2019 Super Bowl weather in Atlanta: Winter weather advisories, warnings leading up to Rams vs. Patriots
While Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a roof, some interesting weather could cause issues in Atlanta
NFL fans from all over the country are heading to Atlanta. The city will be an NFL mecca for a week as Mercedes-Benz Stadium prepares to host Super Bowl LIII, its first. With that in mind, the weather in the city will be important.
But it's an indoor stadium! Why would the weather matter? Well, for starters some snow is anticipated in Atlanta this week, which could wreak some havoc on transportation in the city. On Tuesday, there's a 90 percent chance of precipitation and a low of 22 degrees, making snow a very real possibility. Portions of North and central Georgia — including metro Atlanta — are scheduled to be under a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Atlanta is preparing for that eventuality, with Georgia governor Brian Kemp closing state offices.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your six-day forecast for Super Bowl week.
Monday
- High: 57 degrees
- Low: 40 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 51 percent
- Winds: 10 mph
Tuesday
- High: 44 degrees
- Low: 22 degrees
- Precipitation: 90 percent
- Humidity: 61 percent
- Winds: 16 mph
Wednesday
- High: 42 degrees
- Low: 22 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 43 percent
- Winds: 16 mph
Thursday
- High: 45 degrees
- Low: 28 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 47 percent
- Winds: 4 mph
Friday
- High: 55 degrees
- Low: 36 degrees
- Precipitation: 0 percent
- Humidity: 58 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Saturday
- High: 61 degrees
- Low: 44 degrees
- Precipitation: 20 percent
- Humidity: 69 percent
- Winds: 6 mph
Super Bowl Sunday
- High: 60 degrees
- Low: 52 degrees
- Precipitation: 60 percent
- Humidity: 83 percent
- Winds: 9 mph
While Super Bowl Sunday may be comfortable temperature-wise, don't expect to see the retractable roof open. Rain is expected, and the humidity is expected to be very high. The biggest day to worry about for travelers is Tuesday, as the city of Atlanta doesn't tend to do well when it snows. Otherwise, it should be a nice week in Atlanta, albeit a little bit chilly for the most part.
