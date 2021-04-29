Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 2 picks from Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades from Day 3. You can also keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

33. Jaguars:

Grade:

34. Jets:

Grade:

35. Falcons:

Grade:

36. Dolphins:

Grade:

37. Eagles:

Grade:

38. Bengals:

Grade:

39. Panthers:

Grade:

40. Broncos:

Grade:

41. Lions:

Grade:

42. Giants:

Grade:

43. 49ers:

Grade:

44. Cowboys:

Grade:

45. Jaguars:

Grade:

46. Patriots:

Grade:

47. Chargers:

Grade:

48. Raiders:

Grade:

49. Cardinals:

Grade:

50. Dolphins:

Grade:

51. Washington:

Grade:

52. Bears:

Grade:

53. Titans:

Grade:

54. Colts:

Grade:

55. Steelers:

Grade:

56. Seahawks:

Grade:

57. Rams:

Grade:

58. Chiefs:

Grade:

59. Browns:

Grade:

60. Saints:

Grade:

61. Bills:

Grade:

62. Packers:

Grade:

63. Chiefs:

Grade:

64. Buccaneers:

Grade: