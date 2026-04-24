2026 NFL Day 2 mock draft: When do Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier come off the board?
Let's pinpoint logical landing spots top available prospects
The 2026 NFL Draft will continue in earnest Friday night from Pittsburgh. After the dust settled, there were still some quality prospects available for selection on Day 2. Among the notable prospects available are Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston, Miami quarterback Carson Beck and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Where do they come off the board?
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
2026 NFL Draft essentials
- Round 1 recap: Relive every pick and all the biggest moments
- Day 2 best available: The top prospects still on the board
- Interactive draft tracker: Filter every pick by round, team, position and more
- Round 1 pick grades: Full breakdowns for every first-round selection
- Full draft order: All 257 picks by team
Round 2 - Pick 33
R Mason Thomas EDGE
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Thomas is a personal favorite in this draft class and has been on my radar since his high school days, when he was a late riser. He brings so much energy to the field and is relentless in pursuit of the quarterback. There are so many in this class who can set the edge, but not push the pocket or push the pocket, but not set the edge. Thomas is one I'd want in my corner to potentially grow into that well-rounded starter.
Round 2 - Pick 34
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Bisontis is the best pass-blocking offensive guard in the draft. His positional drill work at the NFL Combine was incredibly smooth and his athleticism pops off the charts. The Aggie should immediately be pegged in as the starter.
Round 2 - Pick 35
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs
Although Rodriguez's efforts to break into the first round were denied, he lands in a desirable spot on Day 2. An intelligent, productive player for the Red Raiders, Rodriguez is a linebacker prospect who can communicate the calls and organize the defense for his new team.
Round 2 - Pick 36
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Las Vegas continues its bid to support Fernando Mendoza by adding another pass catcher. The Raiders have an exciting young core of skill talent with Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers and now Boston.
Round 2 - Pick 37
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
McCoy is a top-10 overall prospect in this class if he has a clean bill of health, but that is obviously not the case. His fall is reminiscent of Will Johnson's last year, but he will be a high-impact performer even if only for a shorter period.
Round 2 - Pick 38
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
As the league swings back toward heavier personnel and two-tight-end sets, there is a need for interior defenders who can stop the run. McDonald epitomizes that role as a player who brings little pass-rush potential to the table.
Round 2 - Pick 39
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
McNeil-Warren very easily could have been taken in the first round, but the athletic testing did not jump off the page for teams. It is similar to when Brian Branch was allowed out of Round 1. McNeil-Warren brings physicality and an instinctive play style to his new team.
Round 2 - Pick 40
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
Dropping Howell into a pass rush operation is like dynamite. He is quick and explosive, but a historical outlier in terms of length. It took the Bowling Green transfer some time to adapt to the SEC, but he took his game to another level in 2025 with 11.5 sacks.
Round 2 - Pick 41
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Hood does not have the largest body of work, but he made the most of this season, rising from off-the-radar to a potential first-round pick. He has the ability to be a quality starter on the outside in this league.
Round 2 - Pick 42
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Terrell has inside-outside versatility at the next level, which makes him incredibly valuable. After the initial run at the position, Terrell was easily amidst that next group.
Round 2- Pick 43
Zion Young EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Young immediately provides a boost in the run game. He is physical at the point of attack and does a good job setting the edge, but does not have significant upside as a rusher.
From Dallas Cowboys
Round 2 - Pick 44
Round 2 - Pick 45
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Miller is still just 21-years-old and only scratching the surface of his potential. He was finally elevated on the depth chart after being stuck behind multiple pros.
Round 2 - Pick 46
Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
There is no linebacker prospect in this draft who has produced as much as Hill over the course of his career. He has stepped up as a pass rusher and has the athleticism to play sideline to sideline.
Round 2 - Pick 47
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
T.J. Parker is a great value for the Colts at this stage of Day 2. He is a quality pairing with Laiatu Latu.
Round 2 - Pick 48
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Bernard became one of my favorite prospects in this entire draft. Known for his reliability and contributions in the run game, Bernard tested better than expected from an athletic standpoint. He has one of the lowest bust potential percentages in this draft in my opinion.
Round 2 - Pick 49
Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
There was some late buzz for Stukes to possibly rise into the first round, but that did not come to fruition. He is coming off his best season in college, with four interceptions and ball production often translates to the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 50
Dani Dennis-Sutton EDGE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
There is a lot to like about Dennis-Sutton. He has the ideal size for an NFL rusher, good collegiate production and high-level, verified athletic testing. He is a quality piece to this pass-rush operation.
Round 2 - Pick 51
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
After a year at South Carolina, the ex-NC State cornerback is off to the NFL. He is a high-level athlete with a lot of versatility in this scheme.
