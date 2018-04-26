2018 NFL Draft: Round 7 draft order, grades for picks 219 through 256
Chris Trapasso grades every seventh-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft
Chris Trapasso analyzes each pick from Round 7 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.
Complete coverage: 2018 Draft Tracker
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
Round 7
219.
Grade:
220.
Grade:
221.
Grade:
222.
Grade:
223.
Grade:
224.
Grade:
225.
Grade:
226.
Grade:
227.
Grade:
228.
Grade:
229.
Grade:
230.
Grade:
231.
Grade:
232.
Grade:
233.
Grade:
234.
Grade:
235.
Grade:
236.
Grade:
237.
Grade:
238.
Grade:
239.
Grade:
240.
Grade:
241.
Grade:
242.
Grade:
243.
Grade:
244.
Grade:
245.
Grade:
246.
Grade:
247.
Grade:
248.
Grade:
249.
Grade:
250.
Grade:
251.
Grade:
252.
Grade:
253.
Grade:
254.
Grade:
255.
Grade:
256.
Grade:
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
Follow all three day's of this week's draft on CBS Sports HQ; here's everything you need to...
-
Amazon, NFL agree to huge streaming deal
Amazon will be paying a lot of money to stream Thursday night NFL games for the next two y...
-
Odds say Baker Mayfield going to Browns
The Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner will be the first overall pick if you buy...
-
Draft: 28 scenarios for top three picks
It's time to take what we know, and what we think we know, and game out the top of the dra...
-
Predicting NFL Draft's biggest surprises
What will be the biggest surprises in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft? Here's a look
-
NFL Draft: Grades for Round 6 picks
Chris Trapasso grades every sixth-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft