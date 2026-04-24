It's safe to say Pittsburgh sports fans aren't very fond of Philadelphia right now. If the Flyers having a 3-0 series lead over the Penguins wasn't bad enough, the Eagles poured salt on the wound by literally stealing Makai Lemon away from them on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan was on the phone with Lemon when the Eagles traded picks with the Cowboys to draft the former USC receiver with the 20th overall pick. Pittsburgh was forced to pivot and used the 21st overall pick on former Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

While they weren't able to land Lemon, the Steelers still have several strong receiving prospects to choose from over the final two days of the draft. And with 11 remaining picks, don't be surprised if Khan uses some of them to trade up from No. 53 overall to target a receiver in the second round, which kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's a rundown of the Steelers' best remaining receiving options.

Note: NFL Draft scouting reports via CBS Sports' prospect rankings.

Germie Bernard BAMA • WR • #5 Ranking: No. 40 (WR6) | Pro omp: Jarvis Landry View Profile

Scouting report

Germie Bernard isn't an elite athlete, but he's dependable. He's where he needs to be when he needs to be there and posted a 2.9% drop rate in 2025, per TruMedia. Bernard offers inside-outside versatility and projects best as a complementary piece in an NFL passing game.

About

2025: Career highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (862) and receiving TD (7)

2025: Top five in the SEC in first-down receptions (42) and forced missed tackles on receptions (17)

Strengths

Smooth operator who breaks down defenders in space

Tough over the middle with a feel for settling in soft spots versus zone

Alignment versatility; 43.0% of snaps from the slot over the past two years, per TruMedia

Weaknesses

Questionable top-end speed

Inconsistent winning at the catch point

Must consistently defeat jams at the line of scrimmage

How Bernard fits with Steelers

Bernard was well-traveled in college, spending one year apiece at Michigan State and Washington before two seasons at Alabama. His career took off in Tuscaloosa; he caught 114 passes for 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns for the Crimson Tide while averaging 14.5 yards per reception.

A consistent performer, Bernard caught at least four passes in nine of Alabama's 14 games last season. He also delivered a series of critical catches, including a key touchdown in Alabama's regular-season win at Georgia.

Versatility is one of Bernard's best assets, as he can fill a variety of roles.

Why Alabama WR Germie Bernard might be the safest pick in the 2026 NFL Draft Ryan Wilson

Antonio Williams CLEM • WR Ranking: No. 42 (WR7) | Pro comp: Christian Kirk View Profile

Scouting report

Antonio Williams is a fluid slot receiver with the versatility to contribute on special teams. He's on the lighter side and has missed time due to injury, but he understands how to work in space and create yards after the catch. Williams can be productive in an NFL offense if he stays healthy.

About

2024-25: 15 receiving TD (led ACC)

2024: 11 receiving TD (led ACC)

Strengths

Punt-return ability

Uses his eyes and body well to sell route fakes

Fluid, tough athlete who is comfortable with the ball in his hands

2.8% drop rate in 2025, per TruMedia

Weaknesses

Missed 12 games due to injury over his career

More fluid than explosive or fast

Releases versus press coverage

How Williams fits with Steelers

Williams played his entire collegiate career at Clemson, catching 208 passes for 2,336 yards and 21 touchdowns over four seasons. In 2024, he led the ACC with 11 touchdown receptions while adding 75 catches for 904 yards.

His numbers dipped in 2025, when he caught 55 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns and averaged just 11 yards per reception.

Pittsburgh needs a slot receiver, which is one reason Williams makes sense as a Day 2 option.

Denzel Boston WASH • WR • #12 Ranking: No. 45 (WR8) | Pro comp: Rome Odunze View Profile

Scouting report

Denzel Boston is a big, powerful receiver who moves like a much smaller player. He's dangerous after the catch and tough to bring down in space. Boston can win at all three levels and adds value as both a blocker and returner. Bottom line: His size, strength and reliability make him a difficult matchup.

About

2025: 3.1% drop rate (62 receptions, 2 drops)

2025: Third-team All-Big Ten

Strengths

Size and strength with running-back-like YAC ability

Reliable hands and wide catch radius

Physical blocker who adds value beyond receiving

Weaknesses

Can look stiff on sharp direction changes

Occasional body-catching tendency

How Boston fits with Steelers

Boston's physical style would mesh well with the Steelers, who value receivers willing to block in the run game. He also has a nose for the end zone, catching 20 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Washington.

Brenen Thompson MISSST • WR Ranking: No. 50 (WR9) | Pro comp: Zay Flowers View Profile

Scouing report

Brenen Thompson's career has taken him across the SEC, starting at Texas, then spending two seasons at Oklahoma before finishing at Mississippi State. His big-play ability didn't fully emerge until his time with the Bulldogs. He got open downfield at will last fall, averaging 18.5 yards per catch and topping 1,000 yards. Thompson is undersized and will face limitations, but he separates at a high level.

About

Pre-draft: Led all NFL combine participants with a 4.26-second 40-yard dash

2025: Broke Mississippi State single-season receiving yards record (1,054)

Strengths

Graceful, explosive mover with elite burst out of breaks

Can run routes at angles and shows good body control

Plus play strength for his size; fights to avoid contact

Weaknesses

Tends to body-catch and will drop some passes

Smaller frame and limited catch radius; unlikely to consistently work the middle of the field in the NFL

Late bloomer with only one year of significant production

How Thompson fits with Steelers

Of the available receivers, Thompson's skill set may be the most complementary alongside DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. While Metcalf and Pittman are bigger, more physical targets, Thompson is a home-run threat who could boost Pittsburgh's vertical attack. Their presence would also help ease his transition as he works to become a more complete receiver.

Malachi Fields ND • WR Ranking: No. 63 (WR10) | Pro comp: Mohamed Sanu View Profile

Scouting report

Malachi Fields broke out in his third season at Virginia with 58 catches for 811 yards in 2023. While the raw production hasn't spiked over the past two years, he has developed into a more complete receiver. Fields is one of the better possession targets in the class, pairing strong hands with an expansive catch radius. He may never be a high-end separator, but he can still win when covered.

About

2024: Third-team All-ACC

Career: 15.0 yards per catch, 16 TD

Strengths

Big wingspan and body control to finish outside his frame

Outstanding hands; rarely drops the routine throw

Smooth hips; can stop and snap back to the quarterback on hitches

Weaknesses

Modest production; never topped 811 yards in a season

Limited speed to stack corners vertically

Not a full-route-tree receiver or movable chess piece

How Fields fits with Steelers

Fields appears to be the most realistic choice for the Steelers if they stand pat at No. 53 overall. While his skill set overlaps with Metcalf and Pittman, his overall ability still gives him a chance to carve out a role in Pittsburgh's offense.

Their presence could also create more big-play opportunities for Fields, who averaged an impressive 17.5 yards per reception during his lone season with the Fighting Irish. His reliable hands should also help him earn early trust from Pittsburgh's starting quarterback, whoever that may be.