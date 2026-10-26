The New York Jets hit a potential rock bottom Sunday after falling to the previously winless Miami Dolphins, dropping the franchise to 2-5 on the year. Amid that divisional upset at home, patience had seemingly started to wear thin, specifically when it comes to wideout Garrett Wilson.

During the broadcast, CBS cameras captured the Jets star pass catcher having an animated conversation on the sideline. From the looks of things, Wilson appears to be yelling towards a huddle of Geno Smith and passing-game coordinator Seth Ryan. When asked about it postgame, Wilson said he was not directing his frustrations at Smith and acknowledged he was upset with the red-zone play calls.

"We were collaborating," said Wilson, via ESPN. "I don't even think I was talking to Geno. I think we were both heated, but not at each other at all. We were just disappointed with how we were playing up to that point and wanted to be a little more aggressive. That's what that was."

For his part, Smith also didn't think Wilson was directing anything towards him.

"He might have been yelling, but I don't think he was yelling at me," he said.

In the loss, Wilson -- the highest-paid player on the team -- saw only three targets, catching two passes for 26 yards. That said, Smith was able to find some success through the air via different pass-catching outlets like rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (five catches, 115 yards receiving and a touchdown) and tight end Mason Taylor (five catches, 62 yards receiving and two touchdowns). Still, the offense is at its best when Wilson is involved.

"I think we can all do a better job of finding ways to get him more targets and more touches," Smith said. "But the ball has to go where it goes based on coverage."

Through seven games, Wilson has caught 37 of his team-high 51 targets for 444 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Over the last two games, he's seen nine targets. Smith and Wilson were reportedly seen in the locker room having a conversation after coming out of the shower and walking to their lockers. Wilson said the talk was focused on finding a resolution.

"Just trying to figure out how we can fix where we're at right now, wanting to get it in our hands and make a difference and try to win these games that we feel like we're a better team -- and we're not," he said.

"Like I've said before, I want it in my hands to try and make an impact. So that's all we were talking about, just putting it in our hands and how we can make that happen, being aggressive throughout and keeping ourselves out of those situations so we can win these games."

The Jets have lost two straight and will look to stop the skid and get Wilson back on track next week as they host a Las Vegas Raiders team that has surrendered 35.8 points per game over their current four-game losing streak.