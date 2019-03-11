2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker: An updated list of where the Top 50 players have signed
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating tracker
It's that time of year, free agency officially begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET — the official start of the league year. However, teams can begin to enter negotiations with players who have expiring contracts starting Monday at noon ET.
Here are your top 50 NFL free agents for 2019, and details on where they've been ... and where they're headed. Check this page regularly for the latest updates.
The 2019 NFL free agent rankings are determined by CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco. Not all free agents will be listed.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Trey Flowers (25)
|DE
|Unrestricted
|2
Landon Collins (25)
|SS
|Unrestricted
|3
Trent Brown (25)
|OT
|Unrestricted
|4
C.J. Mosley (26)
|LB
|Unrestricted
|5
Le'Veon Bell (27)
|RB
|Unrestricted
|6
Matt Paradis (29)
|C
|Unrestricted
|7
Anthony Barr (26)
|LB
|Unrestricted
|8
Tyrann Mathieu (26)
|FS
|Unrestricted
|9
Earl Thomas (29)
|FS
|Unrestricted
|10
Bryce Callahan (27)
|CB
|Unrestricted
|11
Ja'Wuan James (26)
|OT
|Unrestricted
|12
Preston Smith (26)
|LB
|Unrestricted
|13
Za'Darius Smith (26)
|LB
|Unrestricted
|14
Nick Foles (30)
|QB
|Unrestricted
|15
Adrian Amos (25)
|SS
|Unrestricted
|16
Tyrell Williams (27)
|WR
|Unrestricted
|17
Rodger Saffold (30)
|G
|Unrestricted
|18
Ndamukong Suh (32)
|NT
|Unrestricted
|19
Daryl Williams (26)
|OT
|Unrestricted
|20
Ronald Darby (25)
|CB
|Unrestricted
|21
Golden Tate (30)
|WR
|Unrestricted
|22
Lamarcus Joyner (28)
|FS
|Unrestricted
|23
Mitch Morse (26)
|C
|Unrestricted
|24
Sheldon Richardson (28)
|DT
|Unrestricted
|25
Dante Fowler (24)
|LB
|Reported 1-year $14 million
|26
Tevin Coleman (25)
|RB
|Unrestricted
|27
Teddy Bridgewater (26)
|QB
|Unrestricted
|28
Pierre Desir (28)
|CB
|Unrestricted
|29
Markus Golden (27)
|DE
|Unrestricted
|30
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (26)
|SS
|Unrestricted
|31
Rodney Gunter (27)
|DT
|Unrestricted
|32
Mark Ingram (29)
|RB
|Unrestricted
|33
K.J. Wright (29)
|LB
|Unrestricted
|34
John Brown (28)
|WR
|Unrestricted
|35
Henry Anderson (27)
|DE
|Unrestricted
|36
Kareem Jackson (30)
|SS
|Unrestricted
|37
Darqueze Dennard (27)
|CB
|Unrestricted
|38
Adam Humphries (25)
|WR
|Unrestricted
|39
Jamison Crowder (25)
|WR
|Unrestricted
|40
Jimmie Ward (27)
|CB
|Unrestricted
|41
Shaquil Barrett (26)
|LB
|Unrestricted
|42
Brent Urban (27)
|DE
|Unrestricted
|43
Denzel Perryman (26)
|LB
|Unrestricted
|44
Justin Coleman (25)
|CB
|Unrestricted
|45
Cole Beasley (29)
|WR
|Unrestricted
|46
Jason McCourty (31)
|CB
|Unrestricted
|47
Muhammad Wilkerson (29)
|DE
|Unrestricted
|48
Bruce Irvin (31)
|LB
|Unrestricted
|49
Jordan Hicks (26)
|LB
|Unrestricted
|50
Adrian Phillips (26)
|S
|Unrestricted
