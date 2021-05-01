The fourth round of the NFL Draft has wrapped up. Want to know what I think of every pick made in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft? You can follow along below throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 4 picks as well as the other three rounds below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

106. Jaguars, Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Grade: B

Jaguars were in desperate need of some interior disruption, and they get that there with Tufele. One of the best swim moves in the class, and he hustles. Just gets washed out against the run

107. Jets, Michael Carter, RB, UNC

Grade: B+

The best running back available. With Carter, Jets are getting someone on the Gio Bernard/James White spectrum. Small, sudden scat back with good receiving ability in the screen game. Nice juice to New York's backfield.

108. Falcons, Darren Hall, CB, San Diego St.

Grade: B-

Hall is a sudden outside corner who had steady production in college. Falcons add more to their secondary, which absolutely was necessary. High-floor player with the athleticism needed to start early.

109. Titans, Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Grade: A-

One of the better, more underrated WR prospects in this class. Tall, crisp route runner with serious downfield juice. Catches everything downfield. Titans had to add to the receiver room after losing Corey Davis.

110. Browns, James Hudson, OT, Cincy

Grade: A-

Nasty, quick-setter OT with some rawness in pass protection. On-field twitch and fun in the run game. Nice developmental type for a great offensive line.

111. Bengals, Cam Sample, DL, Tulane

Grade: B-

One of the most fascinating defensive linemen in the draft. Uniquely built and has a nice pass-rush move arsenal. Great leverage too. Size could hurt him in the NFL. But is decently long.

112. Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

Grade: C+

One of the better route runners in the class. And flashes hand-catching capabilities away from his frame. But some concentration drops and lacks as a sudden, explosive athlete. Lions had to draft a WR eventually.

113. Lions, Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

Grade: B

Shorter, stocky off-ball linebacker with good short-area quickness. Crazy long arms. And crushes it as a pass-rusher off the edge. Fun, unique prospect. More defense for Detroit.

114. Falcons, Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

Grade: A-

One of the NFL-ready centers in this class. Assignment sound, explosive athlete with great hand work. But like most interior linemen, he needs to improve the anchor. Pro Bowl ceiling.

115. Cowboys, Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Grade: A-

One year at the FBS level and thrived. Smooth coverage ability and can make plays on pass plays. Long. Just needs to play ID a bit quicker and get nastier against the run.

116. Giants, Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa

Grade: C+

Tall, well-built EDGE with a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves. Could add more weight and pop to his frame. And coming from lesser competition. Giants needed EDGE help.

117. Rams, Bobby Brown, DT, Texas A&M

Grade: A

One of the highest upside defensive linemen in this class. Young and penetrates like a three technique but is built like a nose tackle. Just some inconsistency on film. Could eat next to Aaron Donald.

118. Chargers, Chris Rumph, EDGE, Duke

Grade: B+

Son of a long-time NFL position coach. Pass-rushing toolbox of anyone EDGE in this class. Bendy too. But smaller, and skinny. If he can add weight/strength, this is a great value pick.

119. Vikings, Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa St.

Grade: A-

Barely got the ball at Iowa State but is the best combination of size, thickness, and burst at running back after the top-tier of backs. Worth a pick here.

120. Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

Grade: C+

Big, bruiser with impressive quicks for a bigger back. Elusiveness is good, not great. Is this a need?

121. Jaguars, Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB

Grade: B+

Super long, bendy edge who was very productive in 2020. Looks like a basketball player on the field. Pure pass rusher.

122. Bengals, Tyler Shelvin, LB, LSU

Grade: A-

Monstrous human being with impressive athleticism and pass-rush ability. Will help the run defense instantly. Just needs to keep the weight down.

123. Eagles, Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Grade: B+

Twitched up speedster who was a late riser. Tested extremely well. Worth a flier here for a secondary that needs more talent.

124. Washington, John Bates, TE, Boise State

Grade: B-

Long-term developmental pass-catching type who is deceptively good after the catch. Like more weapons for Washington.

