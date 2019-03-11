2019 NFL Free Agency: Eagles to reportedly sign Malik Jackson to three-year, $30 million deal
The Eagles' defensive line somehow just got more menacing
The Eagles are expected to sign former Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson to a three-year, $30 million contract once free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m., reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jackson, a 2012 fifth-round pick, spent his first four NFL seasons in Denver where he had 11 sacks, 15 passes defended and two forced fumbles. He played in Jacksonville in 2016-18 and racked up 18 sacks, 8 passes defended and four forced fumbles.
In Philadelphia he'll join a defensive line that features Fletcher Cox. Jackson will be an upgrade over soon-to-be free agent Haloti Ngata, who was stout against the run last season but didn't offer much as a pass rusher. Jackson, 29, is also six years younger than Ngata.
The Jaguars released Jackson late last week after they couldn't find a willing trade partner. Jacksonville signed him three years ago to a six-year, $85.5 million deal with $31.5 million guaranteed.
Now that the Eagles have added depth along the defensive line they may look to shore up other positions in the draft. In our latest two-round mock draft, which came out early Monday morning, we had Philadelphia drafting Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the No. 25 pick, Alabama running back Josh Jacobs at No. 53 and Ole Miss offensive tackle Greg Little at No. 57.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free Agency Rumors: Bell to Raiders buzz
Oakland is starting to sound like they might really be interested in bringing in Le'Veon Bell...
-
Lions ink Amendola to one-year deal
The Detroit Lions are trying to recreate the Patriots apparently
-
2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Rams bring back Dante Fowler
Fowler, who was acquired via trade last fall, is coming back to Los Angeles
-
Free Agency: Teams with limited cap
Previewing the teams that won't be able to spend big
-
Two-round mock: Steelers replace Brown
It's our two-round mock draft and the Jags get their quarterback with pick No. 38