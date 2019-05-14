2019 NFL win totals, odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks under 9 wins for Minnesota Vikings

The reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots have six Vince Lombardi trophies with future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady under center. The last three titles came with Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski sharing the huddle. However, it remains to be seen if Brady and the Patriots can win the 2020 Super Bowl after Gronkowski's retirement in March. Minus Gronk, the Patriots will attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champs behind their 41-year-old quarterback. That could place more emphasis on the Patriots seizing home-field advantage over reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC with a dominant regular season. As training camp looms, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has updated its 2019 NFL win totals and set New England's projected victories at 11. Before locking in your 2019 win total picks to see if the Patriots, and every other team, can reach their Las Vegas projection, see the latest NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

For the season, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third year.

The Minnesota Vikings are projected to go well under their total of nine wins.

Just one year after making a run to the NFC Championship game in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings slumped to an 8-7-1 record and missed out on the NFL playoffs last season. The Vikings will have to muster much more production on the ground in order to increase their NFL win total this season. Minnesota ranked 30th in rushing offense last season, averaging just 93.3 yards per contest on the ground. That put too much on the arm of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who finished last season with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Cousins was also sacked 40 times - one shy of the 41 times he was taken down the previous season with Washington - due to the inability to run the ball.

Despite signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen to a multiyear contract extension, Minnesota's offense may continue to suffer due to the run game. Second-year running back Dalvin Cook appeared headed for a stellar first season before an ACL tear abruptly ended his rookie campaign after 11 games. With Cook already working his way back from the injury, the Vikings will also have to make up for the production of free-agent departure Latavius Murray to New Orleans. Murray served as the team's top rusher after Cook went down. Murray's void will now be filled by untested rookie running back Alexander Mattison, whom the Vikings took in the third round of April's NFL Draft out of Boise State. The model says the Vikings win eight games this season, one shy of their projected total in the current NFL odds.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the New York Giants. They finished with five wins last season amid a dismal season and sent Odell Beckham to the Browns. Oddsmakers have set their season win total at seven.

