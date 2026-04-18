2026 NFL mock draft: Commanders trade down after Jeremiyah Love flies off board in top five
An early first-round domino effect unfolds in this projection
The beauty of mock draft season is that anything is possible with the right combination of imagination and logic. Intra-division trades. Calling the names of running backs and linebackers within the first five picks. Four players from the same college become top-10 picks. Those are the first three-round quirks I'm projecting in my first and only mock draft for 2026.
Some ideas are more far-fetched than others. For instance, would anyone really be surprised if Jeremyiah Love is already accounted for an hour into the draft? Those who watched him hurdle defenders and break loose for 90+ yard runs at Notre Dame understand why teams at the front of the line are so high on him.
Even when we try to account for the uncertain, though, it seems like there is a move that catches us off guard. And in a year where the lack of elite quarterback talent makes teams potentially more willing to trade down, perhaps next week's first round will give us some fireworks in the form of draft day transactions.
With that, let's dive into the mock draft.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Fernando Mendoza will likely be allowed to ease into the starting quarterback role in Las Vegas after the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins. First-year coach Klint Kubiak said he would prefer not to start a rookie quarterback, and now he won't have to. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is not long for the bench, though. The only surefire first-round quarterback in this class will soon be the face of the Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
It's a complete toss-up between Arvell Reese and David Bailey. The latter has a lot of momentum and is probably better suited to slide directly into the lineup and contribute to the pass-rushing scheme in Week 1. But Reese's upside as an off-ball linebacker/EDGE hybrid is more tantalizing, especially for a team that can be patient, experiment with his role and develop him into a more refined and specialized player.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Arizona needs a right tackle, and it would also benefit from some help on the interior. Francis Mauigoa can be the answer for either of those deficiencies. He was a simply stellar tackle at Miami but might have an even higher ceiling at guard, and the Cardinals have time to figure out where his long-term fit lies. It might not be until next year that they find their quarterback, so in the meantime, they ought to set the table for him by shoring up his protection.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Robert Saleh reconstructed the Titans' defense in free agency, and now he turns his attention to the offense. Taking Jeremiyah Love at No. 4 provides Cam Ward with a dynamic weapon to shred defenses with his must-watch ballcarrying skills and contribute heavily to the receiving scheme. Love has superstar potential, and that's worth the high price -- positional value be damned.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The thought process with this pick should be pretty straightforward. The Giants benefit from help at just about any position. As such, they go with the best player available, and after his head-turning performance at the combine, Sonny Styles looks like that guy. It's early to take a linebacker, but this is a unique draft.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Whichever position between tackle and receiver the Browns do not take at No. 6, they will probably take at No. 24. The prospect of adding desperately needed high-end talent to an entirely uninspiring wide receiver group is enticing, especially since Carnell Tate has a good chance of being available at the first of their two picks. He will be welcomed with open arms in Cleveland after playing his college ball down the road at Ohio State.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 7
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Commanders would be head-over-heels for Jeremiyah Love at No. 7, but in the likely event he does not make it that far down the board, they figure to enter trade-down mode. They won't have to look far for a trade partner, as the Cowboys will be ready to move up in a rare but mutually beneficial intra-division swap. Dallas gives up the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in exchange for No. 7 and No. 71 to get the edge rusher it so desperately needs in David Bailey. There is something poetic about Jerry Jones drafting a player out of oil country, too.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Arm length -- or the lack thereof -- surely will not stop everyone in the top 10 from drafting Rueben Bain Jr., right? His since-dropped 2024 reckless driving citation also raised eyebrows, but according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, most teams are OK with his explanation of the matter. The talent overshadows the concerns in this case. The Saints seem ready to move on from Cameron Jordan considering they still have not re-signed the free agent, and Bain's arrival as an instant-impact edge rusher might bring some finality to that situation.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Following the mass exodus that ensued in the Chiefs' secondary during free agency, Brett Veach figures to be in search of defensive back talent in the draft. Kansas City needs a Day 1 starter at cornerback in particular, and Mansoor Delane has the makings of one. He boasted the second-best Pro Football Focus grade of any draft-eligible cornerback in the country during his first and only year at LSU and dazzled with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time at his pro day.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Caleb Downs heading to the Bengals makes four Ohio State stars taken inside the top 10. Two of them stay in-state, too. Cincinnati selecting a safety here is about more than just his ties to the region, though. Al Golden has to turn this defense around if the Bengals are ever going to take advantage of their elite quarterback-receiver tandem. Downs would be a splendid second addition to the safety group after the trade for Bryan Cook.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Miami is rumored to have strong ties to Spencer Fano, so much so that it would be hard to see him making it past pick No. 11. The Dolphins have needs across the board and could essentially justify selecting a player at any position, but with Fano falling right into their lap in this exercise, they won't look anywhere else.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
If Jayden Daniels is to find success in what the Commanders hope is a healthier 2026 season, the front office has to give him more weapons. Terry McLaurin is back as the bona fide No. 1 receiver, but the rest of the cupboard is quite bare. Adding the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner to the group is about as exciting of a move as the Commanders could make with their first of two first-round picks (which they acquired from the Cowboys in our mock trade).
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Watching Makai Lemon get scooped up one pick before them would be a tough pill for the Rams to swallow, as he starred in college just down the street at USC and would be a tantalizing addition to this offense. Sean McVay will still want a ready-made No. 3 receiver even if Lemon is off the board, so Los Angeles pivots to Omar Cooper Jr. The national champion pass-catcher looks destined to hear his name called on Day 1, and he is rumored to be on the Rams' radar amid his stock surge.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Most consider Olaivavega Ione the best pure guard in the draft, so seeing him remain available at No. 14 would make the Ravens' eyes grow wide. Baltimore will be on the search for interior offensive linemen as they work to shore up a unit that lost center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency and that has obvious weaknesses at the guard spots. Protecting Lamar Jackson is a must, and Ioane can do that better than just about any other offensive line prospect in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
The second of two stellar Miami edge rushers comes off the board in the first half of the opening round as Tampa Bay stocks up on the defensive front. They placed a lot of attention on the linebacker and edge rusher positions in free agency out of necessity and probably are not done yet. Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect having played six years of college football and entering the draft at age 25, but it's hard not to look at his ACC-leading 12.5 sacks from a year ago and think he isn't worthy of a first-round pick.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
After addressing their greatest defensive need with pick No. 2, the Jets look for help on the other side of the line of scrimmage at No. 16. Wide receiver is the most logical position to prioritize on offense, as Garrett Wilson is the only sure thing in that group. If the Jets go after a quarterback next year, it would behoove them to use some of this year's draft capital to build a supporting cast. That's where Jordyn Tyson comes in. The nagging hamstring issue (and prior knee and collarbone injuries) makes him a polarizing prospect but one with a lofty ceiling when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Taylor Decker's exit leaves the Lions with a hole at one of the tackle spots, and this is a team that already needed to upgrade on the offensive line. It's hard to see them going in any direction other than taking the best lineman available at No. 17. Monroe Freeling's name has become so popular over the last couple of months because of his 6-foot-7 frame and fantastic combine numbers that Detroit should feel ecstatic if he is still available at this pick. His experience at both left and right tackle also gives Dan Campell the ability to go forward with moving Penei Sewell to the left side if he so desires.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Even if Harrison Smith elects to wait another year to enter his retirement, the Vikings will need a replacement at safety in the near future. Grabbing Dillon Thieneman in the first round allows them to start a prized rookie if needed, and it might just bring some finality to the game of limbo they are playing with Smith after releasing him with a post-June 1 designation. Thieneman is versatile enough to play at any safety position and thus would probably be able to carve out meaningful and valuable early-career playing time in the event Smith comes back for another season.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Defense was the priority in free agency, and now offense gets its moment in the spotlight. The Panthers want to see things through with Bryce Young, and using the first round of the draft to give him more downfield weapons for the third consecutive year would only help his development. The tight end group could use more upside in the receiving department, so Kenyon Sadiq stands out as a 19th-pick target thanks to his historic speed and verticality.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
After taking a receiver with the first of the two picks they snagged from the Cowboys in our mock trade, the Commanders flip their focus to defense at No. 20. They selected a cornerback in the first two rounds of each of the last three drafts, and it would not be surprising to see that trend continue, especially if Jermod McCoy is still available. If he was coming off a healthy season, there is no chance Washington would be able to get him here. He will be more than a year and a half removed from his torn ACL at the start of the season, though, and has the makings of this class' No. 1 cornerback when at full strength.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
It is probably a decision between guard and receiver here for the Steelers. Two first-round-caliber wideouts remain on the board, and this offense is going to use tons of three-receiver sets, so we'll go that direction and give Pittsburgh a third option behind DK Metcalf and newly acquired Michael Pittman Jr. The best available fit for Mike McCarthy's scheme is Denzel Boston, who would arrive as a third 6-foot-4 target.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
If the Chargers use their first pick on anything but a guard, you have to feel for Justin Herbert. The man cannot get a lick of protection from the interior offensive line. He would undoubtedly be thrilled to see another former Oregon standout arrive at pick No. 22 in the form of Emmanuel Pregnon. With six years of college experience under his belt, Pregnon is ready to step into a lineup in Week 1 as an upgrade in both pass and run blocking.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Look for Howie Roseman to get out ahead of things at right tackle and find the heir to Lane Johnson before he calls it a career. Johnson will play at least one more year, but anything beyond 2026 would be gravy for the Eagles. Drafting Kadyn Proctor now gives the 6-foot-7, 352-pound force time to refine his skills before being thrown into the NFL fire and to become more comfortable on the right side of the line after playing exclusively left tackle at Alabama.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The Tytus Howard trade filled one tackle need, but the Browns will still be in search of someone to lock down the left side of the offensive line when they make their second pick -- especially if they go with a receiver at No. 6. Caleb Lomu is the best option available after allowing just two sacks in his two years as Utah's starting left tackle. His arrival is the next step in an offensive line overhaul that will hopefully spark some kind of improvement in the passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Whether it be with an edge rusher or defensive tackle, the Bears are going to look for someone who can create pressure with one of their top picks. This was the seventh-worst run defense in the NFL last season by yards allowed per game, and Kayden McDonald is the best run-stopper in the draft. In fact, he led all college defensive linemen last year with a 92.0 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus. He is ripe for the taking at No. 25, and Chicago will look for edge help in the next couple of rounds.
Round 1 - Pick 26
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
It's hard to go wrong with drafting a linebacker from Georgia. Plus, the Bills need one in a big way after Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson hit free agency. Jim Leonhard taking over as defensive coordinator and implementing an odd-man front also exacerbates Buffalo's linebacker deficiency. The Bills won't pick again until the third round, so they need to hit on this No. 26 pick. CJ Allen is a safe selection.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
The ACL injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams last year emphasized why the 49ers need to load up on edge rusher depth. What is typically a disruptive defense turned into one of the league's worst at affecting the quarterback with those two on the sideline. Of course, this group could stay healthy in 2026 and return to form, but is that really a safe bet? Many expected the 49ers to bring in some pass-rushing help in free agency, but after they stayed quiet on that front, it would be in their best interest to add another weapon through the draft. Keldric Faulk and Cashius Howell are the two best options at No. 27, and we'll go with the former because of Howell's arm-length concerns.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Even after Nick Caserio made sweeping changes to the offensive line through free agency and trades, the Texans could use another guard or center. They have two second-round picks and can address that need there. In the first round, though, they have an opportunity to finally find a long-term answer at defensive tackle to complement Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter on a ferocious front. Peter Woods is the best lineman left late on Day 1.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
George Karlaftis needs a running mate. Yes, Chris Jones often lines up on the edge, but it would be nice to have a third weapon to bolster the pass rush and allow Jones to wreak more havoc on the interior. Cashius Howell could be that guy, even if he comes with inherent risk. If Rueben Bain Jr. can go in the top 10 with his arm length, then Howell can come off the board in Round 1.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Dolphins paid up for Malik Willis then proceeded to strip him of his weapons. If he really is a standout in the making, then Miami's rebuild needs to start with giving him an opportunity to thrive. KC Concepcion has the potential to be a high-volume target for an inexperienced quarterback with his ability to get separation early in his routes, so a Willis-Concepcion tandem could be a massively productive one for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Drafting a first-round tackle for the second consecutive year gives the Patriots some Will Campbell insurance and a potential successor to 35-year-old Morgan Moses. The former is an obvious question mark after he struggled mightily at times as a rookie, and the latter is likely to be out the door when his contract expires at the end of the 2027 season. It would not be surprising to see the reigning AFC champions take an edge rusher here, either, but we'll go with Max Iheanachor.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
There is not a glaring hole on Seattle's roster outside of running back, but this is probably too early to go that route. Instead, the Super Bowl champions will replace one of their departing defensive backs to close out the first round. They let Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant walk through free agency, and here they take Avieon Terrell to fill the gap left by the former in the No. 3 cornerback role.