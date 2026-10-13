The Los Angeles Rams are making a special teams change on the heels of their 37-34 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. NFL Media reports the team is releasing kicker Harrison Mevis and signing Blake Grupe off the New York Jets' practice squad.

Mevis, affably known as "the Thiccer Kicker," made all four of his extra-point attempts on Monday, but missed his two field-goal attempts. His first miss came from 50 yards in the first quarter, and his final miss came in overtime on a 48-yard game-winning attempt — a kick that was tipped by Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau.

As for the Rams' new kicker, Grupe is one of the smallest players in the NFL, standing at 5-foot-7, 156 pounds. Undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2023, Grupe has kicked for the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. The Jets claimed him off waivers in August and had him on the practice squad for all of this season so far.

In 50 career games, he has hit 81.9% of his field goals with a long of 60, and 98% of his extra points. In 2025, Grupe appeared in 11 games for the Saints, hitting 18 of his 26 field goals (69.2%). He also appeared in five games for the Colts, hitting all 11 of his field goal attempts. He hit all of his extra points during the season.

Rams' special teams struggles

Mevis played 14 games for the Rams over the last two years. He hit 12 of 13 field goals and all 39 of his extra-point attempts in nine games last year, but he was just 5-of-9 on field goals this season. His 55.6% field goal percentage ranks last in the league.

Some of the blame for the Rams' loss to Buffalo rests on head coach Sean McVay, who went conservative in overtime. While L.A. needed just a field goal to win the game, McVay became complacent at the Bills' 35-yard line. On second-and-10, he called a short pass for Puka Nacua, which picked up five yards. On third-and-5, he dialed up a Kyren Williams run that got stuffed at the line of scrimmage. That set the stage for the unsuccessful 48-yard field goal attempt.

McVay's play-calling in this spot was controversial, as the Rams offense had registered three straight touchdown drives to end the fourth quarter.

"I thought offensively and defensively we battled," McVay said after the game. "Thought some of the coverage units, we did some really good stuff. And then the kicking game, especially with our PAT, field goal — not even close to good enough. It cost us the game tonight."

As CBS Sports' Zach Pereles pointed out, the Rams' special teams unit has struggled as a whole over the last two seasons. This year, Los Angeles ranks 29th in yards per kickoff return and 26th in yards per kickoff return allowed. The Rams are also 30th in net yards per punt and 26th in opponent net yards per punt.