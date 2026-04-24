The first night of the 2026 NFL Draft, as predicted, brought chaos. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza went No. 1 overall to the Raiders, as has been a certainty for months, and David Bailey went second to the Jets, nothing too out of the ordinary. But then Jeremiyah Love became one of the highest-selected running backs of the century, going No. 3 to the Cardinals. Right after that, the Titans shocked the draft community by selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate, setting the stage for a wild ride.

By the time the dust had settled, we had seen plenty more surprises -- including the Rams taking quarterback Ty Simpson 13th overall -- and 32 names off the board.

There's still lots of talent out there with Rounds 2 and 3 taking place Friday night. Last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schwesinger, was a second-round pick, as was runner-up Nick Emmanwori. Same for Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Tyler Shough

Here's how to watch the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, plus the draft order, top prospects and live coverage.

2026 NFL Draft essentials

Where to watch 2026 NFL Draft

Date: Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2 and 3)

Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2 and 3) Start time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Streaming: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Additional coverage: CBS Sports HQ

CBS Sports HQ's 24/7 streaming network will provide real-time analysis of the draft before, during and after each day of the event. You can also follow along with our latest mock drafts and full draft coverage.

2026 NFL Draft schedule

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 -- 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 24 -- 7 p.m. ET Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 -- Noon ET

How long do teams have to pick?

Round 2: 7 minutes

7 minutes Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes

5 minutes Round 7: 4 minutes

2026 NFL Draft order (Round 2)

Top 10 picks

33. San Francisco 49ers

34. Arizona Cardinals

35. Buffalo Bills

36. Las Vegas Raiders

37. New York Giants

38. Houston Texans

39. Cleveland Browns

40. Kansas City Chiefs

41. Cincinnati Bengals

42. New Orleans Saints

Top prospects to watch

Here are CBS Sports lead NFL Draft scout Mike Renner's top 10 prospects still available entering Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft: