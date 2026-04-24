While a lot of predictions came true during the first round of the NFL Draft, there were also some surprises in the form of players who were selected way earlier than expected.

Thursday night's surprises, however, are what stole the show. Safety Caleb Downs surprisingly fell out of the top 10, while his college teammate, Carnell Tate, went higher than many expected when the Titans made him the fourth overall pick. There were also a slew of trades, including one between the rival Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Thursday night also featured several other players drafted higher than many expected. And five stand out as reaches. Will they pay off?

RB Jeremiyah Love: Cardinals, No. 3 overall pick

There is a belief that teams should not draft a running back in the first round. If you're a subscriber to said belief, then you probably feel that the Cardinals reached with the selection of Love. Conversely, if you are a believer in Love, then Arizona did the right thing.

There's no doubt that running backs have become more expendable in recent years. That being said, elite running backs are still difference-makers that can lead you to the promised land. In fact, it was just two years ago when Saquon Barkley (the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft) spearheaded the Eagles' run to a Super Bowl title.

The Cardinals' brass clearly feels that Love can make a similar impact in the desert while helping Arizona snap its 11-year playoff drought. But if Love is going to realize his potential, the Cardinals need to build a competitive roster around him. If they don't, Love's rookie season could look somewhat like Ashton Jeanty's rookie campaign with the Raiders.

Kadyn Proctor, OT: Dolphins, No. 12 overall pick

Proctor isn't a terrible pick, but it's safe to say that Caleb Downs could have been the splashier move after the former Ohio State safety fell out of the top 10. Instead, the Dolphins essentially gave Downs to Dallas when they swapped picks with the Cowboys. If Downs ends up being a stud for the Cowboys, rest assured that Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan won't hear the end of it.

Regarding Proctor, concerns about his weight at the college level lingered throughout the NFL Draft process.

QB Ty Simpson: Rams, No. 13 overall pick

Not only did Simpson become a first-round pick, but he went early to the Rams.

This pick is a risk. Let's start with the fact that Simpson didn't become a starter at Alabama until his senior season. Simpson played well last year, but his lack of college experience could lead to some extra growing pains.

By picking Simpson, the Rams opted to prepare for the future rather than adding a player who could help them win now. The decision brings back memories of the 2020 draft, when the Packers -- fresh off an NFL title game appearance -- drafted quarterback Jordan Love. Simpson gets to learn behind NFL MVP Matthew Stafford for at least one year before any thoughts of real playing time.

DT Caleb Banks: Vikings, No. 18 overall pick

Of our six CBS Sports NFL Draft experts, none projected Banks being selected in the first round in their final mock drafts.

Banks' injury history is undoubtedly the reason why he wasn't projected as a first-round pick. Injuries to his left foot led to him missing games in 2023 and 2025. He recently underwent his second surgery in six months after he cracked the fourth metatarsal bone in his left foot in February while practicing for the 40-yard dash on the eve of the combine.

The Vikings clearly feel that the risk associated with drafting Banks is worth it. Really, the Vikings didn't have many other options after losing Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen in free agency. The Vikings have a D grade entering the second round.

OT Max Iheanachor: Steelers, No. 21 overall pick

The Steelers were reportedly on the phone with Makai Lemon when the Eagles traded up to acquire the former USC receiver with the 20th overall pick. After missing out on Lemon, the Steelers took nearly all of their allotted time before choosing Iheanachor, the sixth offensive tackle selected in the ifrst round.

While he was projected as a first-round pick, Iheanachor is a project. Born in Nigeria, Iheanachor moved to the United States when he was 13. He grew up playing basketball and soccer and didn't play football until college, where he made 31 starts for Arizona State. Iheanachor has loads of potential, but his lack of experience makes this a puzzling selection given the Steelers' predicament at offensive tackle.

With Broderick Jones suffering an injury setback, it could be a baptism by fire for Iheanachor, who will be part of a very young Pittsburgh offensive line.

2026 NFL Draft essentials