Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. was hit with a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession earlier this month, according to court records obtained by ESPN.

"We are aware of the situation involving Anthony Richardson and are currently gathering additional information," the Colts said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Richardson was pulled over by police on Oct. 12 after officers had questions about the car's registration. Police smelled marijuana in the car, and the quarterback admitted to smoking in the vehicle to avoid smoking marijuana at his house around his children. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and THC-infused gummies that were confiscated by authorities.

The former No. 4 overall pick was not arrested and was allowed to leave. But he was issued a citation for an expired registration and a summons for the charge of marijuana possession.

Richardson has not appeared in a game this season. The 24-year-old went 8-7 as the Colts' starter in 2023 and 2024, and was given permission to seek a trade this offseason. However, no trade partner appeared. Richardson is in the final year of his rookie deal.