The New York Jets are once again beginning anew in 2025. They have a new general manager, new head coach and a new quarterback, as the Aaron Rodgers experiment failed. However, there's reason to be optimistic about this franchise's future. Aaron Glenn is a former NFL player that started from the bottom in regards to coaching, and had a major hand in implementing the culture that carried the Detroit Lions from pretender to contender. On top of that, Justin Fields may actually be the most intriguing quarterback free-agent signing this offseason.

Even with the disappointing 2024 season, New York still lost some notable talent this offseason. D.J. Reed is now a member of the Lions, Davante Adams is chasing a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, right tackle Morgan Moses joined Mike Vrabel in New England and Haason Reddick signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What are some positional needs the Jets need to focus on this week? The offensive line could be improved, and you have to wonder if a new tight end is something this new-look front office is focused on. Then there's the defensive line. Derrick Nnadi is an intriguing pick up, but a stud interior pass-rushing piece next to Quinnen Williams would sure be fun. What about wide receiver? The Ohio State duo of Fields and Garrett Wilson could be dynamic, but that is relatively an unproven group as well.

Real teams are built through the draft, and Darren Mougey has a chance to show why he was hired with this draft. How will New York supplement its roster in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's take a look at what's going on in the Jets' war room.

New York Jets team needs

Positions: OT, WR, DL, TE, CB, IOL, WR

OT, WR, DL, TE, CB, IOL, WR Notable additions: QB Justin Fields, S Andre Cisco, C Josh Myers, CB Brandon Stephens, C Josh Myers

QB Justin Fields, S Andre Cisco, C Josh Myers, CB Brandon Stephens, C Josh Myers Notable losses: CB D.J. Reed, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Davante Adams, OT Morgan Moses, EDGE Haason Reddick, QB Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 8

Round Pick Player Grade 1 No. 7



2 No. 42



3 No. 73



4 No. 110



5 No. 145



5 No. 162 (from Rams)



6 No. 186



6 No. 207 (from Chiefs)





