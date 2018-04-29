2018 NFL Draft: Results, grades and analysis for every team's pick in Round 6

Chris Trapasso analyzes each pick from Round 6 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.

Round 6

175. Damion Ratley, WR, Texas A&M

Grade: C+. Size, athleticism project who needs to be play with more urgency from snap to snap. Has to get stronger. Not much production in college.

176. John Kelly, RB, Tennessee

Grade: A-

Kelly had flashes of supreme balance and YAC ability in the screen game, and he runs with a chip on his shoulder. Limited speed and lacking size.

177. Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

Grade: A.

NFL-sized DE who can kick inside to DT to rush the passer. Long, heavy hands he uses well. Not twitchy but powerful. Awesome DL depth.

178. Christian Sam, ILB, Arizona State

Grade: B-

Between the tackles thumper who can be overly aggressive at times, which takes him out of plays. Limited coverage ability. Bulky, powerful frame.

179. Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane

Grade: A-

Ball-skill specialist. Plus awareness. Very aggressive knocking down passes. Elite long speed. Lack of size is probably the reason he fell this far.

180. Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut

Grade: B-

Tall, wide nose tackle who can shed blocks against the run. Only flashes of pass-rush ability.

181. Kylie Fitts, DE, Utah

Grade: C+

Rare flashes of awesome athleticism and hand use. Severely lacking consistency.

182. Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State

Grade: B+

Tall, long outside cornerback with impressive linear athleticism but not very aware in coverage. Nice depth on the outside.

183. Sam Jones, OG, Arizona State

Grade: B-

Impressive athleticism and he constantly battles. Needs to add more strength.

184. Marcell Harris, SS, Florida

Grade: C

San Fran is loading up on safeties. Harris is a vintage Florida safety. Imposing, hard-hitter. Lacks awareness and change of direction skill.

185. Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

Grade: A

Fun vertical threat with quality size and bulk. Flashes of dynamic YAC ability. Needs to be more consistent.

186. Jacob Martin, DE, Temple

Grade: C-

High-energy player who simply needs to get bigger and stronger to hold up against NFL OLs.

187. Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Clemson

Grade: C

Versatile. Decent YAC ability and had flashes of making plays down the field. But better WRs were on the board.

188. Simeon Thomas, CB, Louisiana

Grade: D+

Tall but very lax DB. Athleticism is impressive. Not a natural cover guy and very limited ability as a powerful tackler.

189. Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College

Grade: B+

Overachiever who's willing to throw his helmet in run support despite smaller size. Gets his hands on a fair amount of passes. Small and average athleticism.

190. DeShon Elliott, SS, Texas

Grade: B

Some stiffness in man-to-man. As a run-stuffer and in short-intermediate ranges, he's a striker. Solid depth here.

191. Dylan Cantrell, WR, Texas Tech

Grade: A-

Doesn't separate well. Big, twitchy for his size. Reliable high-pointer. Quality depth. Could carve out niche in red zone.

192. Jamil Demby, OG, Maine

Grade: B+

Project, but this is the time to take one. NFL OT size and length. Keeps his legs moving and has powerful punch. Plays out of control too often.

193. Chris Covington, OLB, Indiana

Grade: C-

NFL LB size and athleticism. Lacking quickness in play recognition. Gets stuck on blocks.

194. Russell Gage, WR, LSU

Grade: C+

Super athlete who excels with a runway in front of him and has outstanding leaping ability. Not much receiving ability. Gadget player.

195. Sebastian Joseph, DT, Rutgers

Grade: B+

Should be better pro than he was in college. Active hands and nice burst. Should play three tech. Needs to get stronger though.

196. Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas

Grade: B

Aggressive style of play. Excelled in man-to-man. Good size. Tenacity helps at times, hurts him against routes with multiple breaks.

197. Shaun Dion Hamilton, ILB, Alabama

Grade: A-

When healthy, this is a second- or third-round pick. Multiple lower-body injuries at Alabama. Cruises from sideline to sideline. Reacts quickly. Solid blitzer.

198. Reginald Kahlil McKenzie Jr., DT, Tennessee

Grade: C-

Good burst. Thick. Can't defeat blocks with much regularity.

199. Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

Grade: B-

Well-versed in the quick passing game. Accurate in short to intermediate ranges. Routinely folds under pressure. Lacks mobility.

200. Foyesade Oluokun, ILB, Yale

Grade: A-

More speed and athleticism on defense in Atlanta. Springy athlete with high motor. Crowded LB room though.

201. Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech

Grade: A-

Small, super-shifty back with plus acceleration. Glides through the second level and is hard to find among the trees. Nice RB to spell Kamara at times.

202. Jack Cichy, ILB, Wisconsin

Grade: C+

Injury kept him off the field in 2017. High-energy run defender in 2016. Needs to get stronger. Can hold up in coverage but not a super fluid athlete and lacks speed.

203. Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska

Grade: : D

Lee has an above-average arm. Immense accuracy and decision-making issues. Crumbles under pressure.

204. Trenton Cannon, RB, Virginia State

Grade: B

Electric, make-you-miss scat back. Great speed too. Must get bigger and stronger.

205. Trevon Young, DE, Louisville

Grade: B-

Looks the part of a 3-4 OLB and has dynamic flashes. But doesn't use his hands well and lacks strength. Landing with Wade Phillips is ideal for him.

206. Matt Pryor, OT, TCU

Grade: B+

Tremendous size and length. Could shed some weight. Won't lose in power situations. Has trouble with quickness. Quality depth for Philly up front.

207. Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

Grade: A

Somewhat raw and not a change-of-direction WR but tantalizing size, explosiveness and open-field speed. Aaron Rodgers should be happy.

208. Cedric Wilson, WR, Boise State

Grade: A-

Wilson is a true deep threat with a playing style similar to Jeremy Maclin. Not as fast though. This is the field-stretcher Dallas needs.

209. Cornell Armstrong, CB, Southern Miss

Grade: C+

Not big but great linear speed and explosiveness. Will get his hands on a good amount of passes.

210. Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami

Grade: C+

Classic Patriots pass-catcher. Small. Tough. Not twitchy enough to consistently create separation.

211. Jordan Thomas, TE, Mississippi State

Grade: A-

Has above-average blocking ability. Imposing size. Flashed some receiving ability. Good prospect to take a flier on this late for Deshaun Watson.

212. Greg Senat, OT, Wagner

Grade: B-

Raw project with requisite size and length. Played basketball in college. Must add weight and learn how to deal with counter moves.

213. Colby Gossett, OG, Appalachian State

Grade: A-

Has OT/OG versatility. Good leg drive and grip strength. Must recognize twists quicker. Good OL depth for MIN.

214. Peter Kalambayi, OLB, Stanford

Grade: B

Stand up SAM with flashes of twitchiness and powerful hands. Not consistent getting off blocks and limited bend.

215. Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama

Grade: A

Bozeman isn't flashy. He just blocks everything due to strength and a wide, balanced base. Moved decently to second level on combos. Lacks athleticism.

216. Azeem Victor, ILB, Washington

Grade: C+

Major injury issues. When healthy, he was a playmaker who had above-average range and good pop on contact.

217. Kieshawn Bierria, ILB, Washington

Grade: D+

Seemingly got slower as his college career progressed. Doesn't shed blocks consistently and can be a liability in coverage.

218. Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane

Grade: A-

Tall, strong DE with freakish linear explosion. Needs to get more active with his hands and play as penetrator. Mike Zimmer can get the most out of him.