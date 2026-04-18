The NFL Draft is the primary pipeline to build championship contenders. There, the bulk of the game's brightest stars are ushered through. However, there are occasions where diamonds in the rough fall through the cracks.

No, we're not talking about Tom Brady slipping to No. 199 or even Brock Purdy being Mr. Irrelevant. We're talking about players who do not hear their names called on draft day whatsoever. Despite going undrafted, players can find their way onto NFL rosters as free agents. From there, it's an uphill climb to establish themselves, but players have done it. Not only that, but they have also risen high enough to etch themselves in league history.

Some of the biggest moments in NFL history have come courtesy of undrafted players. For instance, Malcolm Butler, who went undrafted in 2014 out of West Alabama, owns arguably the greatest play in Super Bowl history, intercepting Russell Wilson at the goal line of Super Bowl XLIX to give the New England Patriots a Lombardi Trophy. Meanwhile, other undrafted players, like Dick "Night Train" Lane, produced remarkable, Hall of Fame careers.

So, as we embark towards the 2026 NFL Draft, let's roll through the best-of-the-best players who have gone undrafted as a reminder that talent can be found everywhere. Before we get started on the top 10 ranking, however, let's note that we're covering the common-draft era (since 1967). So, the likes of Lane (undrafted in 1952) will not be considered for this list.

Honorable mentions: Larry Little, Donnie Shell, Rod Smith, Wes Welker, Justin Tucker, Dave Krieg, London Fletcher, Joe Jacoby

10. Tony Romo (Cowboys: 2003-2016)

Romo found himself as QB1 of the most recognizable franchise in the NFL for the better part of a decade after he went undrafted and signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004. The Eastern Illinois product initially didn't even get an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. Despite that, Romo waited in the shadows for the first two years of his career as a depth piece in Dallas' quarterback room. In 2006, however, Romo's career trajectory changed, officially taking over as the starter over Drew Bledsoe in Week 8. From there, he served as the Cowboys started up until the 2016 season, when he gave way to Dak Prescott.

Romo delivered a 78-49 regular-season record as Dallas' starter and a 2-4 record in the playoffs. Under Romo, the Cowboys won the NFC East three times and reached the postseason four times. His 34,183 yards passing are the second-most in franchise history, while his 248 career passing touchdowns currently rank the highest in franchise history.

9. Priest Holmes (Ravens, Chiefs: 1997-2007)

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Holmes entered the league after signing with the Baltimore Ravens as a UDFA in 1997 out of Texas. Over the course of his rookie season, he didn't carry the ball once. That changed the following year. Holmes burst onto the scene as a sophomore, posting the first of his four-career 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 1998. In all, he had 1,268 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns that year. Holmes' flame in Baltimore was short, however, eventually finding himself serving as the backup to Jamal Lewis in 2000 as Baltimore went on to win Super Bowl XXXV.

That said, Holmes rekindled the magic of his '98 season after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2001. There, he established himself as arguably the best running back in the NFL from 2001 to 2003, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro nods in each of those three seasons. He also won Offensive Player of the Year in 2002 after leading the NFL with 2,287 total yards from scrimmage and 24 total touchdowns. Holmes averaged 163.4 yards from scrimmage that season, which is a single-season record that still stands today.

Holmes has an OPOY award, three first-team All-Pro nods, three Pro Bowls, along with a rushing title and two rushing touchdown titles on his résumé to go along with that Super Bowl title in Baltimore. The back is also enshrined in Kansas City's Ring of Honor.

8. Drew Pearson (Cowboys: 1973-1983)

Pearson arrived in Dallas after going undrafted in 1973 out of Tulsa. After a modest rookie campaign, Pearson earned first-team All-Pro honors (the first of three career selections) during his second season in the NFL, posting 1,087 yards receiving on 62 receptions. That started a trajectory that made him one of the best receivers of his era, finishing his career with 7,822 yards receiving and 48 touchdown receptions on 489 catches.

During the 1977 season, Pearson helped the Cowboys to their second Super Bowl title, defeating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII. The Cowboys inducted Pearson into their Ring of Honor in 2011, and he received 2021 enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

7. Jason Peters (Bills, Eagles, Bears, Cowboys, Seahawks: 2004-2024)

Jason Peters will one day find his bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after an Ironman-like career in the NFL. The offensive tackle first entered the league in 2004. He was last on an NFL roster as recently as the 2024 campaign at 41-years-old. Peters was a tight end in college, but eventually transitioned into one of the best offensive tackles of his era. The undrafted product out of Arkansas earned nine total Pro Bowl nominations, six All-Pro nods (two first-team) and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He was also part of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII-winning season in 2017, despite being sidelined during the playoff run due to injury.

Between 2007 and 2016, Peters received nine Pro Bowl selections. The only year he did not earn a Pro Bowl selection was in 2012, when an Achilles injury sidelined him. Peters announced his retirement after 21 seasons in February 2025.

