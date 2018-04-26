2018 NFL Draft: Round 7 draft order, grades for picks 219 through 256

Chris Trapasso grades every seventh-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft

Chris Trapasso analyzes each pick from Round 7 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.

Complete coverage: 2018 Draft Tracker

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

Round 7

219.

Grade: 

220.

Grade: 

221.

Grade: 

222.

Grade: 

223.

Grade: 

224.

Grade:   

225.

Grade:   

226.

Grade:   

227.

Grade:   

228.

Grade:   

229.

Grade:   

230.

Grade:   

231.

Grade:   

232.

Grade:   

233.

Grade:   

234.

Grade:   

235.

Grade:   

236.

Grade:   

237.

Grade:   

238.

Grade:   

239.

Grade:   

240.

Grade:   

241.

Grade:   

242.

Grade:   

243.

Grade:   

244.

Grade:   

245.

Grade:   

246.

Grade:   

247.

Grade:   

248.

Grade:   

249.

Grade:   

250.

Grade:   

251.

Grade:   

252.

Grade:   

253.

Grade:   

254.

Grade:   

255.

Grade:   

256.

Grade:   

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES