's safety position. While he is considerably underdeveloped, Dotson, a notable combine snub, could develop into a quality backup on the Ravens' offensive line.

With the Ravens in need of an influx of talent at the receiver position, Trapasso has Baltimore taking Johnson and Reed during the final day of the draft. Johnson, one of the more underrated players in the draft, caught 25 touchdowns while averaging over 15 yards per catch during his final two seasons with the Gophers. Reed, who caught 16 passes during his final three years with the Cavaliers, was a prolific special teams player at Virginia, returning five kickoffs for touchdowns while averaging 28.7 yards per return.