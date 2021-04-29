Want to know what I think of every pick made in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 6 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
185. Chargers
Grade:
186. Jets
Grade:
187. Falcons
Grade:
188. Patriots
Grade:
189. Eagles
Grade:
190. Bengals
Grade:
191. Broncos
Grade:
192. Cowboys
Grade:
193. Jets
Grade:
194. 49ers
Grade:
195. Texans
Grade:
196. Giants
Grade:
197. Patriots
Grade:
198. Chargers
Grade:
199. Vikings
Grade:
200. Raiders
Grade:
201. Giants
Grade:
202. Bengals
Grade:
203. Texans
Grade:
204. Bears
Grade:
205. Titans
Grade:
206. Colts
Grade:
207. Chiefs
Grade:
208. Bears
Grade:
209. Rams
Grade:
210. Ravens
Grade:
211. Browns
Grade:
212. Texans
Grade:
213. Bills
Grade:
214. Packers
Grade:
215. Titans
Grade:
216. Steelers
Grade:
217. Buccaneers
Grade:
218. Saints
Grade:
219. Falcons
Grade:
220. Packers
Grade:
221. Bears
Grade:
222. Panthers
Grade:
223. Vikings
Grade:
224. Eagles
Grade:
225. Eagles
Grade:
226. Panthers
Grade:
227. Cowboys
Grade:
228. Bears
Grade: