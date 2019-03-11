2019 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers replace Antonio Brown, Patriots get two wide receivers in Round 2
It's our two-round mock draft and the Jags get their quarterback with pick No. 38
With each passing day it sure seems like Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are going to happen. This is great news for the 49ers, who can take Nick Bosa, but after that, just about everything is up for grabs.
And you're in luck because for the first time, we're unveiling our two-round mock draft. Daniel Jones falls out of the first round and where does he land? Find out below. The Patriots take two wide receivers in Round 2? See for yourself. How do the Steelers replace Antonio Brown? Keep reading.
OK, enough with the teasing, let's get to it.
|1
| Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
As we get closer to the draft, the more likely it seems that the Cardinals will, in fact, take Murray first overall. The Heisman Trophy winner won the combine last week simply by showing up and measuring over 5-foot-10 and weighing 207 pounds. He didn't take part in the drills with the rest of the passers but he'll continue to make his case at his pro day on March 13.
|2
| Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa went through all the drills at the combine and his 4.79 40-yard time was better than his brother's from three years ago. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.
|3
| Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season, a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.
|4
| Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-5 talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick. No, he doesn't fill the Raiders' need at edge rusher, but don't underestimate just how disruptive he can be from inside.
|5
| Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Bruce Arians would love to give Jameis Winston another downfield threat but he'll need to protect his quarterback first. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.
|6
| Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
The Giants might be bringing Eli Manning back for one more season but they need a contingency plan. Haskins, a traditional pocket passer, is it. He has a strong arm, and is coming of a 2018 campaign in which he completed 70 percent of his throws and tossed 50 touchdowns. It makes too much sense not to happen.
|7
| T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
Same as last week. The Jaguars pass on a quarterback after reportedly signing Nick Foles. The hope is that the defense will return to its 2017 form and that the offense will benefit from Foles and the best tight end in this class, Hockenson.
|8
| Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine -- the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown -- has made himself a lot of money the last two months. The Lions need edge rushers and they get a great one here.
|9
| D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
After Buffalo missed out on on Antonio Brown, our pick remains the same here. Metcalf owned the combine -- he put up 225 pounds 27 times, ran a 4.33 40 and cemented his place as the No. 1 wide receiver. The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen desperately need a deep threat and Metcalf checks all those boxes and then some.
|10
| Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
John Elway has reportedly been smitten with Lock since the fall. After back-to-back losing seasons, Elway hopes he's finally found his long-term franchise quarterback.
|11
| Devin White, LB, LSU
The Bengals' defense was exposed repeatedly in 2018 and inconsistent linebacker play was a big part of that. Vontaze Burfict, considered one of the most tenacious players in the league just a few years ago, has suffered multiple concussions and his career could be in jeopardy. White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.
|12
| Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field and the Packers would gladly welcome that production.
|13
| Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
Gary busted out a 4.58 40 on Sunday, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Gary played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.
|14
| Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Oliver is a top-5 talent but he's been out of sight, out of mind since early in the college football season. It's not his fault, but other players have flashed in the meantime and the Falcons land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL
|15
| Hakeem Butler, Iowa State
Butler flew under the national radar last season but he had 60 catches for 1,318 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018. At 6-5, he's not only a huge target, but his 4.48 40 at the combine confirms that he can run by just about anybody too. The Redskins appear to have their short-term solution at quarterback in Case Keenum, and Butler gives him someone to throw the ball too.
|16
| Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
Julius Peppers retired and Mario Addison, 31, has just one year left on his deal. The Panthers need to improve the pass rush and Ferrell, who was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders, would make a lot of sense in Charlotte.
|17
| Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused to putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft.
|18
| Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Ford, who can play both tackle and guard, is a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.
|19
| Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
Harmon ran a pedestrian 4.60 40 at the combine but he remains one of the best wideouts in this class. Just watch his tape for the Wolfpack last season for verification. He's a precise route runner who can make contested catches at every level. He'd pair nicely with Corey Davis in Tennessee.
|20
| Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Same as last week. The Steelers need help at edge rusher and cornerback but if Bush -- and his 4.44 40 -- is still on the board, they have to take him. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.
|21
| Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Seahawks, who won't have Earl Thomas.