6. Adam Vinatieri (Patriots, Colts: 1996-2019)

Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Vinatieri finally got his knock on the door and will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, going in as arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history. After spending time with the Amsterdam Admirals of the World League of American Football, Vinatieri joined the New England Patriots in 1996. He remained with the franchise through the 2005 season and established himself as the most clutch kicker in the league, booting numerous kicks, including multiple playoff/Super Bowl winners. He joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 and maintained his superb play up until his final season in 2019.

In all, Vinatieri has four Super Bowl titles, three first-team All-Pro nominations, is a part of the 2000s All-Decade Team, and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. His 2,673 points scored are the most in NFL history, and he also holds records for the most consecutive field goals made (44), most combined regular season and postseason games played (397) and most career field goals made (599).

5. James Harrison (Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Patriots: 2002-2017)

Harrison went undrafted in 2002 out of Kent State. He eventually became one of the best defensive players of his era. Harrison didn't make much of an impact as a rookie and was essentially a practice-squad player who was cut multiple times early in his tenure. It wasn't until the 2007 season that he became a full-time starter, and his career catapulted from there.

During that 2007 season, Harrison earned second-team All-Pro honors after posting 8.5 sacks and was voted team MVP. By this time, Harrison had a Super Bowl title on his résumé, but was not a main player during that Super Bowl XL run. The 2008 run to Super Bowl XLIII was an entirely different story. Harrison earned Defensive Player of the Year for 2008 after compiling 16 sacks and a league-leading seven forced fumbles. During that Super Bowl matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Harrison had one of the greatest plays in the game's history, returning an interception 100 yards at the end of the first half to help springboard Pittsburgh to victory.

Harrison finished his career with 84.5 sacks, 811 tackles and 128 tackles for loss.

4. Antonio Gates (Chargers: 2003-2018)

When you talk about the greatest tight ends of all time, it doesn't take long before Antonio Gates enters the conversation. Gates was a converted basketball star, which is why he fell under the radar. He conducted a workout for scouts, which led to him signing with the then-San Diego Chargers. Over the course of his rookie season, Gates worked his way up the depth chart to become a starting tight end, and it was off from there. Gates posted an 81-catch, 964-yard sophomore season with 13 touchdowns, which began a three-year stretch of first-team All-Pro selections and an eight-year run as a Pro Bowler.

Gates is a member of the NFL 2000 All-Decade Team and is a member of the Chargers Hall of Fame. Over the course of 16 seasons, Gates compiled 955 catches for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns. Those 116 career receiving touchdowns are the most by a tight end all-time. Gates received induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

3. John Randle (Vikings, Seahawks: 1990-2003)

There's little doubt regarding the greatest defensive player to go undrafted in NFL history. John Randle was one of the most consistent and lethal pass rushers in league history. He, rather quickly, established himself as such after coming out of Texas A&M-Kingsville in 1990. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings and posted 9.5 sacks during his second year in the league. While impressive, Randle was just getting started. Beginning in his third season in 1992, Randle ripped off double-digit sack seasons in nine of the next 10 years. Over this stretch, he was named first-team All-Pro six straight times and led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 1997.

For his career, Randle posted 137.5 sacks and 556 tackles. He's a member of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, and the Vikings Ring of Honor. In 2010, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2. Warren Moon (Oilers, Vikings, Seahawks, Chiefs: 1984-2000)

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Moon went undrafted in 1978 out of Washington and had to wait nearly a decade to get his shot in the NFL. After a decorated career for the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos that included five Grey Cup titles, Moon signed with the Houston Oilers in 1984. The first three years of Moon's NFL career were lean from a team-success standpoint as the Oilers went under .500 in each campaign. However, the tides turned beginning in 1987 when the team went 7-5. Beginning in 1988, Moon was named to the Pro Bowl in eight straight seasons, leading the league in passing yards twice over that stretch.

Considered one of the best passers of his era, Moon finished his career with 49,325 yards passing, 291 passing touchdowns, and 233 interceptions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

1. Kurt Warner (Packers, Rams, Giants, Cardinals: 1994-2009)

Unquestionably, Kurt Warner is the greatest player to go undrafted in NFL history. The Northern Iowa product went on to win Super Bowl XXXIV (and Super Bowl MVP honors), along with two NFL MVPs in 1999 and 2001. He initially joined the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted in 1994, but was released before the start of the regular season.

From there, he joined the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League and wouldn't get another crack at the NFL until 1998, when he was a backup for the St. Louis Rams. In 1999, Warner became the Rams' starting quarterback due to an injury to Trent Green. Instantly, Warner took that opportunity and ran with it, passing for 4,353 yards and a league-leading 41 touchdowns, while winning MVP honors in the process. Not only that, but he led the Rams to a 13-3 regular season record and a championship run to Super Bowl XXXIV. He remained St. Louis' bona fide starter for the next two seasons, which included a first-team All-Pro selection in 2001, where he again won MVP honors after leading the league in completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. He also brought the Rams to another Super Bowl, but they fell to the New England Patriots.

The wheels started to fall off in 2022, which helped bring an end to his Rams tenure. After a quick stint in New York with the Giants, Warner enjoyed a career revitalization with the Arizona Cardinals, and even brought the franchise to an appearance in Super Bowl XLIII. Warner passed for 32,344 yards in his career with 208 touchdowns and 128 interceptions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.