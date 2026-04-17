Former major-league outfielder Garret Anderson has died at the age of 53, the Los Angeles Angels announced on Friday. He was a three-time MLB All-Star, recorded more than 2,500 hits and helped the Angels win the 2002 World Series.

"The Angels organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise's most beloved icons, Garret Anderson," Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement released by the club. "Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success, highlighted by the 2002 World Series championship.

"Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game was immeasurable. We extend our deepest condolences to Garret's wife Teresa, daughters Brianne and Bailey, son Garret 'Trey' Anderson III, and his entire family."

A native of Los Angeles and a former fourth-round pick out of John F. Kennedy High School in Granada Hills, Calif., Anderson spent 15 of his 17 MLB seasons with the Angels. He hinted at his promise in 1995, when he batted .321 for the Angels in 106 games and finished runner-up in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting.

He went on to earn three All-Star selections and a pair of Silver Sluggers with the Angels. In 2002, when the Angels won the first and only World Series title in franchise history, Anderson placed fourth in the AL MVP vote. The next year, he joined Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. as the only players to win the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game MVP award in the same season.

Across Anderson's 17 MLB seasons, he amassed 2,529 hits; 287 home runs; 522 doubles; 1,365 RBI; 1,084 runs scored; and a WAR of 25.7. Along the way, he appeared in 36 postseason games for the Angels. Of his career hits total, 2,368 came with the Angels, which still stands as a franchise record.

Following brief stints with the Dodgers and Braves, Anderson announced his retirement as a player in 2011. He later worked as a broadcaster for the team.

The Angels will commemorate Anderson with a jersey patch for the rest of the 2026 season.