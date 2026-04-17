2026 NFL mock draft: Cowboys move up for Ohio State star; Cardinals land QB with late trade
Dallas makes a move up the board with the Browns, who add a third first-rounder
The 2026 NFL Draft is now less than a week away, which means it's time for my one and only mock draft of the cycle.
Some things about this draft are well known. At the very top, we know that Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be going No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. We don't yet know whether he'll start right away or sit behind Kirk Cousins to begin his career, but there's no real mystery about where he'll be playing his professional football.
After that, though, it seems like just about everything is up in the air. The Jets could go a number of different directions at No. 2, as could the Cardinals, Titans and Giants at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, while everyone in and around the league suspects that the Browns would love to trade down from the No. 6 pick, which could throw the entire board into chaos if they're able to find a partner.
There are also several teams with multiple first-round picks, allowing those squads to change the shape of the draft if they so choose. With a class that teams feel is light on star power at the top but strong through the second and third rounds, we could be in for some significant surprises.
With all that in mind, here's how we see things playing out.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
We all know this one is happening.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
It seems like the Jets will be deciding between Bailey and Arvell Reese, and here we're leaning toward the more known commodity in the pass-rush department. Bailey can anchor New York on the edges for the next several years.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Locking down the right side of the offensive line across from Paris Johnson Jr. allows the Cardinals to set the foundation for whenever they decide to land their quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Titans desperately need to find help for their quarterback, Cam Ward, but with Reese still on the board here they decide to throw Robert Saleh another bone and stack up offensive picks for the rest of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
John Harbaugh has seen what an elite middle linebacker can do for a defense and elects to nab the electric athlete who can patrol the entire field.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Dallas sends Nos. 12 and 20, along with a Day 3 pick, to Cleveland for Nos. 6 and 39, then snags Downs before any of the teams ahead of the Cowboys can snatch him up. He'd be perfect for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
The idea of taking a running back this high in the draft makes *me* queasy, but it seemingly doesn't do the same for NFL general managers and the idea of pairing Love with Jayden Daniels in the backfield might be too enticing for Washington to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
The Saints let the board come to them and pair this Ohio State receiver with another in Chris Olave to give Tyler Shough a pair of reliable weapons for the foreseeable future.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
The Chiefs stop Bain's slide and slot him in across from George Karlaftis, giving them two powerful rushers off the edges for Steve Spagnuolo to work with.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The Bengals have needs all over the defense and here elect to take the top cornerback in the draft to help solidify things on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Miami feels like a prime trade-down candidate, but in this spot I couldn't find anyone to come up the board. If McCoy's knee checks out, he could have just as high a ceiling as Delane, who came off the board one pick earlier.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Browns use the first of their now three first-round picks on a desperately needed tackle who also has the versatility to play elsewhere on the line if things don't work out on the perimeter.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
This feels like a match made in heaven, one that would supercharge the Rams' offense in one of Matthew Stafford's final seasons and allow the Rams to replace Davante Adams once he exits the stage as well.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
The Ravens need to remake the interior of their offensive line after several offseason departures and here land the consensus best interior lineman in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
The Bucs badly need help in the pass-rush department and that's exactly what Mesidor brings, with the versatility to do it from the edge or aligned on the inside.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Pairing Cooper with Garrett Wilson will give Geno Smith two shifty passing-game options this year, and allow the Jets to let whomever their next quarterback is for 2027 and beyond to hit the ground running with a strong corps of weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
With Penei Sewell likely moving to the left side of the offensive line, the Lions could slide the massive Proctor to the right and continue mauling defenders up front.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
It seems like everyone is pairing the Vikings with a safety, and Thieneman is one who makes perfect sense for a Brian Flores-led defense that prioritizes positional flexibility.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Panthers have used multiple first-round picks on wide receivers recently, but with Tyson falling this deep into the first round the value of pairing him with Tetairoa McMillan is too good to pass up.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Browns need explosive playmakers and Concepcion might be the most explosive receiver in the draft. Along with Harold Fannin Jr., he'd provide a nice baseline of weaponry for the eventual quarterback of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
The Steelers could opt to be the team that snaps up Ty Simpson before someone else trades up, but we have them solidifying the offensive line instead and again pushing the quarterback of the future issue another year down the road.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
The Chargers are going to build their trenches on physicality and although Faulk didn't have a ton of production at Auburn, he has prototypical size and traits and could develop into a strong option on the edge in time.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
The Eagles love to get out ahead of their needs and here they can take Iheanachor and allow him to develop behind Lane Johnson before eventually taking over at right tackle.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
Cleveland uses the third of its first-round picks on a safety with tremendous physicality and playmaking skills.
Round 1 - Pick 25
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
The Bears still need help on the edge and although Parker didn't have his best season (like most of his Clemson teammates), his tape in prior years shows that he has really high upside.
Round 1 - Pick 26
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
The Bills, once again, are looking for help in the pass-rush department and get it in the form of Lawrence, who is of a different mold of player than the Bills have typically favored on the edge but could therefore be a strong option to change things up.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Like the Eagles, the 49ers get out ahead of a need here by taking Lomu to be the eventual successor to Trent Williams on the left side of the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
The Texans already have a dominant pass rush, and dropping McDonald into the middle of the defensive line would dramatically upgrade their run defense, making it even tougher to move the ball against them.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Chiefs landed their pass rusher earlier and here give Spagnuolo another defensive back to replace the departed Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Miami has a desperate need for playmakers on the outside and gets a big, physical X receiver for Malik Willis right here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
New England could also go with a pass rusher here but instead elects to continue solidifying the offensive line in front of Drake Maye.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
Arizona moves up two spots and lands on Simpson while the Seahawks pick up additional capital after entering the draft with only four picks.