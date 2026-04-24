NFL Draft Day 2: Where to watch Rounds 2-3, plus best prospects available
The second and third rounds take center stage Friday night
The first night of the 2026 NFL Draft, as predicted, brought chaos. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza went No. 1 overall to the Raiders, as has been a certainty for months, and David Bailey went second to the Jets, nothing too out of the ordinary. But then Jeremiyah Love became one of the highest-selected running backs of the century, going No. 3 to the Cardinals. Right after that, the Titans shocked the draft community by selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate, setting the stage for a wild ride.
By the time the dust had settled, we had seen plenty more surprises -- including the Rams taking quarterback Ty Simpson 13th overall -- and 32 names off the board.
There's still lots of talent out there with Rounds 2 and 3 taking place Friday night. Last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schwesinger, was a second-round pick, as was runner-up Nick Emmanwori. Same for Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Tyler Shough
Here's how to watch the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, plus the draft order, top prospects and live coverage.
2026 NFL Draft essentials
- Interactive draft tracker: Filter every pick by round, team, position and more
- Day 2 mock draft: Rounds 2-3 predictions and picks for every team
- Best prospects available: Top players still on the board entering Day 2
- Round 1 pick grades: Instant analysis for every first-round selection
- Round 1 team grades: How all 32 teams performed on Thursday night
Where to watch 2026 NFL Draft
- Date: Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2 and 3)
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network
- Streaming: Fubo (try for free)
- Additional coverage: CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ's 24/7 streaming network will provide real-time analysis of the draft before, during and after each day of the event. You can also follow along with our latest mock drafts and full draft coverage.
2026 NFL Draft schedule
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 -- 7 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 -- Noon ET
How long do teams have to pick?
- Round 2: 7 minutes
- Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes
- Round 7: 4 minutes
2026 NFL Draft order (Round 2)
Top 10 picks
33. San Francisco 49ers
34. Arizona Cardinals
35. Buffalo Bills
36. Las Vegas Raiders
37. New York Giants
38. Houston Texans
39. Cleveland Browns
40. Kansas City Chiefs
41. Cincinnati Bengals
42. New Orleans Saints
Top prospects to watch
Here are CBS Sports lead NFL Draft scout Mike Renner's top 10 prospects still available entering Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft:
- Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (No. 6 overall) -- "If you are going to take a corner in the first round who didn't play at all the season prior, his tape better look like McCoy's sophomore tape in 2024. He was the best corner in college football that season, with lockdown tape against the best in the SEC."
- Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemons (No. 10 overall) -- "Younger brother of Falcons cornerback and former first-round pick A.J. Terrell, Avieon is a distinctly different type of corner. He's much more of a matchup zone/nickel-type corner whose value comes as a tackler and his ability to diagnose quickly."
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (No. 22 overall) -- "There's not a lot of holes to poke in McNeil-Warren's tape from this past season other than his competition level and generally limited role compared to what some safeties are asked to do in the NFL."
- D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana (No. 26 overall) -- "He's a special competitor who struggled with one receiver his entire collegiate career: Jeremiah Smith."
- Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech (No. 28 overall) -- "He possesses tremendous upper-body strength to control opposing offensive linemen and shed on command. That's the kind of skill set a lot of teams in the NFL are looking for in a modern nose tackle."
- Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State (No. 32 overall) -- "With McDonald, what you see is what you get. He is a two-down nose tackle through and through, but an elite one for someone who only just turned 21 years old."
- Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M (No. 33 overall) -- "Howell is a relentless edge rusher who compensates for his relatively short arms with an '11 out of 10' motor. He's a high-energy defender who uses a powerful bull rush to force offensive tackles into the quarterback's lap."
- Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois (No. 34 overall) -- "While he isn't the most explosive athlete in space, he excels at bull rushing opponents and using heavy hands to collapse the pocket. He's a disruptive force who plays with a nonstop motor."
- Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona (No. 35 overall) -- "Stukes has an argument as the top slot corner in the class. He enters the NFL as one of the most experienced defensive backs, with five years as a starter -- including the past three primarily in the slot."
- R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma (No. 37 overall) -- "Despite being labeled undersized, he uses a low center of gravity and surprising functional power to move offensive tackles off the spot. He plays with good bend, allowing him to turn the corner on his way to the quarterback."