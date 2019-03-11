2019 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers replace Antonio Brown, Patriots get two wide receivers in Round 2

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

As we get closer to the draft, the more likely it seems that the Cardinals will, in fact, take Murray first overall. The Heisman Trophy winner won the combine last week simply by showing up and measuring over 5-foot-10 and weighing 207 pounds. He didn't take part in the drills with the rest of the passers but he'll continue to make his case at his pro day on March 13.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa went through all the drills at the combine and his 4.79 40-yard time was better than his brother's from three years ago. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season, a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-5 talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick. No, he doesn't fill the Raiders' need at edge rusher, but don't underestimate just how disruptive he can be from inside.



Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Bruce Arians would love to give Jameis Winston another downfield threat but he'll need to protect his quarterback first. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.



Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The Giants might be bringing Eli Manning back for one more season but they need a contingency plan. Haskins, a traditional pocket passer, is it. He has a strong arm, and is coming of a 2018 campaign in which he completed 70 percent of his throws and tossed 50 touchdowns. It makes too much sense not to happen.



T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Same as last week. The Jaguars pass on a quarterback after reportedly signing Nick Foles. The hope is that the defense will return to its 2017 form and that the offense will benefit from Foles and the best tight end in this class, Hockenson.



Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine -- the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown -- has made himself a lot of money the last two months. The Lions need edge rushers and they get a great one here.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

After Buffalo missed out on on Antonio Brown, our pick remains the same here. Metcalf owned the combine -- he put up 225 pounds 27 times, ran a 4.33 40 and cemented his place as the No. 1 wide receiver. The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen desperately need a deep threat and Metcalf checks all those boxes and then some.



Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

John Elway has reportedly been smitten with Lock since the fall. After back-to-back losing seasons, Elway hopes he's finally found his long-term franchise quarterback.



Devin White, LB, LSU

The Bengals' defense was exposed repeatedly in 2018 and inconsistent linebacker play was a big part of that. Vontaze Burfict, considered one of the most tenacious players in the league just a few years ago, has suffered multiple concussions and his career could be in jeopardy. White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field and the Packers would gladly welcome that production.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Gary busted out a 4.58 40 on Sunday, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Gary played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver is a top-5 talent but he's been out of sight, out of mind since early in the college football season. It's not his fault, but other players have flashed in the meantime and the Falcons land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL



Hakeem Butler, Iowa State

Butler flew under the national radar last season but he had 60 catches for 1,318 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018. At 6-5, he's not only a huge target, but his 4.48 40 at the combine confirms that he can run by just about anybody too. The Redskins appear to have their short-term solution at quarterback in Case Keenum, and Butler gives him someone to throw the ball too.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Julius Peppers retired and Mario Addison, 31, has just one year left on his deal. The Panthers need to improve the pass rush and Ferrell, who was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders, would make a lot of sense in Charlotte.



Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused to putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft.

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Ford, who can play both tackle and guard, is a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Harmon ran a pedestrian 4.60 40 at the combine but he remains one of the best wideouts in this class. Just watch his tape for the Wolfpack last season for verification. He's a precise route runner who can make contested catches at every level. He'd pair nicely with Corey Davis in Tennessee.



Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Same as last week. The Steelers need help at edge rusher and cornerback but if Bush -- and his 4.44 40 -- is still on the board, they have to take him. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Seahawks, who won't have Earl Thomas.



Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

The Ravens cut ties with 34-year-old Eric Weddle, who was the glue that held that defense together. Adderley obviously doesn't have the experience but his off-the-charts athleticism makes him a great fit in Baltimore.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. SIXTY-TWO! Williams starred at left tackle in college, and could move to the right side in the NFL. There's even talk that he could kick inside to guard. Wherever he ends up he'll help this O-line.

From Chicago Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy didn't test well at the combine, and while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender that would immediately upgrade Oakland's secondary.



Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Wilkins returned for his senior season and put up the best numbers of his career. He can rush the passer and play the run and that versatility will complement Fletcher Cox.



Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

We loved this pick last week and we love it even more now. Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.



From Dallas Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

No one had a worse combine week than Polite, who noted that several teams spent their interview session pointing out all the things they didn't like about his game. But hey, if the Raiders can handle Antonio Brown, Polite will be a breeze. On the field, Polite had a breakout season at Florida in 2018 and he's only going to get better.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and with Philip Rivers expected to play indefinitely, protecting his blindside is a priority.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker is only 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent playmaker, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.



From New Orleans Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

Rapp can play anywhere on the field and that versatility will make him an integral part of the Packers' secondary from the moment he's drafted.

Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

A former wide receiver, Layne had a strong junior season. At 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, he has the length to go up against any wide receiver, and his tape shows the necessary speed and physicality too. This may be a tad too high for him but he's only going to get better and the Rams need help in the secondary.

