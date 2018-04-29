2018 NFL Draft: Results, grades and analysis for every team's pick in the fourth round

Chris Trapasso analyzed each pick from Saturday's Round 4 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.

Round 4

101. Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

Grade: B+

Carolina gets a TE2 for Norv Turner's offense. Thomas will be a better pro than he was in college. Plus ball skills. Decent blocker.

102. Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State

Grade: B+

Active hands, some twitchiness but lacking burst off the snap. Best as pass-rushing nickel DT.

103. Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech

Grade: B-

Downfield threat for Watson. Good after the catch. Lacks size and strength. Could struggle to beat press coverage.

104. Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State

Grade: C+

Fun, gadget RB with game-breaking speed. Doesn't run through many tackles. Lacks agility for his size.

105. Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

Grade: C

Flashes of premiere explosiveness but lanky frame and clear-cut off-field concerns.

106. Josey Jewell, ILB, Iowa

Grade: A-

LB is a sneaky need for Denver. Jewell plays faster than his timed speed because of his quick play-recognition. Tackling machine.

107. Christopher Herndon IV, TE, Miami

Grade: B-

Lengthy, seam-stretcher for Sam Darnold. Not twitchy, but long strides make him deceptively good after the catch.

108. Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

Grade: A.

Quick-strike QB with quality accuracy on short/intermediate throws. Aggressive. Needs work downfield and against pressure.

109. Troy Apke, S, Penn State

Grade: D+

Super athlete with size. Not a great football player yet. Slow to react to run plays and route concepts.

110. Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

Grade: B+

Sticky man CB. Nice ball skills. Average athleticism. Can be overly grabby. Helps to fill a need in secondary.

111. Brian Allen, C, Michigan State

Grade: B-

If he was bigger and a tick more athletic, he'd have gone on Day 2. Technician. Nice depth on aging OL.

112. Mark Walton, RB, Miami

Grade: A

Gio Bernard clone. Small, super-shifty. YAC machine as a receiver.

113. DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

Grade: A-

Similar style to Emmanuel Sanders. Crafty route-runner who can really separate.

114. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

Grade: C.

Two-gapper. Strong. Very limited as a pass rusher.

115. Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky

Grade: B+

More speed at the LB spot. Hybrid safety. Needs to get stronger and better at defeating blocks.

116. Dorance Armstrong Jr., DE, Kansas

Grade: B-

Nice size and length. Flashes of bend, but not consistent with his hands. Fair amount of power.

117. Jordan Whitehead, SS, Pittsburgh

Grade: B+

Short and small. Speed. Surprising pop. Solid range. Tons of needed investment in secondary, which is what TB needed.

118. Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

Grade: B-

Lanky. Limited strength. Supreme speed. Lacks hip fluidity.

119. Kyzir White, FS, West Virginia

Grade: B

Bradley gets more speed for this defense. White better at LB than S. Downhill run thumper.

120. Will Dissly, TE, Washington

Grade: D

Way too early. Some blocking prowess but not a true people-mover. Not a separation TE and lacks speed.

121. Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State

Grade: C+

CB is sneaky need for the Bills, but where's the WR? Johnson was ultra productive at FCS level. Grabby at times.

122. Kenny Young, ILB, UCLA

Grade: A-

Has speed issues but reacts quickly, sheds blocks, and thumps against the run. Nice depth add.

123. Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

Grade: C

Little early, but well-versed as a blocker. Shined when given opportunity to catch passes at Senior Bowl. Limited out wide.

124. Armani Watts, FS, Texas A&M

Grade: A

Hyper active DB. Will make plays on the outside. Twitchy. Just lacks size.

125. Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh

Grade: A

Feisty, ultra-aggressive slot CB with the agility to match with quickest WRs in the league. Gets his hands on loads of passes.

126. Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi

Grade: A

Smith has amazing jump-cut ability, vision, and is tremendous in the screen game.

127. Rick Leonard, OT, Florida State

Grade: D+

Leonard has the measureables. Doesn't have quick feet or good balance. Must get stronger too.

128. Kentavius Street, DT, NC State

Grade: C+

Weight-room strong, but doesn't fully translate on the field. Freakish flashes but gets stuck on blocks too often.

129. Will Richardson, OT, NC State

Grade: A

Richardson plays with immense strength and has deceptively good feet. Thrives in pass pro.

130. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

Grade: A

Clowney-like linear freak athlete. Powerful jolt with long arms. Embarrassment of riches up front on Eagles defense.

131. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

Grade: B

Hyper athletic. Reliable pass-catcher. Explosive. Lacking in vision department.

132. Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State

Grade: B+

Tall, lanky. Somewhat stiff. Ability to make acrobatic catches and high-point when coverage is tight.

133. J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

Grade: B+

Height/speed vertical threat. Strong too. Tracks well. One-trick pony but will thrive downfield.

134. Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham

Grade: C+

Slightly early. Runs very hard for being a small RB. Some twitchiness.

135. John Franklin, DE, Stephen F. Austin

Grade: B

Heavy-handed pass-rushing DT. Lacks burst. Quality depth on loaded Rams DL.

136. Marquis Haynes, OLB, Mississippi

Grade: A

Stand-up LB with powerful hands he uses well. Could add more weight and strength. Some flashes of quickness around the edge.

137. Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford

Grade: D+

Has blocking experience but not good in that area. Limited receiver too. Good size.