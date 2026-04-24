The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is now in the books. Speculation can be put to bed, but there is still a lot to address on Day 2. As teams work towards constructing a Super Bowl caliber roster, which positional needs remain?

Among the notable prospects taken on Day 2 in 2025 were Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, quarterback Tyler Shough, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr..

2026 NFL Draft essentials

Here is the biggest need for each team entering Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft:

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Cornerback

The Bengals will make their first selection at No. 41 overall after trading their first-round pick in exchange for Dexter Lawrence. The team needs to add another cornerback regardless of where Dax Hill plays next season. If he lines up in the slot, they'll need another boundary option, and vice versa. Offensive guard, safety and edge rusher are also considerations.

The linebackers struggled last year, but the team invested two fairly early picks at the position, so the odds of running it back and focusing on other areas are high. If anything, it would make the most sense to add a veteran.

Cleveland Browns: Safety

Quarterback is the obvious answer, but there are no options to realistically address the position. Safety is next on the list, followed by center.

According to TruMedia, the Browns allowed the most pressure (45.5%) of any team last season. They have been active in rebuilding the offensive line, trading for Tytus Howard, signing Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson, and drafting Spencer Fano.

Baltimore Ravens: Defensive line

The Ravens turned over essentially their entire coaching staff, but head coach Jesse Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver are familiar faces within the organization.

The Ravens lost key depth at tight end, and running back Derrick Henry is not getting any younger. But the defense could use help at every level -- defensive line, linebacker, cornerback and safety. Minter comes from Los Angeles, where the Chargers made the most of the talent on their roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback

The Steelers are looking at a quarterback battle between Mason Rudolph and Will Howard right now. The belief is that Aaron Rodgers will eventually return, but a final decision has still not been made. Defensive line, linebacker and safety are all positions of need for the organization.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker

The Colts re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce to lucrative extensions, which drained much of the team's resources this offseason.

Indianapolis addressed its biggest need in 2025 with cornerback Sauce Gardner, but the defensive front seven needs more attention to support an aging group. Green Bay traded for the Colts' most productive linebacker, Zaire Franklin, and the position had already been a weakness.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive line

Travis Hunter Jr. is expected to move to cornerback full-time next season, which is likely the best use of his talent. Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers form a versatile and talented group.

The offensive line could use some fine-tuning, but defensive line and safety remain the biggest needs. Linebacker is also a consideration after Devin Lloyd departed in free agency.

Houston Texans: Defensive line

Houston could target a building block or two along the defensive front, either at edge rusher or defensive tackle. The Texans have already constructed one of the league's most complete rosters.

Tennessee Titans: Interior offensive line

The Titans are suddenly flush with skill talent after adding Carnell Tate. As Tennessee builds around Cam Ward, the team needs to address its interior offensive line. A below-average group will only put more strain on JC Latham's development.

If a cornerback who can add depth and provide an off-ramp from the big deals handed out in free agency is available on Day 2, that should be an option as well.

AFC East



Buffalo Bills: Linebacker

Buffalo has functional play at every position. Linebacker may be the biggest need, as the group has struggled to stay healthy. Cole Bishop has not always been the most reliable at safety, but the presence of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson could provide a calming influence.

They could also look to replace offensive guard David Edwards, who signed with the Saints in free agency.

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver

Miami has a glut of needs, so it would be irresponsible to enter the draft targeting a specific position. The focus should be on taking the best player available, with the possible exception of running back.

For the sake of this exercise, wide receiver is now the position most bereft of talent, with Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson already in hand.

New York Jets: Cornerback

The Jets landed Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the first round. New York is rapidly addressing needs, with cornerback and offensive guard now at the forefront.

New England Patriots: Linebacker

Defensive line, edge rusher and linebacker are all areas that could be upgraded. The latter presents the most room for improvement. Head coach Mike Vrabel may also look to add a pass catcher or two at wide receiver and tight end.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Linebacker

Linebacker could once again be targeted despite retaining Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. The Broncos tried to address the position last offseason by signing Dre Greenlaw, but he struggled to stay healthy.

It would not be a surprise if Sean Payton reinvested in the offensive line, given his commitment to the unit in New Orleans. There is a higher ceiling to attain at tight end, but he has a trusted option in Adam Trautman for now.

Los Angeles Chargers: Interior offensive line

Los Angeles has invested heavily in the offensive line, yet the interior has deteriorated. The Chargers lost guard Zion Johnson in free agency but signed center Tyler Biadasz. Given that the trenches are the hallmark of a Jim Harbaugh team, expect that to be a priority again.

Linebacker, cornerback and safety could all use at least one new starter.

Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive tackle

Right tackle remains a need after parting with Jawaan Taylor, but a Wanya Morris-Jaylon Moore competition could exceed expectations. One would imagine a pass catcher with more explosiveness could also be on the horizon.

Las Vegas Raiders: Offensive line

Las Vegas has some solid pieces on offense, including running back Ashton Jeanty, tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, offensive tackle Kolton Miller and quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The rest of the roster needs significant work, starting with the offensive line. Center Tyler Linderbaum was a good start to that overhaul.

