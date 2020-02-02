2020 Super Bowl: Check out the leaked TV commercials scheduled to air during Super Bowl LIV
Before they air during the game on Sunday, take a look at some of the leaked Super Bowl ads
Super Bowl LIV will kick off later today -- we're just a few hours away -- and while a lot of people will tune in to see which team becomes champion in the final game of the NFL's 100th season, for others, the day is about a lot more than just a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. For them, it's about competition between the best advertising companies. The Super Bowl has massive viewership, by virtue of being one of the single biggest sporting events each year -- which also makes it one of the top marketing opportunities for different brands. Super Bowl advertising has become somewhat of a sporting event on its own, with that in mind. Brands try to one-up each other with the use of celebrities, humor, talking animals, talking babies, and other bizarre strategies to get people talking.
In recent years, it has become customary for companies to release their Super Bowl ads online prior to their actual airing during the game. Some may argue that this leads to anti-climactic viewing of the commercials and spoils the mystique, but there's still plenty of interest (and money) in advertising during the big game.
Here you can find some of the ads that you can expect to air during Super Bowl LIII between the 49ers and Chiefs on Sunday.
(* = teaser trailer, not the entire commercial)
Avocados From Mexico - AFM Shopping Network (feat. Molly Ringwald)
Budweiser - Typical American
Bud Light - #PostyStore (feat. Post Malone)
Fans can vote which spot makes it to the Super Bowl.
#PostyBar (feat. Post Malone)
Cheetos - Where It All Began (feat. MC Hammer)
Doritos - Monologue (feat. Sam Elliott)*
Doritos - Bassquake (feat. Lil Nas X)*
Hyundai - Dialect Coach (feat. Rachel Dratch & David Ortiz)
Hyundai - Smaht Pahk (feat. Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski & David Ortiz)
Kia - I Run For*
Michelob Ultra - Jimmy Works It Out (feat. Jimmy Fallon & John Cena)
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold - 6 For 6-Pack
MTN Dew - As Good As The Original (feat. Bryan Cranston & Tracee Ellis Ross)
Olay - Space Walk (feat. Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)*
Olay - Space Food (feat. Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)*
Pop-Tarts - Freak Out (feat. Jonathan Van Ness)*
Porsche - The Heist
TurboTax - All People Are Tax People
