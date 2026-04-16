The NFL draft is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. It's much more than names being read from a podium for three straight days. It's where millions of dollars are made, eventual franchise legends are introduced to their fan bases and, ultimately, where Super Bowl journeys begin.

The draft is where contenders are built. It's not just about the first round either, as gems can be unearthed anywhere. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was selected with the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. One of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Puka Nacua, was taken in the fifth round. And of course, the legendary Tom Brady was selected with pick No. 199.

What makes the NFL draft fascinating is how all 32 teams approach it. Some mortgage the future to move up the board for a player, while others are content to stick and pick — or actively look to trade down to acquire more draft capital. These are franchise-altering decisions, so the question has to be asked: Which NFL teams are in position to make major moves next week?

Below, we break down the NFL teams that hold the most power in the 2026 NFL Draft. What does holding the most power mean? It comes down to draft capital (how many selections each team has), how a front office operates (conservative or aggressive) and the level of pressure or urgency surrounding the roster.

We examine all three categories for each team and present a weighted score comprised of 60% draft capital, 20% front-office makeup and 20% roster urgency. The draft capital rating is the most objective measure in this exercise, based on a pick value chart created by SportsLine's RJ White that assigns a point value to each selection. Once we added up those point values for each team, we converted them to a 1-10 scale to align with the other categories.

Front-office aggressiveness and roster urgency are more subjective. Front-office aggressiveness reflects how willing a team is to trade up or down, make bold moves or sit back and let the board come to them.

For roster urgency, we consider whether a team has a new head coach or general manager, an unsettled quarterback situation, a playoff-caliber roster with clear holes, or is coming off a disappointing season relative to expectations. We also factor in whether decision-makers are on the hot seat. Every team wants to improve through the draft and compete in 2026, but some franchises face more pressure than others. Bad teams will score higher in roster urgency than good teams.

With that framework in place, here are the full NFL Draft power rankings.

32. Denver Broncos: 2.20

Draft capital (1.0)

The Denver Broncos have just one pick in the top 100 but hold seven total selections. Remember, Denver traded a first-round pick, third-round pick and fourth-round pick to the Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and a fourth-rounder.

Aggression & front office DNA (5)

General manager George Paton is aggressive when he wants to be. He helped facilitate the Russell Wilson trade in 2022 and sold off notable names like Jerry Jeudy and Bradley Chubb.

However, Paton caught some flak this offseason when he said Denver would be "opportunistically aggressive" in free agency, only for the Broncos to be the last team in the NFL to agree to terms with an external free agent. The Waddle trade was exciting, but it was Denver's only aggressive move this offseason.

In the draft, Paton traded up in the fourth round in 2024 to pair wide receiver Troy Franklin with his college quarterback Bo Nix, and the Broncos moved up for EDGE Sai'Vion Jones last year. He has also traded up multiple times on Day 2, so keep an eye on that again this year.

Roster urgency (3)

The Broncos have a solid roster, and their Super Bowl window is wide open. They won their first division title since 2015 and tied a franchise record with 14 victories. The defense registered an NFL-record +45 sack differential, while Nix became the first quarterback to win double-digit games while accounting for 30 total touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

Denver likely would have made the Super Bowl if Nix hadn't injured his ankle in the divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills. So there's a different kind of urgency in Denver this season.

31. Atlanta Falcons: 2.78

Draft capital (1.3)

The Atlanta Falcons hold just five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the first coming at No. 48 overall in the second round. They traded their first-round selection to the Los Angeles Rams for the right to select James Pearce Jr. on opening night last year, but his status remains unclear following his recent arrest.

Aggression & front office DNA (1)

The Falcons have a brand-new front office, with former quarterback Matt Ryan serving as the "president of football" and Ian Cunningham as general manager. You could argue we'll learn their team-building philosophy during this first draft, but with only five picks, what exactly are we expecting? Atlanta wasn't aggressive in free agency. In fact, its two most expensive additions were kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey.

Roster urgency (9)

The Falcons have offensive pieces such as running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London, while tight end Kyle Pitts is back via the franchise tag. At quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from the third torn ACL of his football career, and Atlanta quickly added Tua Tagovailoa following his release from the Dolphins. There is a clear desire to improve the roster under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, and that pressure is heightened by uncertainty at quarterback.

30. Seattle Seahawks: 3.06

Draft capital (2.1)

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks have just four draft picks this year, but still own their first- and second-round selections.

Aggression & front office DNA (7)

You don't have to go back further than a year to see evidence of John Schneider's aggression.

He traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and signed Sam Darnold to replace him, re-signed linebacker Ernest Jones to a multiyear deal, signed veteran wideout Cooper Kupp, brought in DeMarcus Lawrence to pressure the passer and acquired return specialist Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline. Those are impactful moves.

Roster urgency (2)

The Seahawks aren't resting on their laurels, but picking at No. 32 overall certainly helps. Seattle still needs to replace key contributors it lost in free agency, including pass rusher Boye Mafe, running back Kenneth Walker III and cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen.

29. Los Angeles Chargers: 3.22

Draft capital (2.7)

The Los Angeles Chargers hold five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including selections at No. 22, No. 55 and No. 86 overall, giving them one pick in each of the first three rounds.

Aggression & front office DNA (2)

Joe Hortiz wasn't overly aggressive in his first season as general manager, but he did make one of the more underrated moves in the fifth round to trade up for tight end Oronde Gadsden II.

Roster urgency (6)

Despite making the playoffs with an 11-6 record, it was tough watching this banged-up Chargers offensive line. They allowed a franchise-record 60 sacks, which has led many to question whether Justin Herbert is truly a star quarterback. He looked completely shell-shocked in the playoff loss to the New England Patriots. The Chargers need to add talent along the offensive line and continue upgrading the defense.

28. New England Patriots: 3.30

Draft capital (2.5)

The Patriots hold 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft -- tied for second-most in the league -- including No. 31, No. 63 and No. 95 overall, along with two fourth-rounders and four selections in the sixth round.

Aggression & front office DNA (6)

Yes, the Patriots embarked on an epic spending spree last offseason to set the table for Mike Vrabel, but New England traded down four times in last year's draft compared to just one trade up. With two fourth-round picks and four sixth-rounders this year, Vrabel and Co. have the ammunition to be aggressive if they choose.

Roster urgency (3)

There isn't overwhelming urgency here for a team coming off a Super Bowl run, but there is some pressure to prove 2025 wasn't a fluke. New England benefited from the easiest regular-season strength of schedule since 1999 and faced a backup quarterback in the conference championship game.

27. Green Bay Packers: 3.38

Draft capital (1.3)

The Packers have just two picks in the top 100 and no first-round pick after trading it to the Cowboys in last year's Micah Parsons deal. They have eight selections total.

Aggression & front office DNA (7)

Brian Gutekunst has been aggressive in several areas. He traded two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark to the Cowboys for Parsons, cut cornerback Nate Hobbs less than a year after signing him to a four-year, $48 million deal, traded Rashan Gary to Dallas and, of course, used the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on quarterback Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers still on the roster.

Roster urgency (6)

The Packers don't want to settle as a middling playoff team that beats lesser opponents but lacks real Super Bowl upside. They've finished as the No. 7 seed in the NFC three straight seasons. Green Bay went 9-7-1 last year but lost its final five games (including the playoffs) after a 9-3-1 start. In an offseason where the Packers lost more than they gained, this draft feels important.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3.68

Draft capital (1.8)

The Jaguars hold 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including four selections in the top 100 -- all coming between No. 56 and No. 100 overall -- plus multiple Day 3 picks.

Aggression & front office DNA (10)

We've only seen James Gladstone draft once, but the 35-year-old was certainly aggressive. He sent the No. 5 overall pick, a second- and fourth-round pick plus Jacksonville's 2026 first-rounder for the right to select wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Gladstone called Hunter a "reminder that the boundaries of the game of football were built to be challenged." A year later, the Jaguars have already moved Hunter to full-time cornerback. Regardless, it will be fascinating to see what Gladstone does with 11 picks.

Roster urgency (3)

The Jaguars feel similar to the Broncos. Trevor Lawrence was a surprise MVP finalist in 2025, and Jacksonville may have struck gold with coach Liam Coen, offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Going 13-4 in Coen's first year is impressive. This franchise believes its Super Bowl window is open.

25. San Francisco 49ers: 3.84

Draft capital (2.4)

The 49ers hold six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with four coming in the fourth round.

Aggression & front office DNA (7)

San Francisco's $264 million free-agent deficit from players lost to players added last year was the largest in NFL history, and the team passed on making a move at the trade deadline as injuries piled up. That reset was financially necessary, though, and the 49ers did land Mike Evans on a strong deal in free agency. We can't afford to sleep on the 49ers, as it's also worth remembering John Lynch has swung trades for players like Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams.

Roster urgency (5)

What the 49ers accomplished last year was impressive given the injuries, but they still finished as the third-best team in their own division. The Super Bowl standard hasn't changed, but San Francisco needs more talent and depth for Kyle Shanahan.

24. Minnesota Vikings: 4.38

Draft capital (3.3)

The Vikings hold nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including four selections in the top 100 (No. 18, No. 49, No. 82 and No. 97), along with three seventh-round picks.

Aggression & front office DNA (2)

The Vikings fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after the Senior Bowl, so members of the front office -- including executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski -- will run this draft. It's unclear how aggressive they will be.

Roster urgency (10)

The Vikings missed the playoffs last year for the second time in four seasons under Kevin O'Connell, despite winning their final five games after a 4-8 start. Former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy didn't do enough to secure the starting job, prompting Minnesota to bring in Kyler Murray to compete.

With an aggressive Brian Flores defense and one of the best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson, there's urgency to build a roster that complements the team's strengths.

23. Carolina Panthers: 4.46

Draft capital (3.1)

The Panthers hold seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 19, No. 51 and No. 83 overall, giving them one selection in each of the first three rounds.

Aggression & front office DNA (7)

Dan Morgan went on a defensive spending spree last offseason, signing Tre'von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III to deals worth at least $21 million, then followed it up this offseason with the largest contract in free agency. Carolina scored pass rusher Jaelan Phillips on a four-year, $120 million deal and added linebacker Devin Lloyd on a three-year, $42 million contract after his standout season in Jacksonville.

Roster urgency (6)

It's easy to forget Carolina won the NFC South at 8-9 in a three-way tie despite losing its final two games. The Panthers snapped what was tied for the second-longest active playoff drought and want to stay in the mix. The goal now is proving Bryce Young is a franchise quarterback, which means continuing to build around him on both sides of the ball.

22. Chicago Bears: 4.46

Draft capital (3.1)

The Bears hold seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including three in the top 60 thanks to the DJ Moore trade.

Aggression & front office DNA (9)

I'm a Ryan Poles fan. He orchestrated the massive 2023 deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina, acquired Montez Sweat, traded for future NFL Protector of the Year Joe Thuney and surrounded Caleb Williams with weapons like Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III. The Bears were also reportedly involved in the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes this offseason. Poles now has a roster capable of winning after coming oh so close to a conference championship appearance in 2025.

Roster urgency (4)

The Bears are coming off their first division title since 2018, but they also recorded an NFL-record seven wins when trailing in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, including the playoffs. That kind of success in close games can be hard to sustain.

With a franchise quarterback in Williams, the urgency is more about maintaining momentum and taking the next step than fixing a broken roster.

21. Indianapolis Colts: 4.50

Draft capital (1.5)

The Colts have seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the first coming at No. 47 overall. The Colts sent their first-round picks this year and next to the Jets for cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline in November.

Aggression & front office DNA (9)

This offseason was about retaining quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce, and Chris Ballard accomplished both. When Indy sent two first-round picks to the Jets for Gardner in the middle of last season, it signaled the franchise believes its Super Bowl window is open. The Colts doubled down on that mindset by bringing 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers out of retirement when Jones went down with a torn Achilles. That's aggressive.

Roster urgency (9)

The Colts looked like one of the best teams in the NFL early last year, with Jones coming out on fire and Jonathan Taylor running over everyone. But after an 8-2 start, they lost their final seven games.

As we've said, the Colts are operating like contenders in 2026, which makes this draft critical. Expect Ballard to address what was the second-worst pass defense in the NFL, along with adding pass-rush help.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4.50

Draft capital (3.5)

The Buccaneers have seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including one in each round.

Aggression & front office DNA (3)

Jason Licht hasn't been especially aggressive in recent years. He was aggressive during the Tom Brady era, surrounding him with players like Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Ndamukong Suh. Remember, every point scored by the Bucs in Super Bowl LV came from a new player -- down to the kicker.

But that mindset hasn't carried over. Tampa Bay's top free-agent addition last year was pass rusher Haason Reddick on a one-year deal, and he recorded just 2.5 sacks. Licht also made zero trades during draft weekend. The Buccaneers were again underwhelming in free agency this year, losing Mike Evans to the 49ers.

Roster urgency (9)

The Buccaneers suffered an epic collapse last season, going from 6-2 to 8-9 and missing the playoffs. It marked the first time since the Jameis Winston era they failed to reach the postseason. This offseason, Tampa Bay lost a franchise legend in Evans, along with cornerback Jamel Dean, and then Lavonte David retired. It's fair to say Todd Bowles enters this season on the hot seat.

19. Cincinnati Bengals: 4.58

Draft capital (4.3)

The Cincinnati Bengals hold eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 10, No. 41 and No. 72 overall, giving them one selection in each of the first three rounds, plus multiple Day 3 picks.

Aggression & front office DNA (1)

I would not describe Duke Tobin and Co. as aggressive. They rarely trade up the board and have a reputation for dragging their feet on contract extensions.

Roster urgency (9)

The Bengals have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and arguably the best wide receiver, but a defense that hasn't been able to stop a nosebleed has held this team back. Cincinnati became the first NFL team in nearly 60 years to lose two straight games while scoring at least 38 points. The needs on defense are clear, and if those get addressed, this team has the talent to get back to the Super Bowl.

18. Los Angeles Rams: 4.72

Draft capital (3.2)

The Rams have seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They originally held two first-round picks before acquiring cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs.

Aggression & front office DNA (10)

Have you ever heard of "F them picks?" The Rams are aggressive, and that won't change with one of the best quarterbacks in the league running the offense. They've shown interest in A.J. Brown, already traded for McDuffie and brought over another former Chief in Jaylen Watson to help a secondary that needed it.

Roster urgency (4)

As one of the best teams in the NFL, the Rams don't have a roster full of glaring holes. They'll likely address wide receiver and defensive back in the draft. Can you imagine if they land Makai Lemon in the first round?

17. Buffalo Bills: 5.00

Draft capital (2.0)

The Bills hold seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 26 overall, but just one selection in the top 90.

Aggression & front office DNA (9)

Brandon Beane has a history of trading up for players like Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds and Dalton Kincaid. He's willing to roll the dice. Factor in the organization's decision to move on from coach Sean McDermott and promote former offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and it's clear the Bills are pushing to reach the next level.

Roster urgency (10)

The Bills are under pressure to add pieces that can get them to the Super Bowl this year. Buffalo needs to fix a run defense that allowed 136.2 rushing yards per game, 5.1 yards per carry and 24 rushing touchdowns -- all bottom-five marks in the league. Brady will also look to add another weapon in the draft. The Bills were aggressive in trading for DJ Moore this offseason, and they aren't done.

16. Detroit Lions: 5.06

Draft capital (3.1)

The Lions hold nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 17 and No. 50 overall, but no third-round selection.

Aggression & front office DNA (10)

Brad Holmes is one of the most aggressive drafters in the NFL. He traded up to No. 12 overall for Jameson Williams despite a torn ACL, then used premium picks on a running back and an off-ball linebacker in the SAME DRAFT. After hitting on Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, Holmes has earned the benefit of the doubt.

Roster urgency (6)

Many expected the Lions to take a step back after losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and they were right. Detroit went 9-8 and missed the playoffs in 2025. Those eight losses were more than the team suffered in the previous two seasons combined (27-7). Without those star coordinators, there's real pressure on Dan Campbell to prove this team can still contend.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5.36

Draft capital (3.6)

The Steelers hold 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft -- the most in the NFL -- including No. 21, No. 53 and three third-round selections, giving them five picks in the top 100.

Aggression & front office DNA (7)

General manager Omar Khan has been called the "Khan Artist" for pulling off some bold moves. Acquiring a second-round pick for Chase Claypool stands out, as do the trades for DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, along with the decision to send George Pickens to Dallas. I also like the addition of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Still, there's reason to question how aggressive the Steelers will be this year.

When the Steelers parted ways with coach Mike Tomlin, it seemed like the franchise would embrace the reset it was due for. Instead, Pittsburgh hired one of the oldest active head coaches in the NFL and passed on adding a quarterback while waiting on a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers to decide his future. That approach has created some uncertainty.

With all that being said, the Steelers have the ammunition to be one of the most aggressive teams in this year's draft.

Roster urgency (9)

The Steelers have gone an NFL-record 22 straight seasons without a losing record. They made the playoffs at 10-7 in 2025, but few view them as a legitimate contender. Pittsburgh appears ready to run it back with Rodgers, who will need better protection and another weapon. Whether it's Rodgers or another option -- like 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard -- the offense needs help.

14. Houston Texans: 5.48

Draft capital (3.8)

The Texans hold eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including three selections in the top 60.

Aggression & front office DNA (9)

Nick Caserio has shown he's willing to be aggressive. In 2023, he traded up to No. 3 overall for Will Anderson Jr. after selecting C.J. Stroud at No. 2, landing both the NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. That class also included Tank Dell, Henry To'oTo'o, Jarrett Patterson and Xavier Hutchinson. Last year, the Texans traded down in the first round -- allowing the Giants to come up for Jaxson Dart -- and then moved back up in the second for offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery. Caserio has been active and flexible.

Roster urgency (7)

The Texans were a lesser version of the Seahawks last season. Houston's defense ranked among the best in the NFL, allowing 277.2 yards per game (No. 1) and 17.4 points per game (No. 2). It looked capable of carrying this team deep into the playoffs, but Stroud's putrid performance held it back. There's urgency to supply Stroud with more protection and weaponry while maintaining that defensive standard.

13. Philadelphia Eagles: 5.78

Draft capital (3.3)

The Eagles hold eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including four in the top 100.

Aggression & front office DNA (10)

Howie Roseman is one of the most aggressive general managers in the NFL. Whether it's trading for a star like A.J. Brown, extending players early to stay ahead of the market or moving up in the draft for players like DeVonta Smith, Jalen Carter or Jihaad Campbell, Roseman is always active.

"That's an example of being an outsider, and looking at the league when I was studying it, before I got into the league, and then coming into the league and understanding that there were opportunities to get aggressive," Roseman said last year, via Pro Football Talk.

"With that also comes risk. All those moves don't always work out, and it's probably more conservative just to stand pat, stay where you are, whether it's with players on your team or during the draft, and see what comes to you. When you trade up in a draft, you've got to deal with the consequences of who ends up being there with the spot you move out of. Sometimes you say, 'I could have sat there and got this player.' So you have to deal with that, too. For me, being aggressive has always been part of my DNA, and I feel fortunate that I have the people around me who support that."

