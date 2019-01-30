2019 Super Bowl: Weather in Atlanta starting to warm up after bitter cold temperatures
It didn't snow on Tuesday as forecasted, but the wind chill was not pleasant
Patriots and Rams fans are beginning to arrive in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. For Patriots fans, this is old hat. They seem to be on site at the Super Bowl every year and Pats fans who went to last year's Super Bowl LII in Minnesota know how important the weather in the host city can be.
Yes, the game is indoors, but weather matters as many of the events, museums, restaurants in Atlanta are within walking distance of Mercedes Benz Stadium. It didn't snow on Tuesday as originally forecasted, but it was windy and cold. However, things are looking up as the game gets closer.
From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your forecast leading up to game day for Super Bowl LIII.
Wednesday
- High: 43 degrees
- Low: 23 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 39 percent
- Winds: 14 mph
Thursday
- High: 48 degrees
- Low: 29 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 42 percent
- Winds: 4 mph
Friday
- High: 57 degrees
- Low: 37 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 52 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Saturday
- High: 60 degrees
- Low: 43 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 65 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Super Bowl Sunday
- High: 61 degrees
- Low: 48 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 74 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 2019 parties: All the details
Want to know about all the biggest bashes in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII? Here's our complete...
-
2019 Super Bowl prop bets, best picks
SportsLine's team of Vegas expert lock their favorite Super Bowl props
-
Super Bowl squares strategy, top numbers
Mike Tierney has covered seven Super Bowls and shares the optimal football squares strateg...
-
Who is playing in 2019 Super Bowl
Need details about Super Bowl LIII? We've got you covered
-
What time does 2019 Super Bowl kick off?
Super Bowl LIII will be here soon, and all the important details are right here
-
Where is Super Bowl LIII: Location, more
We've got the information about Super Bowl LIII you're looking for