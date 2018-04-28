2018 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every team's pick in the second round

Pete Prisco grades every second-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft

Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft is complete and Pete Prisco analyzed each pick from Round 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.

Round 2

33. Austin Corbett, OG, Nevada

Grade: B+

This is a good pick of a guy scouts loved as a guard. He was a college tackle but will move to guard.

34. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

Grade: A

They had to get a mauler inside and this guy is certainly that. He will be an immediate starter.

35. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

Grade: B+

This is where you take your backs. If Chubb's knees hold up, this is a good pick 

36. Darius Leonard, OLB, South Carolina State

Grade: A

He was a guy who scouts kept mentioning as a riser late In the process. He is a playmaking linebacker who will upgrade their defense.

37. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

Grade: B 

The Colts clearly upgraded their line with Quenton Nelson and Smith. Good player, but they still have a ton of defensive needs.

38. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

Grade: A+ 

I think he will be a special back with home-run ability. Great pick.

39. James Daniels, C, Iowa

Grade: A 

There were some medical concerns, but this is a good pick by the Bears. He can play guard or center.

40. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Grade: B- 

I don't think he runs well enough and some scouts question if he's tough enough.

41. Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Grade: B 

If they get Landry from 2016 this will pay off in a big way. They need edge help, so it makes sense.

42. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

Grade: B+ 

They get one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the draft. Adam Gase will love him.

43. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

Grade: A 

I love this pick. The Lions have their lead runner. He will be a big-time producer on the ground.

44. Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

Grade: B+ 

I love what he will add to their offense and he's also a dynamic return man. Kyle Shanahan will love him.

45. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

Grade: A 

They add a guy who had first-round talent to go with Jaire Alexander. Jackson has great ball skills.

46. Breeland Speaks, LB, Mississippi

Grade: C 

This is a little high for him, but they do need pass-rush help. He had seven sacks last year and is an interesting prospect.

47. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

Grade: B+ 

They need to get faster and Kirk will do that. This is a young receiver to grow with Josh Rosen.

48. Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC

Grade: B- 

He is a smallish pass rusher, but Gus Bradley will use him a variety of ways. Flexibility is important.

49. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.

Grade: B+ 

He is a nice pass-catching tight end who will replace Trey Burton. I like this pick for the Eagles.

50. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

Grade: C

I don't think he's a as good as many others do. Where does he play? Is Collins going back to guard? 

51. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

Grade: A+ 

The Bears land one of the best receivers in this draft. I think this kid will be a game-changer for Mitchell Trubisky.  

52. Kemoko Turay, LB, Rutgers

Grade: B

 He looks the part, but his production didn't match. He's a classic boom-or-bust prospect. But worth the risk for the Colts. 

53. M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

Grade: B 

He's a tall corner who assesses a major need. It should be a wake-up call to Vernon Hargreaves. 

54. Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

Grade: B

He is an athletic safety who will add some depth to a secondary that needs help.  

55. Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

Grade: B

The Panthers wanted to get faster and they got the fastest player in this draft. He is a nice cover player but he is smallish at the position. 

56. Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

Grade: B 

He is a feisty corner who helps fill a major need. He's another Florida corner who might be better on the next level.

57. P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston St.

Grade: C 

This is a little high with some other defensive tackles on the board. He is short but quick and strong, but they need help up front

58. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

Grade: B+ 

This is a nice value pick in the second round. You can never have enough corners in this division.  

59. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Grade: B+

As a player, this is a great value. But there are major character concerns.

60. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma St.

Grade: C 

They replace Martavis Bryant with a vertical threat, but he needs to learn to do more. 

61. D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

Grade: B-

They needed a bigger speed threat, but is he much more than a burner? He has to show it.

62. Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

Grade: B

I love when a former basketball player who is a good athlete is taken as a tackle. Now they can keep Mike Remmers at guard if they want.

63. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

Grade: B

I liked this kid's tape. He's a feisty corner who was a three-year starter in a big-time conference. That matters.

64. Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

Grade: B-

The Colts are trying to fix their pass rush, but this is high for him. He was really good in 2016.  

