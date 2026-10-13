The Buffalo Bills picked up one of the wildest wins of the season on Monday night with an overtime victory over the Rams, and somehow, things actually got even wilder after the game.

Following Buffalo's 37-34 win, several players from both teams stayed on the field to do a jersey exchange and that's when the drama started. Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was trading his jersey with Buffalo's Deone Walker and while that exchange was going on, Bradly Chubb was talking trash to Jackson.

The Rams starting left tackle clearly didn't like what Chubb had to say because he walked straight over to the Bills' pass-rusher and got in his face. Jackson and Chubb then started yelling at each other, and that's when things got ugly. Jackson threw a sucker-punch at Chubb and appeared to make a connection with his face.

At that point, the two players had to be separated by their teammates. You can see a video of the incident below.

As you can see, Jackson's punch was pretty blatant and it won't be surprising at all if the NFL ends up handing out some sort of punishment here. There is certainly precedent for the league to hand out a suspension.

During the 2025 season, Lions safety Brian Branch got hit with a one-game suspension for instigating a post-game fight following a loss to the Chiefs. That altercation actually took place on Oct. 12, 2025, exactly one year before Jackson's punch.

Jackson was suspended for two games in 2024 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, so if he does get punished by the league, it wouldn't be his first time.

Of course, if the NFL does look into the incident, the league will certainly consider both sides of the issue. Based on post-game video, it appears that Chubb was talking trash to anyone and everyone.

After he left the field, Chubb was asked about the altercation.

"Just emotions. You know what I mean," Chubb said of what happened, via the California Post. "Emotional game. It was a close game. They always catch the second guy, so I let him swing and my teammates held me back, so I just chilled."

Chubb was also asked if he was quarreling with anyone specifically and it appears that Jackson wasn't the only Rams player he was talking trash to.

"It was just the whole team," Chubb said.

Chubb finished the game with just two tackles, but his team won and that's what matters.