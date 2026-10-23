As we get ready for Sunday's slate, there is no shortage of injury news for the Week 7 games. This week, there are some major potential returns and some key players sidelined.

Two of the biggest returns we could see this week involve quarterbacks. Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) is questionable and is looking to make his first appearance since Sept. 27. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) is questionable and says he is trending in the right direction to play in the divisional game against the Bengals.

Here's a look at game designations for all of Sunday's matchups:

Steelers (-3.5) vs. Saints

The Steelers and Saints are in France this week, playing at Stade de France just outside of Paris. Steelers S DeShon Elliott (knee) is in his 21-day window to return, and with a full week of full participation in practice, a return feels possible. RB Rico Dowdle (knee) was limited in practice all week. T.J. Watt (calf) showed up on the injury report and increased his workload from not practicing Wednesday to limited Thursday and a full participant Friday. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he wasn't concerned about his star LB's status.

Over on the Saints side, just two players are listed on Friday's injury report. G Cesar Ruiz is officially questionable and was able to practice on a limited basis after not participating earlier in the week. If he is unable to play, rookie Jeremiah Wright could be put in his place. DT Nathan Shepherd has missed the last two games. Head coach Kellen Moore would not give details on Shepherd, who didn't practice Friday after practicing all week. RB Alvin Kamara, who was limited all week with a back injury, has no game designation.

49ers (-3.5) vs. Falcons

San Francisco is looking to stay perfect this week, but once again has the weight of significant injuries hindering it. The offense will be without two top wide receivers, with Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) both ruled out ahead of the matchup. This is the second straight missed game for Samuel. As expected DE Nick Bosa (knee, calf) is also out. DL Mykel Williams (knee), who was sidelined to start the year, did not have a game designation this week after being upgraded from a non-participant on Wednesday to a full participant on Friday.

The Falcons have a lengthy injury report this week, ruling out four players, including RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) and LB Divine Deablo (forearm). With Deablo out, rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who is questionable, could get the nod. CB A.J. Terrell (groin) and CB C.J. Henderson (groin) could make their return this week. Terrell spent the last four weeks on IR.

Bengals vs. Ravens (-3)

Only four Bengals players landed on the injury report this week. The three players who did not practice on Friday, DT Jonathan Allen, DT B.J. Hill and DT Dexter Lawrence, were all listed as "not injury related, rest."

QB Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, says he is trending in the right direction to make his return against the Bengals. He is officially questionable after being limited all week. DT Broderick Washington (ankle) is also questionable and was limited all week. CB T.J. Tampa (knee) was limited all week and is their one doubtful player.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers (-3.5)

The biggest takeaway from the Buccaneers injury report is the possibility of a return from starting QB Baker Mayfield, who has been dealing with a right thumb injury. He's missed the last three games, and in his place, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has led the offense. If he does come back, he will be without WR Emeka Egbuka, who currently leads the team in receiving yards (240). On the other side of the ball, S Antoine Winfield will miss his second straight game.

Panthers QB Bryce Young (knee) was listed on the injury report, but doesn't get a game designation and was a full participant all week. OT Monroe Freeling (knee) and LB Bam Martin-Scott were full participants all week, but get the questionable stamp.

Giants vs. Texans (-10)

Giants LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) is reportedly out for the year, but at minimum is sidelined for this week. CB Greg Newsome (concussion) joins him as the only other Giant ruled out ahead of the matchup. TE Theo Johnson is doubtful after not practicing on Friday. S Jevon Holland (concussion) and OT Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) were limited the last two days after both not participating on Wednesday.

The Texans could get WR Tank Dell (knee), who hasn't played since 2024, back this week. He is questionable after being a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Among those already ruled out are S Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand) and RB David Montgomery (groin).

Colts vs. Vikings (-6.5)

The Colts injury report was lengthy this week. CB Sauce Gardner (calf) is out after suffering the injury in last week's loss. He did not practice all week. Tyler Warren (groin), who leads the team in receptions among TEs, is also out. CB Justin Walley (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and was limited the rest of the week. LB CJ Allen (ankle) and LB Bryce Boettcher (groin) were both non-participants on Friday.

Minnesota's injury report is very short this week, with just one player carrying a game designation. RB Jordan Mason (thumb) was a full participant all week. WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) was limited to start the week, but after two full practices, is cleared to play. WR Jordan Addison (hamstring) will make his return after missing one week and getting extra time to rest during last week's bye. TE T.J. Hockenson is another who took full advantage of the rest, passing the concussion protocol and ruled good to go for this week.