125. Vikings, Camryn Bynum, S, Cal

Grade: B-

Suddenness in his lower half to make plays on the football. Very steady prospect. Skinny and has shorter arms.

126. Panthers, Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma St.

Grade: B

Vision and burst are the names of his game. Love him as a depth option behind McCaffrey. If blocking is good, can be a home run hitter.

127. Colts, Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

Grade: B+

Move tight end with separation ability and comes into the league with plenty of receiving production on his resume. Older prospect. And might not have the ability to stretch the seam with consistency. Great landing spot.

128. Steelers, Dan Moore, OL, Texas A&M

Grade: A-

More patience for the Steelers pays off. This is a starting OT found in Round 4. Very long with effortless power. Good luck bull rushing him. Just needs to get a tick quicker.

129. Buccaneers, Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

Grade: B-

Quick and fast. Burner type. Just played in a funky offense. And obviously is well down the depth chart in Tampa. But does have game-breaking ability. Loose-hipped, smaller gadget type.

130. Rams, Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Grade: B+

Super-springy small-school prospect with serious man coverage ability. Some blips in coverage down the field. Aggression is the name of his game. Serious leaps. After losing some secondary members in free agency. This is smart for Rams.

131. Ravens, Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma St.

Grade: B+

Plays faster than his timed speed and is a ball-tracking specialist. Ravens smartly address receiver again for Lamar Jackson. Just needs to play through contact better.

132. Browns, Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

Grade: B

Bull rush is tremendous. Good twitch. But lacking sustained speed or more pass-rushing moves. But Browns had to address the interior of their defensive line. I like this pick even there's limited upside.

133. Saints, Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

Grade: D+

Is this Taysom Hill 2.0? Book is not an NFL-caliber passer but his running ability is legitimate.

134. Vikings, Janarius Robinson, EDGE, FSU

Grade: B-

Freaky specimen. Long, athletic. Flashed some bend. Just never put the pass-rush moves together at Florida State. The exact type the Vikings love to draft here and hope to develop.

135. Titans, Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pitt

Grade: A

Very polished. Pass-rush moves are stellar. And despite being a bigger, thicker EDGE he flashes a special dip around the corner. Doesn't play to his measured athleticism. But high floor prospect for a team that needs more EDGE help.

136. Cardinals, Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

Grade: C+

Freaky athlete at his pro day who doesn't necessarily play to that level of twitch and explosion on film. Minimal ball production and doesn't mirror well. Worth a flier because of the timed athleticism.

137. Seahawks, Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

Grade: A

Super-feisty ready-to-go slot. Feet are lightning bolts and he loves battling. Will be an instant starter.

138. Cowboys, Josh Ball, OT, Marshall

Grade: B-

Tall, smooth athlete with high upside despite being an older prospect. Pass protection rawness is clear. Needs to get stronger to deal with bull rushes. Long-term project-y type.

139. Bengals, D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

Grade: A-

Rocked-up blocker who needs to add serious weight to play on the edge in the NFL level but serious twitch and high-caliber nastiness. Smart for Bengals to address OL again.

140. Steelers, Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

Grade: C-

Good athleticism and production in college. Just not sure he has the coverage upside to be a quality pro. Feels like an old-school Steelers pick at the LB spot and it was a need.

141. Rams, Jacob Harris, TE, UCF

Grade: C+

TE who really plays as a WR. Tested like an elite athlete and had a few highly productive games in 2020. Explosion is apparent on film. Very old prospect. But this is an athleticism, receiving production flier.

142. Packers, Royce Newman, OL, Ole Miss

Grade: A-

Can play anywhere up front. Balance. Great hand work. Agile. Just has to get stronger and add more girth to his frame. Smart pick by Green Bay.

143. Raiders, Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

Grade: C

Maybe not the biggest need after picking two safeties earlier, but Gillespie is a rocket from the safety spot. Worried about his shiftiness to be able to stick with receivers in coverage.

144. Chiefs, Josh Kaindoh, EDGE, FSU

Grade: C+

Another tall, athletic specimen with serious pop in his hands. Just isn't overly active with him and didn't live up to expectations in college.



