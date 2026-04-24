The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is quickly shrinking in the rearview mirror as we barrel towards two more days and six more rounds of action. That said, the opening round of the draft doesn't just kick off the three-day spectacle; it's where the cream of the crop is selected.

The cherry on top of drafting a player who can contribute at a high level is securing them at good value. Part of the calculus in determining whether a team had a good draft is whether they scooped up players the consensus didn't think would be on the board.

Below, you can find our top-five steals of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Reuben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Selection: No. 15 overall

Bain had been inside the top-10 of the bulk of mock drafts throughout the pre-draft process, and for good reason. The Miami product was dominant as a consensus All-American after piling up 83 pressures. He even elevated under the brightest lights, posting five sacks and 24 pressures over four games in the College Football Playoff. Bain also works well in the run game.

So what led to the fall? Bain's measurables proved to be his demise as a top-10 pick, particularly his short arm length. It didn't limit him at the collegiate level, and if that remains the case as he steps into the NFL, the Bucs just addressed their biggest need with one of the top players in college football last year.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Selection: No. 20 overall

Lemon was routinely coming off the board in the teens in CBS Sports mock drafts, including Pete Prisco's final projections, which sent him to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13. With that in mind, it was jarring that the USC pass catcher was still available at 20. But don't take our word for it. Howie Roseman clearly felt the same way and decided to do something about it, trading up to add Lemon to the Eagles receiver room.

This is the latest indicator that Philly will move on from A.J. Brown once they get past the June 1 threshold, and it only further highlights the value Lemon's addition is. As DeVonta Smith ascends to WR1 in Philly's offense, they may not skip a beat having one of the best tandems in the league thanks to Lemon's arrival. With the Trojan last season, Lemon's numbers were among the very best in the nation across the board, which led him to be named the Biletnikoff Award winner (best receiver in college football).

Makai Lemon's 2025 season Stats FBS rank Receptions 79 T-11th Receiving yards 1,156 8th Receiving TDs 11 T-9th

Per usual, the Eagles get tremendous value in the first round.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Selection: No. 25 overall

Thieneman was a popular pick to come off the board at No. 18 overall to the Vikings in various mocks. However, that selection came and went with Minnesota instead taking Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks, a reach in its own right. That sent Thieneman's stock tumbling to the bottom third of the first, but was eventually stopped by the Chicago Bears with the 25th pick.

Thieneman, CBS Sports' third-ranked safety prospect, is a great fit for the Bears, particularly after an offseason that saw veteran safety Kevin Byard leave in free agency. Now, the Oregon product comes aboard as the first defensive player the Bears have picked in the first round since 2018 and should start right out of the gate. Last season, Thieneman earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after posting 96 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups. His 91.0 grade from Pro Football Focus was second among all FBS safeties.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Selection: No. 28 overall

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf noted that he was surprised that Lomu was still available at No. 28. In fact, Wolf revealed that the Patriots actually canceled the Utah tackle's top-30 visit because they didn't think he'd make it down to them, initially holding No. 31 overall. When he slipped into the late twenties, the Patriots jumped at the chance to scoop up a wildly talented tackle prospect.

Even CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Mike Renner, who gave the selection an "A+" grade, noted the value the Patriots received by taking Lomu: "To get a tackle with Lomu's tape in pass protection at 28 overall is nothing short of a steal. He falls here because he needs to get stronger, more consistent, and play with more edge, but he goes to a great spot to develop himself in all three areas. He has special feet and hand usage on tape to be their future starting tackle."

Of course, one of the big questions with Lomu coming aboard is how this could affect 2025 first-round tackle Will Campbell. Wolf stated that Campbell remains the Patriots' left tackle while Lomu, who played left tackle at Utah, has versatility. Still, it'll be fascinating how the line shakes out.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Selection: No. 30 overall

In his final mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson had the Jets selecting Cooper Jr. ... at No. 16 overall! Instead, New York took Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16, and then traded back into the first round, utilizing the No. 33 overall pick in the second to land the standout receiver from Indiana.

Cooper Jr., CBS Sports' No. 4-ranked receiver in the 2026 class, is a perfect complement opposite of Garrett Wilson in the Jets receiver room. The 6-foot, 199-pounder is a tough, physical receiver who should be able to find the end zone for the Jets. His 937 receiving yards ranked fourth-most in the Big Ten, and his 13 receiving touchdowns ranked second.

They were wise to jump back into the first to land him because there was no guarantee that he'd be there atop the board on Day 2, with the possibility of another team stopping his skid before the night was up.

2026 NFL Draft essentials