Rams vs. Bills live updates: Two Super Bowl favorites clash on 'Monday Night Football'

The NFL puts a bow on Week 5 with a doozy of a "Monday Night Football" showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

This could very well be the matchup that determines the winner of Super Bowl LXI this coming February, but for now, both clubs are merely looking to stabilize after a so-so opening month (by their standards). With the Rams, they enter this contest 2-2 on the year, but did have a strong come-from-behind win last week over the Philadelphia Eagles that included a 14-0 fourth-quarter run. As for the Bills, they're 3-1 on the year, but are coming off their first loss of the season, losing to the Patriots at home.

Of course, this is quite the quarterback duel, with Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen representing the last two NFL MVPs. Moreover, the last time these two squared off, it was a scoring bonanza as the Rams won the 2024 Week 14 matchup, 44-42. We'll see if those fireworks pop off in this matchup yet again.

On top of that, L.A. is looking to get over .500 for the first time this season, while Buffalo tries to rebound from last week's loss. Who'll come out on top? We'll soon find out. As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog. Below, you'll find real-time highlights of all the top plays and expert analysis.

Where to watch Rams vs. Bills live