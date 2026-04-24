Round 2 - Pick 33 R Mason Thomas EDGE Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Thomas is a personal favorite in this draft class and has been on my radar since his high school days, when he was a late riser. He brings so much energy to the field and is relentless in pursuit of the quarterback. There are so many in this class who can set the edge, but not push the pocket or push the pocket, but not set the edge. Thomas is one I'd want in my corner to potentially grow into that well-rounded starter.

Round 2 - Pick 34 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd Bisontis is the best pass-blocking offensive guard in the draft. His positional drill work at the NFL Combine was incredibly smooth and his athleticism pops off the charts. The Aggie should immediately be pegged in as the starter.

Round 2 - Pick 35 Jacob Rodriguez LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 6th Although Rodriguez's efforts to break into the first round were denied, he lands in a desirable spot on Day 2. An intelligent, productive player for the Red Raiders, Rodriguez is a linebacker prospect who can communicate the calls and organize the defense for his new team.

Round 2 - Pick 36 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 8th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Las Vegas continues its bid to support Fernando Mendoza by adding another pass catcher. The Raiders have an exciting young core of skill talent with Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers and now Boston.

Round 2 - Pick 37 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy is a top-10 overall prospect in this class if he has a clean bill of health, but that is obviously not the case. His fall is reminiscent of Will Johnson's last year, but he will be a high-impact performer even if only for a shorter period.

From From Washington Commanders Round 2 - Pick 38 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd As the league swings back toward heavier personnel and two-tight-end sets, there is a need for interior defenders who can stop the run. McDonald epitomizes that role as a player who brings little pass-rush potential to the table.

Round 2 - Pick 39 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd McNeil-Warren very easily could have been taken in the first round, but the athletic testing did not jump off the page for teams. It is similar to when Brian Branch was allowed out of Round 1. McNeil-Warren brings physicality and an instinctive play style to his new team.

Round 2 - Pick 40 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Dropping Howell into a pass rush operation is like dynamite. He is quick and explosive, but a historical outlier in terms of length. It took the Bowling Green transfer some time to adapt to the SEC, but he took his game to another level in 2025 with 11.5 sacks.

Round 2 - Pick 41 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 9th Hood does not have the largest body of work, but he made the most of this season, rising from off-the-radar to a potential first-round pick. He has the ability to be a quality starter on the outside in this league.

Round 2 - Pick 42 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrell has inside-outside versatility at the next level, which makes him incredibly valuable. After the initial run at the position, Terrell was easily amidst that next group.

Round 2- Pick 43 Zion Young EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 99th POSITION RNK 14th Young immediately provides a boost in the run game. He is physical at the point of attack and does a good job setting the edge, but does not have significant upside as a rusher.

From From Dallas Cowboys Round 2 - Pick 44 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 4th Allen is a fundamentally sound football player. He cut his teeth as a freshman in that Georgia defense and now brings that accountability to an NFL team that desperately needs it.

Round 2 - Pick 45 Christen Miller DL Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 4th Miller is still just 21-years-old and only scratching the surface of his potential. He was finally elevated on the depth chart after being stuck behind multiple pros.

Round 2 - Pick 46 Anthony Hill Jr. LB Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 7th There is no linebacker prospect in this draft who has produced as much as Hill over the course of his career. He has stepped up as a pass rusher and has the athleticism to play sideline to sideline.

Round 2 - Pick 47 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 11th T.J. Parker is a great value for the Colts at this stage of Day 2. He is a quality pairing with Laiatu Latu.

Round 2 - Pick 48 Germie Bernard WR Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th REC 64 REYDS 862 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 9 Bernard became one of my favorite prospects in this entire draft. Known for his reliability and contributions in the run game, Bernard tested better than expected from an athletic standpoint. He has one of the lowest bust potential percentages in this draft in my opinion.

Round 2 - Pick 49 Treydan Stukes CB Arizona • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th There was some late buzz for Stukes to possibly rise into the first round, but that did not come to fruition. He is coming off his best season in college, with four interceptions and ball production often translates to the NFL.

Round 2 - Pick 50 Dani Dennis-Sutton EDGE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 16th There is a lot to like about Dennis-Sutton. He has the ideal size for an NFL rusher, good collegiate production and high-level, verified athletic testing. He is a quality piece to this pass-rush operation.

Round 2 - Pick 51 Brandon Cisse CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th After a year at South Carolina, the ex-NC State cornerback is off to the NFL. He is a high-level athlete with a lot of versatility in this scheme.

Round 2 - Pick 52 Domonique Orange DL Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 322 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 89th POSITION RNK 8th Green Bay adds a stout interior defender to the equation. He will bottle up the middle and allow Micah Parsons to make more plays in the backfield.

Round 2 - Pick 53 Jake Golday LB Cincinnati • Sr • 6'5" / 240 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd Pittsburgh gets a big, athletic linebacker to pair with Payton Wilson. Golday is unique because he can be moved around the formation to give offenses different looks.

Round 2 - Pick 54 A.J. Haulcy S LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 5th A.J. Haulcy is always around the football and that will put him in position to make plays amongst an Eagles defense known for creating chaos.

Round 2 - Pick 55 Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 7th Pregnon is a wide, powerful offensive guard who didn't allow rushers to get around him last season, which, I hear, is pretty important. He will lean on defenders and pave roadways in the run game. There is not a lot of positional versatility but most interior linemen do not regularly move around anyway.

Round 2 - Pick 56 Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville beefs up the interior with the selection of Hunter, who fits in between Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

Round 2 - Pick 57 Gabe Jacas EDGE Illinois • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th Jacas does not get talked about enough relative to how NFL teams think of him. There is a lot of confidence projecting him to a starting role, because he is going to shut down any outside runs and turn them back inside. Jacas is a physical player and an asset in the run game.

Round 2 - Pick 58 Chris Bell WR Louisville • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 114th POSITION RNK 17th REC 72 REYDS 917 YDS/REC 12.7 TDS 6 Among Day 2 options at the wide receiver position, Bell has arguably the most potential. He has great size and is dynamic with the ball in space. There is absolutely some boom or bust potential with him coming off an injury, but he could develop into something more than the complementary receiver often found on Day 2.

Round 2 - Pick 59 Josiah Trotter LB Missouri • Soph • 6'2" / 237 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 3rd Houston gets a tough, instinctive linebacker to plug into DeMeco Ryans' defense.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 2 - Pick 60 Mike Washington Jr. RB Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 228 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 152nd POSITION RNK 8th RUYDS 1070 YDS/ATT 6.4 REYDS 226 TDS 9 Washington is a bigger body who does not sacrifice explosion. He is a contributor in both the run and pass game, but the physicality is essential in Ben Johnson's offense.

Round 2 - Pick 61 Caleb Tiernan OT Northwestern • Sr • 6'8" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 8th Los Angeles adds competition to the right tackle position. Caleb Tiernan is a fundamentally sound lineman who is maybe a bit more capped on potential.

Round 2 - Pick 62 Gennings Dunker IOL Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 166th POSITION RNK 20th Dunker has the versatility to fulfill multiple positions along the offensive line, which is valuable in a pinch.

Round 2 - Pick 63 D'Angelo Ponds CB Indiana • Jr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Could Ponds be that next undersized cornerback, like Trent McDuffie, who has the flexibility to line up outside as well as over the slot? He plays bigger than his size and held his own against some very talented receivers in the Big 10.