|22
| Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
The Ravens cut ties with 34-year-old Eric Weddle, who was the glue that held that defense together. Adderley obviously doesn't have the experience but his off-the-charts athleticism makes him a great fit in Baltimore.
|23
| Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. SIXTY-TWO! Williams starred at left tackle in college, and could move to the right side in the NFL. There's even talk that he could kick inside to guard. Wherever he ends up he'll help this O-line.
|24
From ChicagoByron Murphy, CB, Washington
Murphy didn't test well at the combine, and while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender that would immediately upgrade Oakland's secondary.
|25
| Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Wilkins returned for his senior season and put up the best numbers of his career. He can rush the passer and play the run and that versatility will complement Fletcher Cox.
|26
| Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
We loved this pick last week and we love it even more now. Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.
|27
From DallasJachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
No one had a worse combine week than Polite, who noted that several teams spent their interview session pointing out all the things they didn't like about his game. But hey, if the Raiders can handle Antonio Brown, Polite will be a breeze. On the field, Polite had a breakout season at Florida in 2018 and he's only going to get better.
|28
| Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and with Philip Rivers expected to play indefinitely, protecting his blindside is a priority.
|29
| Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Baker is only 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent playmaker, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.
|30
From New OrleansTaylor Rapp, S, Washington
Rapp can play anywhere on the field and that versatility will make him an integral part of the Packers' secondary from the moment he's drafted.
|31
| Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
A former wide receiver, Layne had a strong junior season. At 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, he has the length to go up against any wide receiver, and his tape shows the necessary speed and physicality too. This may be a tad too high for him but he's only going to get better and the Rams need help in the secondary.
|32
| Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Simmons is a top-5 talent. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in February, which means he won't be healthy until midway through the season, best case. But the Patriots can wait and they'll take a first-round flier on Simmons, who could be ready to go in time for another Super Bowl run.
Round 2
|1 (33)
| Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
Bradbury ran a 4.93 40 at the combine -- he's a center! -- and he was already the best interior lineman in the class. If you're taking Murray first overall you better protect him, something the Cardinals failed to do for Josh Rosen last year.
|2 (34)
| Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
Thompson could end up being the best safety in this class but after a strong start to his 2018 season, he hit a few bumps in the road down the stretch. He didn't work out at the combine because of a wrist injury but at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he's a rangy playmaker who can patrol centerfield.
|3 (35)
| Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Edge rusher, cornerback and interior defensive line were addressed in Round 1, Antonio Brown was acquired via trade, and Fant replaces the lost production of Jared Cook, who led the team in receiving last season. The Raiders might actually be good in 2019!
|4 (36)
| Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Campbell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the combine, and while not many of his routes were deep ones, he's a crafty underneath technician and Kyle Shanahan would dream new and exciting ways to use him in an offense that will once again feature Jimmy Garoppolo.
|5 (37)
| Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season and he did nothing to change that with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL but he could play opposite Nate Solder in 2019 and make this offensive line eminently better than it was a season ago.
|6 (38)
| Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
The Jaguars get their quarterback and don't have to use a top-10 pick to get it. Jones can learn behind Foles and take over in 2020.
|7 (39)
| Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas
At the combine, Omenihu described himself as "a bigger version of Chandler Jones." The Bucs are in no position to pass on that type of talent.
|8 (40)
| Chris LIndstrom, OG, Boston College
The Bills got a big-play wideout in Round 1 and now they land one of the draft's best interior linemen to make Josh Allen's life easier.
|9 (41)
| Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
At 340 pounds, there are questions about whether Lawrence is a three-down player. But don't be fooled by his size because his athleticism is eye-popping. And on a defensive line with Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Derek Wolfe, Lawrence will get plenty of opportunities to get after the quarterback.
|10 (42)
| Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
The Bengals need to shore up the offensive line if Andy Dalton's going to have a chance to succeed in new coach Zac Taylor's offense, and Cajuste was great as Will Grier's blindside protector.
|11 (43)
| Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
Smith is a first-round talent who is still on the board. The Lions need a tight end in the worst way and Smith, who reminds us of a bigger Delanie Walker, will make Matthew Stafford's life a lot easier.
|12 (44)
| Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Brown falls out of Round 1 because of his foot injury but he'll be an upgrade in every way over Randall Cobb.
