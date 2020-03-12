Vikings seven round mock draft 2020: Why Day 2 might be the perfect time to add CB, OL help

The Minnesota Vikings may have exceeded expectations in some ways during the 2019 season, finishing 10-6 but then upsetting the New Orleans Saints to come within one game of the NFC Championship. And yet they've still got plenty of holes to fill in the weeks to come, or at least if they intend to get back to the playoffs in 2020. Free agency is right around the corner, but CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso looked a little farther ahead to address some of Minnesota's most pressing needs, releasing a seven-round 2020 mock draft on Wednesday.

Here's a look at each and every one of the Vikings picks he predicted, plus how they would fit on Minnesota's current roster:

Day 1

Round 1, No. 25 overall: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

When you think Vikings, you don't necessarily think defensive line is atop, or even close to the top, of their priority list. Cornerback and offensive line are far more immediate weaknesses. But if Kinlaw falls to No. 25, it's going to be hard for Minnesota to say no. CBS Sports' second-ranked D-lineman of this class, the massive (6-5, 324) interior presence would immediately give the Vikings one of the most fearsome lines in their conference, not to mention aid the rest of the "D." With longtime gap-plugger Linval Joseph, 31, a prime candidate to be traded in the next year or two, Kinlaw could easily become the centerpiece of their trenches.

Day 2

Round 2, No. 58 overall: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Round 3, No. 89 overall: Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky

Round 3, No. 105 overall: Geno Stone, S, Iowa

Trapasso has the Vikings filling perhaps their greatest need with their second pick of the draft. And Diggs, a total package with a play-making mentality, would essentially count as a double whammy: Not only would his skill set enable Minnesota to plug him in as a Day One starter on the outside, where all of Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander could be missing, but his presence would mark a reunion for the Diggs brothers, perhaps calming Stefon out of a long-hinted desire to be traded.

The Vikings could probably use a tackle more than interior help at this point, but Stenberg's mauling style in the run game also fits extremely well with what they're trying to do. Minnesota was almost always at its best in 2019 when sticking to the ground, allowing Dalvin Cook to carry the load and set up Kirk Cousins' play-action game, even though the club's starting OGs didn't grade very well.

Stone, meanwhile, didn't draw rave reviews for his performance at the scouting combine, but Trapasso projects him as a rock-solid box defender. And with three different safeties, including breakout starter Anthony Harris and No. 3 man Andrew Sendejo, set to hit free agency, it's not as if the Vikings won't be after any back-end secondary depth they can get.

Day 3

Rd. 4, No. 132 overall: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

Rd. 6, No. 205 overall: Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska

Rd. 7, No. 219 overall: James Morgan, QB, FIU

Rd. 7, No. 239 overall: Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

Rd. 7, No. 252 overall: Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

With five Day Three picks, the Vikings have plenty of chances to bolster depth at positions of secondary need, starting with receiver. Assuming Diggs is back alongside Adam Thielen, Minnesota still has an enviable one-two punch atop the depth chart there, but with Laquon Treadwell likely headed elsewhere, more depth is a must. Edwards would probably go much earlier than the fourth round if not for injury concerns, including a recent broken foot, but as an all-around solid prospect, he'd make for quality rotational reps.

Daniels is another rock-solid interior presence with enough athleticism to make a difference as a reserve up front, where Joseph will turn 32 this fall. If the Vikings have invested heavily in the D-line before, what would stop them from doing so again here?

Morgan, Quarterman, and Lipscomb would all be intriguing developmental targets. The former is pretty much the polar opposite of Cousins in terms of quarterbacking style, favoring aggressive, high-velocity gunslinging over accuracy and efficiency, but would certainly open up the offense as a potential backup -- especially with No. 2 Sean Mannion set to hit the market. Quarterman has the instincts to serve as LB depth. And Lipscomb is another solidly built WR who could compete for a No. 5 or No. 6 job.