Roster urgency (9)

The Eagles finished 11-6 last season but lost at home in the wild-card round to a banged-up 49ers team. The offense was the worst of the Nick Sirianni era, averaging 22.3 points per game (19th), 311.2 yards (24th) and 116.9 rushing yards (18th). Saquon Barkley didn't look like the same playmaker who won 2024 Offensive Player of the Year, and Jalen Hurts is reportedly at a "crossroads." According to ESPN, Hurts will need to be more open to schematic changes if the Eagles want to reach their ceiling. The goal in Philadelphia remains the same: win the Super Bowl.

12. New Orleans Saints: 5.82

Draft capital (5.7)

The Saints hold eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 8, No. 42 and No. 73 overall, along with two fourth-round selections.

Aggression & front office DNA (8)

Mickey Loomis has been in this role since 2013 and has been aggressive in spots. The 2017 draft class stands out: Marshon Lattimore at No. 11, then Ryan Ramczyk at No. 32 with the pick acquired in the Brandin Cooks trade. Marcus Williams went in the second round, and the Saints traded up for Alvin Kamara in the third. That same draft also produced Alex Anzalone and Trey Hendrickson.

More recently, it was considered aggressive to draft a 25-year-old, injury-prone quarterback in Tyler Shough at No. 40 overall. Loomis has also been aggressive with the salary cap, which is why the Saints have found themselves in "cap hell" in recent years.

Roster urgency (4)

A "4" in urgency might seem low, but the Saints don't have a new coach or general manager, don't face major quarterback uncertainty and aren't coming off a season that dramatically underperformed expectations. In fact, they exceeded them. Still, this is a team in transition.

The Saints went 6-11 last year, finishing last in a weak division, but there's some optimism with Shough and wide receiver Chris Olave, who is coming off his best season. However, New Orleans lost key contributors this offseason, including cornerback Alontae Taylor, linebacker Demario Davis and potentially franchise legend Cameron Jordan. A strong draft could put them in contention for the division crown.

11. New York Giants: 5.88

Draft capital (5.8)

The Giants hold seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 5 and No. 37 overall, but no third-round selection after last year's Jaxson Dart trade.

Aggression & front office DNA (6)

This is a tough read with the new partnership of John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen. When Schoen was running things, he swung a deal for Brian Burns on a five-year, $150 million deal and moved up for Dart last year. His tenure may ultimately be defined by letting Saquon Barkley walk, but we'll see how things evolve under Harbaugh.

Roster urgency (6)

This year is about establishing Harbaugh's identity and surrounding Dart with enough talent to prove he's a franchise quarterback. He became just the second rookie quarterback ever to throw 15 touchdowns and rush for eight, joining Cam Newton. The Giants need to improve the trenches and add another weapon before we can truly evaluate where they stand.

10. Washington Commanders: 5.94

Draft capital (3.9)

The Commanders hold six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 7 overall, but just one other selection inside the top 100.

Aggression & front office DNA (9)

The Commanders lost momentum last season due in part to Jayden Daniels' injuries, but general manager Adam Peters has been aggressive since taking over. He overhauled the roster, moving on from much of the previous regime's draft classes, including players like Jahan Dotson and Emmanuel Forbes. With a rookie quarterback playing at a high level, Peters pushed his chips in, trading for cornerback Marshon Lattimore, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and Swiss Army Knife Deebo Samuel.

Roster urgency (9)

Daniels' injuries weren't the only reason Washington fell from the NFC Championship game to 5-12. The defense ranked last in the NFL, allowing 384 yards per game. It was bad enough to raise questions about whether Dan Quinn should be on the hot seat. Washington has shown urgency in trying to maximize this window, but Daniels still needs help on both sides of the ball.

9. Baltimore Ravens: 5.94

Draft capital (3.9)

The Ravens hold 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 14, No. 45 and No. 80 overall. They also have four fifth-round selections -- two of which are compensatory picks -- and four total compensatory selections.

Aggression & front office DNA (9)

The Ravens have been one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL this offseason. Firing a coach like John Harbaugh -- and admitting they would have done so anyway had they beaten the Steelers to go to the playoffs -- takes conviction.

They also attempted to swing a blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby involving two first-round picks before backing out after the physical. (Or after experiencing buyer's remorse, we'll never know.)

Even so, giving Trey Hendrickson four years and $112 million at age 31 is aggressive. The Ravens, much like the Bills, are operating with urgency around a star quarterback and a Super Bowl window.

Roster urgency (9)

The Ravens ranked 18th in scoring defense and 24th in total defense last year after finishing top 10 in both categories in each of the previous three seasons. It's clear they need reinforcements on that side of the ball -- Hendrickson alone won't fix everything. Offensively, Lamar Jackson needs help along the offensive line, and another playmaker would be nice.

8. Dallas Cowboys: 6.12

Draft capital (5.6)

The Cowboys hold eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round selections (No. 12 and No. 20 -- the latter of which was acquired in the Micah Parsons trade).

Aggression & front office DNA (6)

"Selectively aggressive" might be the best way to describe Dallas. The Cowboys will trade for a rising star like George Pickens but wait too long to pay one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, eventually leading to a trade. There's often more bark than bite, but Jerry Jones is still capable of making bold moves.

Roster urgency (8)

Jones will turn 84 this season and wants another Super Bowl. The Cowboys need to fix a defense that ranked third-worst in yards allowed per game (377) and last in scoring defense (30.1). Dallas has gone 30 straight seasons without reaching the conference championship game -- the longest active streak in the NFC. There's real urgency here.

7. Arizona Cardinals: 6.70

Draft capital (7.5)

The Cardinals hold seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including three in the top 65.

Aggression & front office DNA (2)

In ranking the most aggressive general managers in the NFL, I would not include Monti Ossenfort. Arizona didn't address quarterback this offseason beyond adding Gardner Minshew, and even if the Cardinals draft Ty Simpson, he likely isn't starting right away. This remains a rebuilding roster. Arizona has traded out of the top three before -- could it happen again?

Roster urgency (9)

There's urgency to find immediate-impact players after a 14-loss season -- the worst in franchise history -- and for Ossenfort to keep his job. Maybe they're already watching Arch Manning film.

The Cardinals don't deserve an overall score of 6.7, but the bottom line is that the draft capital is there if they want to be aggressive.

6. Tennessee Titans: 6.78

Draft capital (7.3)

The Titans own nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including four in the top 101 selections. They could go any number of directions at No. 4 overall.

Aggression & front office DNA (6)

Mike Borgonzi was not overly aggressive in his first draft with the Titans. He traded back in the second round -- giving up the pick that turned into Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist Nick Emmanwori -- and then selected a pass rusher with limited experience in Oluwafemi Oladejo. But he did land safety Kevin Winston Jr. in the third round as part of that trade. It was a solid draft class overall, as Tennessee came away with quarterback Cam Ward, All-Pro returner Chimere Dike and wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.

We saw more aggression in this most recent free-agent class, as the Titans worked to surround Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll with players they knew, including trades for Jermaine Johnson II and Solomon Thomas.

Roster urgency (6)

The Titans are going through another change in leadership, so there's urgency to ensure the franchise is on the right track. Ward showed legitimate flashes in the second half of his rookie season, and Tennessee wants to build around him. Don't be surprised if Saleh pushes Borgonzi to take linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 4. Offensively, the Titans have concerns at center and right guard and will likely add at least one more skill-position player in the draft.

5. Kansas City Chiefs: 6.90

Draft capital (6.5)

The Chiefs hold nine selections in this upcoming draft, including two first-round picks thanks to the Trent McDuffie trade.

Aggression & front office DNA (9)

Brett Veach is one of the most aggressive general managers in the NFL. Whether it's trading stars like Tyreek Hill or L'Jarius Sneed for picks or moving up in the first round for Patrick Mahomes or Xavier Worthy, Veach is typically active. In all, he's made 18 draft-weekend trades.

