2019 Super Bowl: Best recipes for your Super Bowl party, including wings, tacos and the tastiest desserts
Here are some ideas for what to serve (or bring) at the party this Super Bowl Sunday
Are you ready for your Super Bowl party? If not, you're running out of time, considering Super Bowl LIII is just hours from kicking off. If you need to find the perfect food to bring to the party, or to serve up at your own party, you're in luck. Some of the tastiest Super Bowl dishes you can make below from Chowhound are below, and we're happy to share them with you.
Chipotle-Chorizo Jalapeno Poppers, Smoky-Sweet BBQ, Beef Short Ribs, Easy Spicy Turkey Chili, Devils on Horseback, Pepperoni Pizza Dip and Bacon Candy.
Bacon Candy!
These are just some of the great recipes available over at Chowhound as you plan your Super Bowl party. All of the great options can be a bit overwhelming, so we've pulled a few of our favorites for you to check out below.
You can stream the Super Bowl on CBS All Access or right here on CBSSports.com, so be sure to bookmark this link for Super Bowl Sunday.
Spicy Oven-Roasted Chickpeas
Want a quick and easy appetizer to put out for your guests? Try this recipe by Chris Rochelle, which combines garbanzo beans with olive oil and some spices to give you a tasty, healthy treat to kick things off.
Grilled Maple-Mustard Chicken Wings
Tired of the same old wings recipe? Kick it up a notch with this offering from Christine Gallery, which are sweet and spicy and go down great with your favorite beer.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
Easy Fish Tacos
If L.A. is known for anything, it's probably tacos, so if you want to give your party a taste of Los Angeles, fire up this recipe by Kate Ramos. It's a healthy way to mix tacos into your gameplan while still offering a citrus-tangy combination for your tastebuds. Best of all, it tastes great with mojitos!
Baked Crab Dip
Since we have tacos, let's also cover a little taste of New England if you're chowing down with Patriots fans. This recipe from Aida Mollenkamp takes crab cakes and turns it into a tasty dip for your party. Best of all, it takes just 20 minutes to make!
Chocolate Guinness Cupcakes
No matter how full stomachs are at the end of the night, who's going to say no to a little dessert? This recipe adapted from Dave Lieberman is the perfect cherry on top for the Guinness lovers at your party, combining the rich, coffee flavor of stout with the sweetness of chocolate.
What are you waiting for? Find those recipes and a whole lot more over at Chowhound.
-
