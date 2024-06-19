The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields brewing this summer. Wilson is in the "pole position" now, but Fields will get every opportunity to challenge him for the job in training camp.

After what the Steelers experienced at quarterback last season, general manager Omar Khan couldn't be happier with how the position has turned out. The Steelers general manager praised all three quarterbacks and couldn't believe he was able to acquire them all over the past few months.

"If you would have told me that we'd be sitting here with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen five months ago, I wouldn't have believed you," Khan said, via Pro Football Talk.

The Steelers' three quarterbacks last season combined to compete 64% of their passes for 3,421 yards with 13 touchdowns to nine interceptions (84.6 rating). Pittsburgh was 28th in the NFL in points per possession (1.49) and 27th in yards per possession (26.6), aided by their quarterback play.

Wilson completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions (98.0 rating), having double the amount of touchdown passes as all three Pittsburgh quarterbacks combined. Fields completed 61.4% of his passes for 2,562 yards with 16 touchdowns to nine interceptions (86.3 rating).

Both Wilson and Fields are considered upgrades over what the Steelers had at quarterback last season. Khan has been impressed with Fields has he's learning behind Wilson, and could be on his way toward being the long-term answer in Pittsburgh.

"We really liked Justin coming out of college," Khan said. "He had an up-and-down situation in Chicago, and the opportunity was there to get him, and I'm excited. He's really looked awesome. He's a great individual, too.

"I didn't know him personally until he got here. What a special person he is."

The Wilson-Fields battle will be one to watch in training camp. Reminder, the Steelers were a playoff team without either one of them on the roster last year.