|13 (45)
| Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Winovich isn't the athlete that Rashan Gary is, but his nonstop motor and great hand usage make him a terror off the edge.
|14 (46)
| Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. He ran a 4.42 40, had a 44-inch vertical, and that, coupled with his game film, makes him a Day 2 pick, and perhaps even a first-rounder.
|15 (47)
| Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
Ryan Kalil retired after the 2018 season and McCoy was one of the most consistent interior linemen in the nation a year ago.
|16 (48)
| Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Oruwariye is a long, physical corner who tested well at the combine but didn't have as strong a Senior Bowl as he would've liked. But he's only going to get better and new coach Brian Flores, previously the Patriots de facto defensive coordinator, will make sure of it.
|17 (49)
| Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
Wilson didn't work out at the combine but he's the second-most athletic linebacker in this class after Devin White.
|18 (50)
| Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
Sternberger is the latest name in a deep tight end class. He's not the blocker that Hockenson or Smith may be but he's every bit as dynamic when it comes to stretching the field.
|19 (51)
| Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College
Allen joins college teammate Harold Landry in Tennessee. He's not the athlete of Landry but he's an edge setter who can control the line of scrimmage while letting his teammates make plays.
|20 (52)
| Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Samuel is a four-down player who can line up anywhere. He's not Antonio Brown but he provides similar versatility.
|21 (53)
| Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
The Eagles didn't get him in Round 1 but he's still on the board late in Round 2.
|22 (54)
| Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
Mullen had a fantastic national title game against Alabama but his 2018 tape was up and down. He looks like an NFL cornerback but he needs to play with more consistency.
|23 (55)
| Jonathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
The Texans might need to replace Tyrann Mathieu. Abram is a thumper and tone-setter in the middle of the defense.
|24 (56)
| Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Yes, he looks like Wes Welker and Julian Edelman, but Isabella is a world-class sprinter who blazed a 4.31 40 at the combine. He also put up insane numbers at UMass, including 219 receiving yards against Georgia in 2018. He may be 5-foot-8 but all Isabella does is catch passes and make plays.
|25 (57)
| Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
Little was mentioned as a first-round prospect early in the college season but inconsistent efforts saw him fall out of that conversation. He didn't have a great combine either, but he can be a reliable starter if he can put it all together.
|26 (58)
| Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
Willis flashed first-round talent at times last season and will immediately bolster the Cowboys' defensive line.
|27 (59)
| A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Andrew Luck gets another weapon to go along with T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron. Brown is a "big" slot receiver who played alongside D.K. Metcalf in college.
|28 (60)
| Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
Another long, physical corner whom the Chargers will gladly welcome in a division that includes Patrick Mahomes and now, Antonio Brown.
|29 (61)
| Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB, Kentucky
Like Joejuan Williams, Johnson is long and raw. And like the Chargers, the Chiefs have to contend with high-powered offenses in the AFC West.
|30 (62)
| Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
Ridley didn't test well at the combine but he's the best route runner in this class and if anyone can get the most out of him it's Sean Payton and Drew Brees.
|31 (63)
| D'Andre Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Walker is undersized but when he's on, he's just about unstoppable -- just ask Alabama.
|32 (64)
| N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
The Patriots need a tight end and Harry might just fill that role as the "big" slot. He sometimes struggles to separate as a wideout but Josh McDaniels can no doubt find a way to create matchup nightmares for opponents.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-round mock: D.K. Metcalf to Falcons
The Falcons give Metcalf the ideal mentor in Julio Jones, and the G-Men wait to take a QB in...
-
Draft: Small school prospects to know
Can any 2019 draft prospect from outside the FBS be the next Darius Leonard?
-
Mock Draft: Patriots trade for Rosen
If Rosen is available on the trade market, the Patriots might want to make him the heir to...
-
Mock: Cards deal Rosen to WAS, add Kyler
Arizona ends up with two top-15 picks, while the Giants make a trade and get both Quinnen Williams...
-
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders take Murray
What would happen if the Raiders and Cardinals made a swap for the No. 1 overall pick?
-
Draft: Murray now NFL's consensus QB1
How do the top three signal-caller prospects rank after the developments in Indianapolis?