Roster urgency (6)

The Chiefs went from three straight Super Bowl appearances to a 6-11 season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. It was the worst campaign of the Andy Reid era, and Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 15. There's motivation to return to the top, especially with this potentially being Travis Kelce's final season. Kansas City needs help at pass rusher, wide receiver and in the secondary following the losses of McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams.

4. Miami Dolphins: 6.92

Draft capital (7.2)

The Dolphins own 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round selections thanks to the Jaylen Waddle trade. Seven of those picks come inside the top 94.

Aggression & front office DNA (3)

With a new general manager in Jon-Eric Sullivan, this is a wait-and-see situation. He understands he's entering a rebuild, but Miami has the kind of draft capital that could allow it to take over this draft if it chooses to be aggressive.

Roster urgency (10)

The Dolphins have needs at virtually every position. With Waddle and Tyreek Hill gone, wide receiver is a priority. Miami also needs a difference-maker at pass rusher, and the secondary remains a major concern. This draft will go a long way in determining how competitive the Dolphins are in 2026.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: 7.78

Draft capital (9.3)

The Raiders hold 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the No. 1 overall selection and two picks inside the top 35. They don't have multiple selections in a single round until the fourth, where they hold three.

Aggression & front office DNA (4)

General manager John Spytek traded down twice in his first draft, allowing teams like the Dolphins and Texans to move up. However, the Raiders were aggressive in free agency, breaking financial records for center Tyler Linderbaum and adding linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. With Fernando Mendoza arriving, it will be interesting to see if that approach changes.

Roster urgency (7)

The Raiders enter 2026 with a new coach in Klint Kubiak and a new quarterback situation with Kirk Cousins and Mendoza. There's urgency to build a foundation, but not necessarily to win immediately. Minority owner Tom Brady has shown trust in Spytek's long-term plan.

2. Cleveland Browns: 8.48

Draft capital (7.8)

The Browns hold nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks and three in the top 40. The extra first-rounder comes from Jacksonville via the Travis Hunter trade.

Aggression & front office DNA (9)

It feels like the Browns and Andrew Berry are always wheeling and dealing. That includes giving up six picks for a quarterback and handing him $230 million fully guaranteed, acquiring Tyson Campbell at the deadline and trading up last year for Shedeur Sanders after already selecting Dillon Gabriel. That move came after Cleveland traded down from No. 2 overall in a deal with Jacksonville.

Roster urgency (10)

The Browns have lost at least 12 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017, despite fielding the No. 2 defense in the NFL. Myles Garrett set an NFL record with 23 sacks, but he's sick of losing games -- just like everyone in Cleveland. Berry survived another year, but I would say he's on the hot seat. He put together arguably the best draft class in the NFL last year, but how much more losing can his team really do?

The quarterback battle will be interesting. Is Deshaun Watson the best option on the roster, or is it Sanders? Either way, the Browns need to surround him with weapons and better protection.

1. New York Jets: 9.60

Draft capital (10)

If there's one team that controls this draft, it's the Jets. After a fire sale at last year's trade deadline -- including deals involving Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams -- New York holds nine picks, with four inside the top 44.

Aggression & front office DNA (8)

General manager Darren Mougey hasn't been overly aggressive in the draft yet, but he's positioned to be. Last year, he made smaller moves to trade up for Malachi Moore in the fourth round and Tyler Baron in the fifth, but this roster overhaul suggests bigger swings could be coming.

It's also worth noting the Jets were one of the most active teams in free agency, revamping their defense with players like Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis, Kingsley Enagbare, Dane Belton and Nahshon Wright. They also found a serviceable signal-caller by trading for Geno Smith.

Roster urgency (10)

The Jets finished 3-14 last season. It was the franchise's third season with 14-plus losses and marked the 15th straight season of missing the playoffs -- the longest active streak across the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL. They lost their final five games by at least 23 points, an NFL record, and fielded a defense that didn't record a single interception all season. Aaron Glenn enters 2026 on the hot seat, and there is real urgency -- if not desperation -- in Florham Park.