Dolphins vs. Jets (-4.5)

Miami has one player ruled out ahead of the divisional matchup, as they look to get their first win of the year. LB Willie Gay (illness) is questionable and was limited in practice on Friday. S Kyle Louis (knee) was a full participant on Friday after being limited the rest of the week.

Jets RB Breece Hall, who has missed multiple weeks with a quad injury, could return to the offense this week. He was limited in practice over the last two days, an improvement over Wednesday's practice, when he was sidelined. The RB is officially questionable. EDGE Joseph Ossai remains out, missing his third straught game.

Browns (-1.5) vs. Titans

The Browns have a lengthy injury report this week with three players out, including DT Khalil Davis (quad) and G Teven Jenkins (back). CB Denzel Ward (hand) popped up in the injury report as limited on Friday and officially questionable. S Grant Delpit (concussion, shoulder) was limited the last two days after not participating on Wednesday.

The Titans did not rule out any players ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, and five players are listed as questionable. WR Calvin Ridley (hip) went from limited Wednesday to not practicing the next two days. RB Tyjae Spears (knee) was limited on Friday. Safties Tony Adams (ankle) and Kevin Winston (quad) were both limited the first two days of the week and ended as full participants.

Broncos (-4.5) vs. Cardinals

Broncos: RB Tyler Badie (thumb), OLB Jonah Elliss (ankle), S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) OUT; RB Jonah Coleman (ankle), CB Patrick Surtain II (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

RB Tyler Badie (thumb), OLB Jonah Elliss (ankle), S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) OUT; RB Jonah Coleman (ankle), CB Patrick Surtain II (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle), OL Jon Gaines II (knee/ankle), DL Walter Nolen (ankle), S Andrew Wingard (knee) OUT; QB Carson Beck (back), DL Darius Robinson (back), CB Max Melton (knee), S Budda Baker (groin/illness) QUESTIONABLE

The Broncos will once again be without S Talanoa Hufanga, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 5. Denver has a few players who could return after missing multiple games. CB Patrick Surtain (ankle) is questionable and was limited in practice this week, after missing the last two games. RB Jonah Coleman could make his return from IR and was a full participant all week.

The Cardinals are dealing with numerous injuries this week. S Budda Baker played through injury in their Week 6 matchup but missed two days of practice before he was upgraded to limited on Friday. Another questionable player is CB Max Melton (knee), who did not practice the last two weeks. RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle), who leads the team in rushing, will be out this week.

Packers vs. Lions (-3)

Packers LB Zaire Franklin is out for only the second time in his nine-year career. Franklin suffered the injury during Thursday's practice. DT Jordon Riley (Achilles) is on the PUP list and could make his return this week, after being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. QB Jordan Love (back) and WR Christian Watson (ankle) were both on the injury report this week, but carry no game designations.

The Lions have a short report this Friday. Just two players, C Cade Mays (wrist) and S Brian Branch (Achilles) are both questionable after full week's of practice. The only other player to land on the injury report this week was CB Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring), who was a full participant on Friday and doesn't carry a game designation.

Rams (-4.5) vs. Raiders

The Rams could be without WR Puka Nacua (calf), who already missed two games this week. CB Trent McDuffie (groin), missed last week and is officially questionable, despite not practicing all week. The Rams are struggling at 2-4 and can use all the help they can get as they look to turn their season around.

The Raiders ruled two players out, WR Dont'e Thornton (hamstring) and TE Carter Runyon (foot) ahead of Sunday's matchup. The Raiders, who have the fourth-fewest rushing yards by any offense in the league, could be without RB Washington (foot/back), who is questionable. Washington, who has the second-most rushing yards on the team, did not practice the last two days. TE Brock Bowers (hamstring/calf) was limited on Wednesday, but was back in full gear the rest of the week.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks (-2.5)

The Chiefs offense will be without RB Brashard Smith (hamstring), who was downgraded from limited Thursday to a non-participant on Friday. They will also be without WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) for the second week in a row. CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited all week and is questionable. TE Travis Kelce (ankle) was limited all week but carries no game designation. QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) was also on the injury report but was at full capacity in practice all week.

Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori (hip) popped up on the injury report as a limited participant in Friday's practice and carries a questionable status. QB Drew Lock (right elbow), LB Demarcus Lawrence (knee), LB Uchenna Nwosu (hip), LB Connor O'Toole (hamstring) were all also limited on Friday and are questionable.