Defensive line, edge rusher, cornerback and safety are also needs, but that is not new information for a defensive coordinator who was on last year's staff.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Defensive line

The defensive line is a concern. Chicago allowed the fourth-most yards before contact (1.89) in 2025, per TruMedia. An impactful pass rusher would take the defense to another level.

Wide receiver or guard -- potentially to eventually replace Joe Thuney or Jonah Jackson -- could also be on the table. If the team is not comfortable with an Ozzy Trapilo vs. Theo Benodet competition at left tackle, it could bring in a veteran like Taylor Decker or draft another option.

Detroit Lions: Edge rusher

Edge rusher has been an evergreen need for the NFC North franchise. The second-leading sack producer, Al-Quadin Muhammad, departed in free agency, and the team only signed D.J. Wonnum. Aside from Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker Jack Campbell had the most sacks (5.0) among returning players in 2025.

Green Bay Packers: Cornerback

Free agent acquisition Nate Hobbs did not have the season Green Bay anticipated, and Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are in line to start again.

The offensive line is a major question mark, with Jordan Morgan expected to replace Rasheed Walker at left tackle and Elgton Jenkins also gone. Defensive line and wide receiver depth are two other areas the team is expected to target.

Minnesota Vikings: Safety

With Harrison Smith not currently in the plans for the 2026 season, safety is a point of weakness after taking Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks in the first round.

It would not be a surprise if Minnesota targeted a center at some point following Ryan Kelly's retirement. Linebacker is also a thin area on the roster.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Linebacker

Tampa Bay addressed one of its biggest needs with the selection of Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. Longtime linebacker Lavonte David has retired, leaving SirVocea Dennis and Alex Anzalone tentatively penciled in as starters. Defensive line and offensive guard would also be areas of interest.

Atlanta Falcons: Wide receiver

Offensively, first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski should be ready to hit the ground running if the Falcons retain tight end Kyle Pitts. Another wide receiver would go a long way.

Cornerback should be a priority for Atlanta. Defensive tackle may also be high on the list after David Onyemata signed with the Jets in free agency. Edge rusher could be in play as more is learned about James Pearce Jr.'s situation.

Carolina Panthers: Secondary

The team spent big on defense in free agency, bringing in linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Lloyd's presence could have a positive impact on Trevin Wallace, a talented player. The area lacking elite talent is the secondary, where Carolina could use help at cornerback or safety to support Jaycee Horn.

Defensive line and wide receiver are also considerations in the draft.

New Orleans Saints: Cornerback

New Orleans has key defensive pieces to replace, including linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Alontae Taylor. The latter becomes a priority following the selection of Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: Safety

Washington has been in the process of replacing several veterans, including Deebo Samuel, Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz, Von Miller and Austin Ekeler. It did an adequate job adding pass rushers in free agency and has now replaced Wagner with Sonny Styles.

Running back, wide receiver, linebacker and safety are other areas that could be addressed in the second round.

Dallas Cowboys: Linebacker

Dallas benefited from patience, seeing Ohio State safety Caleb Downs fall into its lap. With safety now in good hands, attention turns to adding help at linebacker and cornerback.

The Cowboys also selected UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round.

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety

Edge rusher and safety stand out as the positions most in need of improvement. The former has several solid pieces in the pass-rush rotation, including Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie and Jalyx Hunt, but the group could use a bigger body.

Howie Roseman is likely to restock the offensive line as well.

New York Giants: Defensive line

Defensive tackle is the biggest need after Dexter Lawrence expressed a desire for a trade, leaving the team thin at the position. Cornerback is another area where the team has invested heavily but seen diminishing returns.

There is also an argument that wide receiver is the top need, with Wan'Dale Robinson having left in free agency and Malik Nabers returning from a serious injury.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Wide receiver

San Francisco dealt with a mountain of injuries last season. It is clear Brandon Aiyuk has played his last snap for the 49ers, and Jauan Jennings remains an unrestricted free agent. The team signed veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk but could take a more long-term approach at the position.

Edge rusher and defensive line should still be priorities despite last offseason's investments.

The offensive line should also be a priority, but San Francisco's leadership does not appear to view it that way. The team could use another defensive tackle but will likely allow last year's draft picks to develop.

Arizona Cardinals: Offensive line

Arizona drafted Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall but still has not addressed the offensive line. The Cardinals have replacement-level play at each of the five starting spots, with the exception of left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and possibly left guard Isaac Seumalo, who will turn 33 during the season.

If the secondary returns healthy, Arizona should be in decent shape there. The defensive front seven is the other area first-year head coach Mike LaFleur should address.

Los Angeles Rams: Wide receiver

Los Angeles aggressively addressed its need at cornerback by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing his teammate Jaylen Watson. Wide receiver is higher on the priority list than expected, with Davante Adams set to turn 34 during the season and Puka Nacua cannot keep himself out of the headlines.

Offensive tackle may also be a need unless the Rams are comfortable with Warren McLendon replacing Rob Havenstein. Linebacker is another possibility.

Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback

Seattle is in good shape overall. The Seahawks had multiple players hit free agency, including cornerback Riq Woolen, edge rusher Boye Mafe and running back Kenneth Walker III. After selecting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price to close out the first round, attention turns to cornerback and edge rusher.

The offensive line is another area that could be addressed.