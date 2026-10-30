Anything can happen in the National Football League, and the kickoff to Week 8 of the 2026 season certainly solidified that idea.

With the Green Bay Packers' 27-19 win over the Carolina Panthers, they prevailed to 5-3 despite having under 500 rushing yards as a team (485) this season. Green Bay is the first team ever to have a winning record through eight games while also rushing for under 500 yards. They are also the third team since 1950 with no individual players with 50-plus rushing yards in a game through that span. The Packers' ability to continue to win without any semblance of offensive balance is simply unprecedented.

What other astounding things can happen during the rest of the NFL's Week 8 slate on Halloween weekend? Let's take a look at five bold predictions.

Jared Goff tears up undefeated Vikings defense

The Minnesota Vikings are the NFL's last undefeated team, but it's not because of their offense. They have scored the fewest touchdowns (10) during a 6-0 start since the 1934 Detroit Lions. Minnesota is 6-0 because defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit is a horror movie for opposing offenses.

The Vikings defense leads the NFL in the following statistics:

Scoring defense (12.3 points per game allowed)

Red zone defense (23.1% red zone touchdown rate allowed)

Goal-line defense (28.6% goal line touchdown rate allowed)

Completion percentage allowed (53.9%)

Touchdown-to-interception ratio allowed (3-7)

Sack rate (10.6%), pressure rate (47.6%)

Blitz rate (71.8%, the highest by any team in the last 20 years)

However, Lions five-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff will overcome his struggles against the Vikings to light Minnesota up for 250-plus passing yards and three-plus touchdowns while being sacked no more than once. In each of his last two games against the Vikings, Goff was sacked five times each.

This time will be different because Goff is on an all-time heater to start the 2026 season. He enters Week 8 leading the NFL in passing yards per game (298.0), touchdown-to-interception ratio (14-0) and passer rating (112.5). Goff's 223 throws without an interception are the most through the first six games of a season in NFL history. His 14 touchdowns without an interception are also tied for the most in NFL history in that span, along with Russell Wilson in the 2019 season. Goff has never played better, and he'll stay locked in to shred the Vikings and hand them their first loss of the season.

Tony Pollard rushes for 120-plus yards, multiple TDs at Bengals

Entering Week 7, it looked like Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard was washed up at the age of 29. He was averaging just 58.2 rushing yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry with just one rushing touchdown. But against the Cleveland Browns, Pollard turned back the clock to run for 129 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns.

On Sunday, at the Cincinnati Bengals, Pollard will do it again, rushing for over 120 yards and multiple scores. Yes, the Bengals are a much-improved defense after completely remaking their defensive line with the additions of three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, Super Bowl champion edge rusher Boye Mafe, and rookie second-round pick edge rusher Cashius Howell.

In 2025, Cincinnati ranked as the league's No. 30 scoring defense (28.9 points per game) and the NFL's worst rushing defense (147.1 rushing yards per game). This season, the Bengals are the league's No. 8 scoring defense (20.3 points per game) and the NFL's No. 19 rushing defense (116.3 rushing yards per game). Despite that dramatic improvement, Pollard will remain in the zone and go berserk, despite a non-threatening passing game led by 2025 first overall pick quarterback Cam Ward.

Tony Pollard this season Weeks 1-6 Week 7 vs. Cleveland Browns Rush YPG 58.2 129 Yards per carry 4.0 5.2 Rush TD 1 3

Jaylen Warren erupts for career-high yards vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is having a career year. His 855 yards from scrimmage stood as the fourth most in the league through Week 7, and his 705 since Week 3 are the most in the entire NFL in that span. Warren's 6.8 yards per touch this season would be the most in a season on 15-plus touches per game (he's had 18 touches per game this season) since C.J. Spiller's 6.8 yards per touch back in 2012 with the Buffalo Bills.

Facing a Browns squad that surrendered 129 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns to Pollard in Week 7, Warren will go off for a career-high 200 yards from scrimmage to even the season series against the Browns at one win apiece.

Justin Herbert plays a clean game without any turnovers

In most years, this prediction of multiple touchdown passes and no turnovers for the Los Angeles Chargers' two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert wouldn't be considered bold, but he is struggling mightily. He is tied for the league lead in both interceptions (8) and turnovers (10) this season. Herbert is also the first quarterback in NFL history to start 0-6 with an interception and multiple sacks taken in each of his team's first six games.

Against his SoFi Stadium neighbors, the Los Angeles Rams, Herbert will have a clean game. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald looks every bit of a 35-year-old who took two seasons off as he is sackless in five consecutive games, the longest streak of his career. Los Angeles will ride former first-round running back Omarion Hampton, control the clock and allow Herbert to play a much more relaxed style of football. That will lead to a big day for the struggling Herbert.

Garrett Wilson reconnects on field with Geno Smith after shouting match

Week 7 couldn't have been uglier for the New York Jets. They allowed the previously-winless Miami Dolphins to tally their first victory of the season, and No. 1 wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared an animated conversation with quarterback Geno Smith and passing game coordinator Seth Ryan. It made sense: Wilson registered season lows in targets (3), catches (2), receiving yards (26) and no touchdowns.

The great news is that Week 8 provides Smith with a revenge game against the slumping Las Vegas Raiders. After their 3-0 start, the Raiders have now lost four in a row because their defense is crumbling. They have allowed 35.8 points per game and 11 passing touchdowns during the four-game losing streak. Smith will light up his old defense, and Wilson will produce over four times his receiving yards total from Week 7 on Sunday with over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.