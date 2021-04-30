Want to know what I think of every pick made in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 7 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
229. Saints
Grade:
230. 49ers
Grade:
231. Dolphins
Grade:
232. Titans
Grade:
233. Texans
Grade:
234. Eagles
Grade:
235. Bengals
Grade:
236. Bills
Grade:
237. Broncos
Grade:
238. Cowboys
Grade:
239. Broncos
Grade:
240. Eagles
Grade:
241. Chargers
Grade:
242. Patriots
Grade:
243. Cardinals
Grade:
244. Dolphins
Grade:
245. Steelers
Grade:
246. Washington
Grade:
247. Cardinals
Grade:
248. Colts
Grade:
249. Jaguars
Grade:
250. Seahawks
Grade:
251. Buccaneers
Grade:
252. Rams
Grade:
253. Broncos
Grade:
254. Steelers
Grade:
255. Saints
Grade:
256. Packers
Grade:
257. Browns
Grade:
258. Washington
Grade:
259. Buccaneers
Grade: