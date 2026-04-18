Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 Fernando Mendoza will likely be allowed to ease into the starting quarterback role in Las Vegas after the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins. First-year coach Klint Kubiak said he would prefer not to start a rookie quarterback, and now he won't have to. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is not long for the bench, though. The only surefire first-round quarterback in this class will soon be the face of the Raiders.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd It's a complete toss-up between Arvell Reese and David Bailey. The latter has a lot of momentum and is probably better suited to slide directly into the lineup and contribute to the pass-rushing scheme in Week 1. But Reese's upside as an off-ball linebacker/EDGE hybrid is more tantalizing, especially for a team that can be patient, experiment with his role and develop him into a more refined and specialized player.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona needs a right tackle, and it would also benefit from some help on the interior. Francis Mauigoa can be the answer for either of those deficiencies. He was a simply stellar tackle at Miami but might have an even higher ceiling at guard, and the Cardinals have time to figure out where his long-term fit lies. It might not be until next year that they find their quarterback, so in the meantime, they ought to set the table for him by shoring up his protection.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Robert Saleh reconstructed the Titans' defense in free agency, and now he turns his attention to the offense. Taking Jeremiyah Love at No. 4 provides Cam Ward with a dynamic weapon to shred defenses with his must-watch ballcarrying skills and contribute heavily to the receiving scheme. Love has superstar potential, and that's worth the high price -- positional value be damned.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The thought process with this pick should be pretty straightforward. The Giants benefit from help at just about any position. As such, they go with the best player available, and after his head-turning performance at the combine, Sonny Styles looks like that guy. It's early to take a linebacker, but this is a unique draft.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Whichever position between tackle and receiver the Browns do not take at No. 6, they will probably take at No. 24. The prospect of adding desperately needed high-end talent to an entirely uninspiring wide receiver group is enticing, especially since Carnell Tate has a good chance of being available at the first of their two picks. He will be welcomed with open arms in Cleveland after playing his college ball down the road at Ohio State.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 7 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders would be head-over-heels for Jeremiyah Love at No. 7, but in the likely event he does not make it that far down the board, they figure to enter trade-down mode. They won't have to look far for a trade partner, as the Cowboys will be ready to move up in a rare but mutually beneficial intra-division swap. Dallas gives up the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in exchange for No. 7 and No. 71 to get the edge rusher it so desperately needs in David Bailey. There is something poetic about Jerry Jones drafting a player out of oil country, too.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Arm length -- or the lack thereof -- surely will not stop everyone in the top 10 from drafting Rueben Bain Jr., right? His since-dropped 2024 reckless driving citation also raised eyebrows, but according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, most teams are OK with his explanation of the matter. The talent overshadows the concerns in this case. The Saints seem ready to move on from Cameron Jordan considering they still have not re-signed the free agent, and Bain's arrival as an instant-impact edge rusher might bring some finality to that situation.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Following the mass exodus that ensued in the Chiefs' secondary during free agency, Brett Veach figures to be in search of defensive back talent in the draft. Kansas City needs a Day 1 starter at cornerback in particular, and Mansoor Delane has the makings of one. He boasted the second-best Pro Football Focus grade of any draft-eligible cornerback in the country during his first and only year at LSU and dazzled with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time at his pro day.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Downs heading to the Bengals makes four Ohio State stars taken inside the top 10. Two of them stay in-state, too. Cincinnati selecting a safety here is about more than just his ties to the region, though. Al Golden has to turn this defense around if the Bengals are ever going to take advantage of their elite quarterback-receiver tandem. Downs would be a splendid second addition to the safety group after the trade for Bryan Cook.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami is rumored to have strong ties to Spencer Fano, so much so that it would be hard to see him making it past pick No. 11. The Dolphins have needs across the board and could essentially justify selecting a player at any position, but with Fano falling right into their lap in this exercise, they won't look anywhere else.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 If Jayden Daniels is to find success in what the Commanders hope is a healthier 2026 season, the front office has to give him more weapons. Terry McLaurin is back as the bona fide No. 1 receiver, but the rest of the cupboard is quite bare. Adding the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner to the group is about as exciting of a move as the Commanders could make with their first of two first-round picks (which they acquired from the Cowboys in our mock trade).

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Watching Makai Lemon get scooped up one pick before them would be a tough pill for the Rams to swallow, as he starred in college just down the street at USC and would be a tantalizing addition to this offense. Sean McVay will still want a ready-made No. 3 receiver even if Lemon is off the board, so Los Angeles pivots to Omar Cooper Jr. The national champion pass-catcher looks destined to hear his name called on Day 1, and he is rumored to be on the Rams' radar amid his stock surge.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Most consider Olaivavega Ione the best pure guard in the draft, so seeing him remain available at No. 14 would make the Ravens' eyes grow wide. Baltimore will be on the search for interior offensive linemen as they work to shore up a unit that lost center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency and that has obvious weaknesses at the guard spots. Protecting Lamar Jackson is a must, and Ioane can do that better than just about any other offensive line prospect in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The second of two stellar Miami edge rushers comes off the board in the first half of the opening round as Tampa Bay stocks up on the defensive front. They placed a lot of attention on the linebacker and edge rusher positions in free agency out of necessity and probably are not done yet. Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect having played six years of college football and entering the draft at age 25, but it's hard not to look at his ACC-leading 12.5 sacks from a year ago and think he isn't worthy of a first-round pick.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 After addressing their greatest defensive need with pick No. 2, the Jets look for help on the other side of the line of scrimmage at No. 16. Wide receiver is the most logical position to prioritize on offense, as Garrett Wilson is the only sure thing in that group. If the Jets go after a quarterback next year, it would behoove them to use some of this year's draft capital to build a supporting cast. That's where Jordyn Tyson comes in. The nagging hamstring issue (and prior knee and collarbone injuries) makes him a polarizing prospect but one with a lofty ceiling when healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Taylor Decker's exit leaves the Lions with a hole at one of the tackle spots, and this is a team that already needed to upgrade on the offensive line. It's hard to see them going in any direction other than taking the best lineman available at No. 17. Monroe Freeling's name has become so popular over the last couple of months because of his 6-foot-7 frame and fantastic combine numbers that Detroit should feel ecstatic if he is still available at this pick. His experience at both left and right tackle also gives Dan Campell the ability to go forward with moving Penei Sewell to the left side if he so desires.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Even if Harrison Smith elects to wait another year to enter his retirement, the Vikings will need a replacement at safety in the near future. Grabbing Dillon Thieneman in the first round allows them to start a prized rookie if needed, and it might just bring some finality to the game of limbo they are playing with Smith after releasing him with a post-June 1 designation. Thieneman is versatile enough to play at any safety position and thus would probably be able to carve out meaningful and valuable early-career playing time in the event Smith comes back for another season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Defense was the priority in free agency, and now offense gets its moment in the spotlight. The Panthers want to see things through with Bryce Young, and using the first round of the draft to give him more downfield weapons for the third consecutive year would only help his development. The tight end group could use more upside in the receiving department, so Kenyon Sadiq stands out as a 19th-pick target thanks to his historic speed and verticality.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 20 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st After taking a receiver with the first of the two picks they snagged from the Cowboys in our mock trade, the Commanders flip their focus to defense at No. 20. They selected a cornerback in the first two rounds of each of the last three drafts, and it would not be surprising to see that trend continue, especially if Jermod McCoy is still available. If he was coming off a healthy season, there is no chance Washington would be able to get him here. He will be more than a year and a half removed from his torn ACL at the start of the season, though, and has the makings of this class' No. 1 cornerback when at full strength.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 It is probably a decision between guard and receiver here for the Steelers. Two first-round-caliber wideouts remain on the board, and this offense is going to use tons of three-receiver sets, so we'll go that direction and give Pittsburgh a third option behind DK Metcalf and newly acquired Michael Pittman Jr. The best available fit for Mike McCarthy's scheme is Denzel Boston, who would arrive as a third 6-foot-4 target.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 5th If the Chargers use their first pick on anything but a guard, you have to feel for Justin Herbert. The man cannot get a lick of protection from the interior offensive line. He would undoubtedly be thrilled to see another former Oregon standout arrive at pick No. 22 in the form of Emmanuel Pregnon. With six years of college experience under his belt, Pregnon is ready to step into a lineup in Week 1 as an upgrade in both pass and run blocking.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Look for Howie Roseman to get out ahead of things at right tackle and find the heir to Lane Johnson before he calls it a career. Johnson will play at least one more year, but anything beyond 2026 would be gravy for the Eagles. Drafting Kadyn Proctor now gives the 6-foot-7, 352-pound force time to refine his skills before being thrown into the NFL fire and to become more comfortable on the right side of the line after playing exclusively left tackle at Alabama.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Tytus Howard trade filled one tackle need, but the Browns will still be in search of someone to lock down the left side of the offensive line when they make their second pick -- especially if they go with a receiver at No. 6. Caleb Lomu is the best option available after allowing just two sacks in his two years as Utah's starting left tackle. His arrival is the next step in an offensive line overhaul that will hopefully spark some kind of improvement in the passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Whether it be with an edge rusher or defensive tackle, the Bears are going to look for someone who can create pressure with one of their top picks. This was the seventh-worst run defense in the NFL last season by yards allowed per game, and Kayden McDonald is the best run-stopper in the draft. In fact, he led all college defensive linemen last year with a 92.0 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus. He is ripe for the taking at No. 25, and Chicago will look for edge help in the next couple of rounds.

Round 1 - Pick 26 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th It's hard to go wrong with drafting a linebacker from Georgia. Plus, the Bills need one in a big way after Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson hit free agency. Jim Leonhard taking over as defensive coordinator and implementing an odd-man front also exacerbates Buffalo's linebacker deficiency. The Bills won't pick again until the third round, so they need to hit on this No. 26 pick. CJ Allen is a safe selection.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th The ACL injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams last year emphasized why the 49ers need to load up on edge rusher depth. What is typically a disruptive defense turned into one of the league's worst at affecting the quarterback with those two on the sideline. Of course, this group could stay healthy in 2026 and return to form, but is that really a safe bet? Many expected the 49ers to bring in some pass-rushing help in free agency, but after they stayed quiet on that front, it would be in their best interest to add another weapon through the draft. Keldric Faulk and Cashius Howell are the two best options at No. 27, and we'll go with the former because of Howell's arm-length concerns.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Even after Nick Caserio made sweeping changes to the offensive line through free agency and trades, the Texans could use another guard or center. They have two second-round picks and can address that need there. In the first round, though, they have an opportunity to finally find a long-term answer at defensive tackle to complement Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter on a ferocious front. Peter Woods is the best lineman left late on Day 1.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th George Karlaftis needs a running mate. Yes, Chris Jones often lines up on the edge, but it would be nice to have a third weapon to bolster the pass rush and allow Jones to wreak more havoc on the interior. Cashius Howell could be that guy, even if he comes with inherent risk. If Rueben Bain Jr. can go in the top 10 with his arm length, then Howell can come off the board in Round 1.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 The Dolphins paid up for Malik Willis then proceeded to strip him of his weapons. If he really is a standout in the making, then Miami's rebuild needs to start with giving him an opportunity to thrive. KC Concepcion has the potential to be a high-volume target for an inexperienced quarterback with his ability to get separation early in his routes, so a Willis-Concepcion tandem could be a massively productive one for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th Drafting a first-round tackle for the second consecutive year gives the Patriots some Will Campbell insurance and a potential successor to 35-year-old Morgan Moses. The former is an obvious question mark after he struggled mightily at times as a rookie, and the latter is likely to be out the door when his contract expires at the end of the 2027 season. It would not be surprising to see the reigning AFC champions take an edge rusher here, either, but we'll go with Max Iheanachor.