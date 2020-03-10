2020 NFL free agency: Cowboys re-sign OL Adam Redmond, pick up option on FB Jamize Olawale
While the major deals get worked out, the Cowboys are nailing down some smaller details
It's not exactly the free agency news everyone is waiting on, but it still matters to the Dallas Cowboys. All eyes are on the team to see if they'll either get new deals done on Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, or if one will get hit with a franchise tag. With the NFL moving the tag deadline following the NFLPA's decision to push back the collective bargaining agreement voting deadline, the Cowboys now have several extra days to get as much as they can accomplished on the Prescott and Cooper fronts, with the expectation they'll allow Byron Jones to hit the open market and ultimately walk.
The devil is in the details when it comes to tweaking NFL teams, however, and that's why the Cowboys are simultaneously working to decide which of the other 27 in-house free agents they'll keep going forward. To that end, they've re-signed backup offensive lineman Adam Redmond and exercised the option to keep fullback Jamize Olawale in tow for 2020 -- the latter being first reported by Field Yates of ESPN.
A source confirms to CBS Sports the retention of Olawale, a player who's still working to establish his value as an option in the Cowboys offense. Olawale landing in Dallas by way of Oakland, having been traded by the Raiders to the Cowboys in 2018 along with a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick that same year. While having shown promise as a possible offensive option in his time with the Raiders, his two seasons with the Cowboys have been the polar opposite -- marred mostly by two drops that would've been walk-in touchdowns in key situations.
Olawale has seven career touchdowns and 644 career yards from scrimmage, but none of those touchdowns are on his resume with Dallas. Additionally, he has only 13 receiving yards to go along with zero rushing yards for the Cowboys, with his main contributions being on special teams. It's clear new head coach Mike McCarthy feels he can tap into the potential former head coach Jason Garrett could not, using West Coast tweaks to Kellen Moore's offense with a goal of making it happen.
Olawale signed a three-year deal in 2019 worth $5.4 million, and stands to hit the Cowboys cap for $1.7 million in 2020.
As for Redmond, a 26-year-old exclusive rights free agent returning from injured reserve, it'll be about proving he can remain healthy and a viable option who should remain on the 53-man roster come September. A former undrafted free agent of the Cowboys in 2012, Redmond spent time with Olawale in Oakland before rejoining the Cowboys in 2018, but has played in only 10 games his past two seasons -- 14 in his three-year NFL career.
The team needs OL depth and like the potential of Redmond, but his roster spot isn't yet guaranteed.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
3-Round Mock Draft: WRs go early, often
If you need a WR, this is the draft for you, as 13 go off the board in our first three-round...
-
Mock Draft: Colts jump for QB, 8 trades
We combine quarterback free agency projections with the draft board in this eight-trade Round...
-
Panthers sign Kyle Allen to extension
The Panthers are hanging on to Kyle Allen
-
Browns release veteran LB Kirksey
Six-year NFL linebacker hits the free agent market
-
Cowboys offseason hub: Dates, FA, draft
The only source you need to keep up with America's Team this offseason
-
5 options for Ravens to replace Yanda
Baltimore might have to shell out big bucks in order to adequately fill Yanda's starting spot
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Combine results: DL, LB workouts
Simmons headlined a group of speedy linebackers that stole the headlines during Saturday's...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game