Round 2 - Pick 52
Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 322 lbs
Green Bay adds a stout interior defender to the equation. He will bottle up the middle and allow Micah Parsons to make more plays in the backfield.
Round 2 - Pick 53
Jake Golday LB
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'5" / 240 lbs
Pittsburgh gets a big, athletic linebacker to pair with Payton Wilson. Golday is unique because he can be moved around the formation to give offenses different looks.
Round 2 - Pick 54
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 215 lbs
A.J. Haulcy is always around the football and that will put him in position to make plays amongst an Eagles defense known for creating chaos.
Round 2 - Pick 55
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Pregnon is a wide, powerful offensive guard who didn't allow rushers to get around him last season, which, I hear, is pretty important. He will lean on defenders and pave roadways in the run game. There is not a lot of positional versatility but most interior linemen do not regularly move around anyway.
Round 2 - Pick 56
Lee Hunter DL
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 318 lbs
Jacksonville beefs up the interior with the selection of Hunter, who fits in between Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
Round 2 - Pick 57
Gabe Jacas EDGE
Illinois • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Jacas does not get talked about enough relative to how NFL teams think of him. There is a lot of confidence projecting him to a starting role, because he is going to shut down any outside runs and turn them back inside. Jacas is a physical player and an asset in the run game.
Round 2 - Pick 58
Chris Bell WR
Louisville • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Among Day 2 options at the wide receiver position, Bell has arguably the most potential. He has great size and is dynamic with the ball in space. There is absolutely some boom or bust potential with him coming off an injury, but he could develop into something more than the complementary receiver often found on Day 2.
Round 2 - Pick 59
Missouri • Soph • 6'2" / 237 lbs
Houston gets a tough, instinctive linebacker to plug into DeMeco Ryans' defense.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 2 - Pick 60
Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 228 lbs
Washington is a bigger body who does not sacrifice explosion. He is a contributor in both the run and pass game, but the physicality is essential in Ben Johnson's offense.
Round 2 - Pick 61
Northwestern • Sr • 6'8" / 323 lbs
Los Angeles adds competition to the right tackle position. Caleb Tiernan is a fundamentally sound lineman who is maybe a bit more capped on potential.
Round 2 - Pick 62
Gennings Dunker IOL
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Dunker has the versatility to fulfill multiple positions along the offensive line, which is valuable in a pinch.
Round 2 - Pick 63
Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Could Ponds be that next undersized cornerback, like Trent McDuffie, who has the flexibility to line up outside as well as over the slot? He plays bigger than his size and held his own against some very talented receivers in the Big 10.
Round 2 - Pick 64
Derrick Moore EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
After taking Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price at the end of the first round, Seattle swings back around and fills in another pot hole created by free agency. Boye Mafe signed with the Bengals in free agency and now the franchise has its replacement.
Round 3
No. 65: Arizona Cardinals: QB Carson Beck, Miami
No. 66: Buffalo Bills: CB/S Keionte Scott, Miami
No. 67: Las Vegas Raiders: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
No. 68: Philadelphia Eagles: TE Max Klare, Ohio State
No. 69: Tennessee Titans: CB/S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
No. 70: Cleveland Browns: C Connor Lew, Auburn
No. 71: Washington Commanders: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State
No. 72: Cincinnati Bengals: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
No. 73: New Orleans Saints: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
No. 74: Cleveland Browns: TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
No. 75: Miami Dolphins: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
No. 76: Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
No. 77: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
No. 78: Indianapolis Colts: OT Markel Bell, Miami
No. 79: Atlanta Falcons: OT Travis Burke, Memphis
No. 80: Baltimore Ravens: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
No. 81: Jacksonville Jaguars: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
No. 82: Minnesota Vikings: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
No. 83: Carolina Panthers: S Bud Clark, TCU
No. 84: Green Bay Packers: WR Skyler Bell, UCONN
No. 85: Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Drew Allar, Penn State
No. 86: Los Angeles Chargers: CB Devin Moore, Florida
No. 87: Miami Dolphins: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
No. 88: Jacksonville Jaguars: LB/S Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
No. 89: Chicago Bears: DL Chris McClellan, Missouri
No. 90: Miami Dolphins: TE Sam Roush, Stanford
No. 91: Buffalo Bills: OG Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
No. 92: Dallas Cowboys: CB Tacario Davis, Washington
No. 93: Los Angeles Rams: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
No. 94: Miami Dolphins: CB Keith Abney, Arizona State
No. 95: New England Patriots: EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
No. 96: Seattle Seahawks: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
No. 97: Minnesota Vikings: IOL Logan Jones, Iowa
No. 98: Philadelphia Eagles: OT Austin Barber, Florida
No. 99: Pittsburgh Steelers: S Genesis Smith, Arizona
No. 100: Jacksonville Jaguars: OG Kage Casey, Boise State